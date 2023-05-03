Restaurant header imageView gallery

Six Friends Cabernet Online Ordering

review star

No reviews yet

5259 Broadway Street

Lancaster, NY 14086

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$18.00

6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)

Caesar Salad

House made Caesar dressing, fresh lemon, shaved parmesan and baguette croutons. (Gluten Free Option by Request)

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.00

6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)

Special Events

Ticketed (Reservations Required)

Wine 101

$48.00+

Brunch with Chef Smita Chutke

$95.00

Come enjoy a 5 course meal featuring South Indian inspired cuisine. Each course will be perfectly elevated with a variety of NYS wines. $95 Includes: Multi-course farm-to-table South Indian cuisine Sunday, May 1st, 11am-2:30pm @ Six Friends Cabernet, Lancaster NY An additional $30 to add-on wine pairings (must be 21 or older) ***NOTE: When you order tickets, please have one person order for your entire party. There will be group seating so your party may be sat with another party, though groups will not be separated. Due to limited seating, there will be a maximum of 4 people per party. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Cancellations prior to April 28th will receive a full refund and cancellations on or after April 28th may only receive a 50% refund. Cancellations within 24 hours of event will be non-refundable.

Chef's Table (Wednesday or Saturday)

$150.00+

Unique semi-private fine dining experience. Your specially curated meal can be either the Chef's Choice or Surf and Turf and includes pairing beverages. Please make reservations at least 2 weeks in advance for up to 6 people. A $50 service fee is required and a minimum 20% gratuity will be added.

Catering Platters (order 1 week prior)

Orders must be received at least 1 week prior to pick-up date.

Crudite

$4.50

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Antipasto

$4.00

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

NY Cheese

$8.50

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Imported Cheese

$5.50

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Charcuterie

$10.50

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Poached Shrimp

$12.00

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Chilled Seafood

$8.00

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Build Own Sandwich Tray

$14.00

Cost Per Person (10 person minimum)

Roast Beef Tray

Pulled Pork Tray

Crab Cakes

$56.00

Corn Chowder

$4.00

Kale Caesar

$3.00

Extras

Orders must be received at least 1 week prior to pick-up date.

Stuffed Mushrooms (dozen)

$30.00

Cakes

Orders must be received at least 1 week prior to pick-up date.

9" Round Cake

$30.00

Orders must be received at least 1 week prior to pick-up date.

Half Sheet Cake

$35.00

Full Sheet Cake

$45.00

Orders must be received at least 1 week prior to pick-up date.

Cupcakes (Dozen)

$35.00

Orders must be received at least 1 week prior to pick-up date.

Fall Menu 2022

Shared Plates

Charcuterie Board

$32.00

Assortment of premium cured meats, cheeses, and seasonal accompaniments. (Gluten Free Option by Request)

Mini Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Six Friends Mezze Platter

$28.00

Buffalo hummus, romesco spread, house made ricotta, marinated olives, grilled and fresh vegetables, pickles, goat feta, and house made scallion flatbread (Vegetarian, Gluten Free Option by Request)

Mini Mezze Platter

$15.00

Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Thin Crust White Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Starters

Caesar Salad

House made Caesar dressing, fresh lemon, shaved parmesan and baguette croutons. (Gluten Free Option by Request)

Roasted Beet and Berry Salad

$18.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$18.00

Three mini jumbo lump crab cakes served with dill remoulade, arugula, and pickled red onions. (Dairy Free)

Handhelds

Shaved Roast Beef

$18.00

Slow roasted Angus Top Round, cheddar, bacon jam, fried onions, arugula, garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta. (Gluten Free Option by Request)

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$15.00

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.00

6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$18.00

6oz organic grass fed local Buttermeat Co. beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, wine mustard, and ketchup on a toasted brioche roll. Served with a choice of side. * Vegan Beyond Beef Patty available for substitution* (Gluten free and vegetarian option available by request)

Entrees

Steak Frites

$30.00

10oz Grilled Angus Reserve Stockyard Sirloin Steak, truffle parmeasan fries, fried onions, red wine balsamic reduction. (Dairy Free Option by Request)

NY Strip Steak

$50.00

Porterhouse

$58.00

Turkey Roulade

$24.00

Lemon Basil RigaTony

$20.00

Bucatini Bolognese

$21.00

Red Pepper Gnocchi

$22.00

Shrimp Risotto

$26.00

Café Fish Fry

$22.00Out of stock

Panko Crusted Haddock, dill remoulade, fingering potato salad, apple slaw, and French fries. (Available Friday and Saturday only)

Specials

Soup

Soup of the Day

Seafood

Salad

Sandwich

Desserts

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$14.00

Creamy cheesecake filling and local cinnamon apples inside a graham cracker crust. Served with caramel sauce and vanilla tuille. (Vegetarian)

Pumpkin Spice Creme Brulee

$14.00

Chocolate Burbon Pecan Tartlet

$13.00

Apple Cranberry Crumble

$12.00

Kids

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

PBJ Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Dogs

Doggie Dinner

$6.50

Doggie Dessert

$3.50

Additional Items

Add Ons

Find all of our additional sides here!

Soft Drinks

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern American, Steaks, and Seafood

Location

5259 Broadway Street, Lancaster, NY 14086

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nickel City BrewZ
orange starNo Reviews
5175 Broadway #1 Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Picasso's Pizza - Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
5413 Broadway Lancaster, NY 14086
View restaurantnext
Bozzy's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
155 Lake Ave Lancaster, NY 14086
View restaurantnext
Mooney's West Seneca
orange starNo Reviews
4628 Broadway Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
4933 Transit Road Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
orange starNo Reviews
1402 French Rd Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lancaster
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston