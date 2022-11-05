A map showing the location of Six Pack FoodsView gallery

Six Pack Foods

review star

No reviews yet

5000 University Way NE suite a

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

湖南特色卤粉 Hunan style rice noodle
红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup
担担面 Dan dan noodles

新品 New Items

樟茶鸭 Smoked Duck with Tea Leaves

樟茶鸭 Smoked Duck with Tea Leaves

$20.99
脆香猪蹄 Fried spicy pig's feet

脆香猪蹄 Fried spicy pig's feet

$12.99

霸王双椒鱼头 Steamed Fish Head with Double Pepper

$30.99Out of stock

无骨带鱼蒸水蛋 Boneless Ribbonfish in Steamed Egg

$8.99
酥炸小黄鱼 Fried yellow croaker

酥炸小黄鱼 Fried yellow croaker

$12.99Out of stock
红糖糍粑 Brown sugar glutinous rice cake

红糖糍粑 Brown sugar glutinous rice cake

$13.99

煲仔饭 Casserole Rice Bowl

麻辣虾球煲仔饭 Spicy shrimp balls casserole rice

$16.99

红烧牛腩煲仔饭 braised beef brisket casserole rice

$15.99

梅菜蒸五花肉煲仔饭 steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai casserole rice

$15.99

蒸排骨煲仔饭 Steamed sparerib with special chili sauce casserole rice

$14.99

野山椒牛肉煲仔饭 Stir-fired beef with wild chili casserole rice

$14.99

蒸双肠煲仔饭 Steamed chicken sausage &pork sausage casserole rice

$13.99

麻婆豆腐煲仔饭 Mapo tofu casserole rice

$13.99

酸豆角肉沫煲仔饭 Sautéed pickled beans with minced pork casserole rice

$14.99

土豆炖牛腩煲仔饭 Braised beef brisket with potato casserole rice

$13.99

萝卜蒸牛腩煲仔饭 Steamed beef brisket with radish casserole rice

$13.99

番茄炒蛋煲仔饭 Scrambled egg & tomato casserole rice

$13.99
海南鸡饭 Hainan Chicken Rice

海南鸡饭 Hainan Chicken Rice

$12.99

干拌 Dry Noodle

湖南特色卤粉 Hunan style rice noodle

$12.99

Served with sliced beef shank, Chinese pickled cabbage, deep-fried peanut, and mildly spicy.

牛肉炸酱面 Beef spicy sauce noodle

$12.99
担担面 Dan dan noodles

担担面 Dan dan noodles

$12.99

汤粉/汤面 Rice/Egg Noodle Soup

麻辣虾球盖码粉/面 Spicy shrimp balls noodle soup

$15.99

Served with bok choy.

麻辣酸菜鱼片汤粉/汤面 Spicy sauerkraut fish noodle soup

$16.99

Served with bok choy.

三鲜盖码粉/面 Umami seafood noodle soup

$16.99

Served with bok choy.

麻辣酸菜牛肉盖码粉/面 Spicy sauerkraut beef noodle soup

$15.99

Served with bok choy.

红烧牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket noodle soup

$14.99

Served with bok choy.

梅菜蒸五花肉盖码粉/面 Steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai noodle soup

$14.99

Served with bok choy.

蒸排骨盖码粉/面 Steamed spareribs with special chili sauce

$13.99

Served with bok choy.

野山椒牛肉盖码粉/面 Stir-fried beef with wild chili noodle soup

$13.99

Served with bok choy.

蒸双肠盖码粉/面 Steamed chicken sausage &pork sausage noodle soup

$12.99

Served with bok choy.

麻婆豆腐盖码粉/面 Mapo tofu noodle soup

$12.99

Served with bok choy.

酸豆角肉沫盖码粉/面 Sautéed pickled beans with minced pork noodle soup

$13.99

Preserved in vinegar or a salt solution. Soup with thin noodles made from rice flour

土豆炖牛腩盖码粉/面 Braised beef brisket with potato noodle soup

$12.99

Served with bok choy.

萝卜蒸牛腩盖码粉/面 Steamed beef brisket with radish noodle soup

$12.99

Served with bok choy.

