Six Friends Cabernet Online Ordering

5259 Broadway Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
Popular Items
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)
Caesar Salad
House made Caesar dressing, fresh lemon, shaved parmesan and baguette croutons. (Gluten Free Option by Request)
Classic Cheese Burger
Special Events
Ticketed (Reservations Required)
Wine 101
Brunch with Chef Smita Chutke
Come enjoy a 5 course meal featuring South Indian inspired cuisine. Each course will be perfectly elevated with a variety of NYS wines. $95 Includes: Multi-course farm-to-table South Indian cuisine Sunday, May 1st, 11am-2:30pm @ Six Friends Cabernet, Lancaster NY An additional $30 to add-on wine pairings (must be 21 or older) ***NOTE: When you order tickets, please have one person order for your entire party. There will be group seating so your party may be sat with another party, though groups will not be separated. Due to limited seating, there will be a maximum of 4 people per party. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Cancellations prior to April 28th will receive a full refund and cancellations on or after April 28th may only receive a 50% refund. Cancellations within 24 hours of event will be non-refundable.
Chef's Table (Wednesday or Saturday)
Unique semi-private fine dining experience. Your specially curated meal can be either the Chef's Choice or Surf and Turf and includes pairing beverages. Please make reservations at least 2 weeks in advance for up to 6 people. A $50 service fee is required and a minimum 20% gratuity will be added.
Catering Platters (order 1 week prior)
Crudite
Fresh Fruit
Antipasto
NY Cheese
Imported Cheese
Charcuterie
Poached Shrimp
Chilled Seafood
Build Own Sandwich Tray
Roast Beef Tray
Pulled Pork Tray
Crab Cakes
Corn Chowder
Kale Caesar
Extras
Cakes
Fall Menu 2022
Shared Plates
Charcuterie Board
Assortment of premium cured meats, cheeses, and seasonal accompaniments. (Gluten Free Option by Request)
Mini Charcuterie Board
Six Friends Mezze Platter
Buffalo hummus, romesco spread, house made ricotta, marinated olives, grilled and fresh vegetables, pickles, goat feta, and house made scallion flatbread (Vegetarian, Gluten Free Option by Request)
Mini Mezze Platter
Thin Crust Cheese Pizza
Thin Crust White Pizza
Starters
Caesar Salad
Roasted Beet and Berry Salad
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Three mini jumbo lump crab cakes served with dill remoulade, arugula, and pickled red onions. (Dairy Free)
Handhelds
Shaved Roast Beef
Slow roasted Angus Top Round, cheddar, bacon jam, fried onions, arugula, garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta. (Gluten Free Option by Request)
Roasted Vegetable Panini
Classic Cheese Burger
6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Entrees
Steak Frites
10oz Grilled Angus Reserve Stockyard Sirloin Steak, truffle parmeasan fries, fried onions, red wine balsamic reduction. (Dairy Free Option by Request)
NY Strip Steak
Porterhouse
Turkey Roulade
Lemon Basil RigaTony
Bucatini Bolognese
Red Pepper Gnocchi
Shrimp Risotto
Café Fish Fry
Panko Crusted Haddock, dill remoulade, fingering potato salad, apple slaw, and French fries. (Available Friday and Saturday only)
Desserts
Kids
Additional Items
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Modern American, Steaks, and Seafood
5259 Broadway Street, Lancaster, NY 14086