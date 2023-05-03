Six Friends Cabernet Online Ordering

Brunch with Chef Smita Chutke

$95.00

Come enjoy a 5 course meal featuring South Indian inspired cuisine. Each course will be perfectly elevated with a variety of NYS wines. $95 Includes: Multi-course farm-to-table South Indian cuisine Sunday, May 1st, 11am-2:30pm @ Six Friends Cabernet, Lancaster NY An additional $30 to add-on wine pairings (must be 21 or older) ***NOTE: When you order tickets, please have one person order for your entire party. There will be group seating so your party may be sat with another party, though groups will not be separated. Due to limited seating, there will be a maximum of 4 people per party. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Cancellations prior to April 28th will receive a full refund and cancellations on or after April 28th may only receive a 50% refund. Cancellations within 24 hours of event will be non-refundable.