翡翠鱼片炖粉 (两人份) Tilapia Fish Fillet Noodle Soup (for 2 people)

$23.99
特色小面 Special noodles

特色小面 Special noodles

$12.99
酸辣粉 Hot & sour rice noodle

酸辣粉 Hot & sour rice noodle

$12.99Out of stock

干捞薯粉 Dry sweet potato noodle

$12.99Out of stock

汤 Hearty Soup

竹笙猪脚鸡汤 Chicken soup with pig feet and bamboo fungus

$9.99

莲藕排骨汤 Pork bone soup with sparerib & lotus

$9.99Out of stock

单点 A La Carte

粉蒸肥肠 Steamed intestine with Rice Flour

$10.99Out of stock
粉蒸肉 Steamed pork with rice flour

粉蒸肉 Steamed pork with rice flour

$10.99

梅菜蒸五花肉 Steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai

$10.99

蒸排骨 Steamed spareribs with special chili sauce

$9.99

野山椒牛肉 Stir - Fried beef with wild chili

$9.99

红烧牛腩 Braised beef brisket

$10.99

蒸双肠 Steamed chicken sausage & pork sausage

$8.99

土豆炖牛腩 Braised beef brisket with potato

$8.99

麻婆豆腐 Mapo tofu

$8.99

酸豆角肉沫 Sautéed pickled beans with minced pork

$9.99

番茄炒蛋 Scrambled egg and tomato

$7.99

糯米蒸排骨(半笼) Steam sparerib with sticky rice

$8.99

萝卜蒸牛腩 Steamed beef brisket with radish

$8.99

餐具

剁椒酱2oz

$0.99

剁椒酱（瓶）

$12.99

前菜 Appetizer

葱油饼 Scallion Pancakes

$5.99Out of stock

锅贴 (6个) Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.99Out of stock
凉拌土豆丝 Cold shredded potato

凉拌土豆丝 Cold shredded potato

$8.99Out of stock
凉拌木耳 Cold fungus

凉拌木耳 Cold fungus

$8.99
凉拌海带丝 Cold seaweed

凉拌海带丝 Cold seaweed

$8.99

凉拌猪耳 Braised pig ear

$10.99

卤牛筋 Braised beef tendon

$10.99

荤素双拼 Appetizer Combo

$12.99Out of stock

素菜必选1: 海带丝/土豆丝/木耳 荤菜必选1: 牛筋/猪耳

酱香牛腱 Beef Shank with special Chili Sauce

酱香牛腱 Beef Shank with special Chili Sauce

$13.99

麻辣兔丁 Spicy Diced Rabbit Meat

$12.99
刮凉粉 Scraping the bean jelly

刮凉粉 Scraping the bean jelly

$6.99Out of stock

卤鸡蛋 Braised egg

$1.50
炸藕夹 Fried lotus root folder

炸藕夹 Fried lotus root folder

$9.99

饮料 Drink

加多宝 Chinese herb tea

$4.00

可口可乐 Coca cola

$3.00

冰红茶 Iced black tea

$4.00

鲜榨玉米汁 Sweet Corn Juice

$3.99

喜欢 · 卤肉饭

【剁椒】猪肘拌饭

$20.71

【剁椒】肥牛拌饭

$19.05

【剁椒】排骨拌饭

$19.05

【剁椒】肥肠拌饭

$19.05

【剁椒】双Q拌饭

$20.71

【卤汁】猪肘拌饭

$19.71

【卤汁】肥牛拌饭

$18.05

【卤汁】排骨拌饭

$18.05

【卤汁】肥肠拌饭

$18.05

【卤汁】双Q拌饭

$19.71

喜欢 · 卤肉饭加料

加排骨

$13.82

加猪肘

$15.48

加肥牛

$13.82

加肥肠

$13.82

加猪耳

$13.82

加金钱肚

$14.82

加卤蛋

$2.86

加卤香干

$6.58

加青菜

$4.85

加凉拌海带丝

$4.59

加红油酸豆角

$3.11

加剁椒

$3.11

加酸菜

$3.11

加卤汁

$1.59

加米饭

$2.31

酸梅汤

$3.59

绿豆沙

$3.59

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

冰红茶

$4.00

加多宝

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
orange starNo Reviews
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Oasis Tea Zone (U-District) - 4524 University Way Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
4524 University Way Northeast Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
orange star4.4 • 262
4221 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Mee Sum University District - 4343 University Way NE
orange starNo Reviews
4343 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Cedars Restaurant - University District
orange star4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Shultzy's
orange star3.7 • 558
4114 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston