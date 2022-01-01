Restaurant header imageView gallery

Six Points Pub

No reviews yet

574 Bloomfield Ave

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soup/Chilli

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Soup of the day

Creamy Tomato Soup

$6.00

French Onion

$6.00

Toasted French bread, swiss cheese

Crock of Chilli

$6.00

Raw onion, cheddar optional

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Appetizers

Breaded Wings

$13.00

Calamari

$14.00

Cauliflower

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Chips and Dip

$7.00

Home Made Potato Chips and Onion Dip

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

French Fries

$7.00

Bascket of French Fries

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Giant German Style Pretzel, Served with Cheese Sauce and Dijon Mustard.

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Bowl of Home Made Mac and Cheese with Garlic crouton crust.

Mac and Cheese Balls

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Cotija Cheese, Mayo, Cilantro, Tajin Spice, Lime

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Nachos

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Soup and Toastie

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tortilla Chips and Guac

$7.00

Home Made Tortilla chips and Guac

Tots

$7.00

Bascket of Tots

Wings

$10.00

Burgers

Build Burger

$8.00+

Pittmaster

$16.00

Half pound burger, BBQ sauce, frizzled onions, bacon and crumble blue cheese

Forager

$15.00

Half pound burger BBQ sauce, sautéed shrooms, onion and Swiss.

El Diablo

$15.00

Jalapenos, chipotle mayo, pepper jack, lettuce tomato and onion.

Bloomfield Burger

$16.00

Taylor ham, egg, American cheese, salt pepper ketchup.

SPP Burger

$14.00

Cheddar, special sauce, lettuce tomato onion and pickles.

Build Impossible Burger

$13.00

Build your own Impossible burger.

SPP Impossible

$15.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

California Club

$16.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce tomato onion and ranch.

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, pepper Jack cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, chipotle mayo.

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Marinara Mozzarella on a long roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Greek Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Red Onions, Homemade Greek Dressing.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American cheese on Texas toast, served with fries or chips additional toppings for $2 each: bacon, avocado

Italian Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Fully Loaded

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Homemade chili and cheese sauce.

Disco Fries

$10.00

Smothered with gravy, and mozzarella cheese add two sunny side up eggs $2

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Fries tossed in truffle oil, parmesan, and parsley.

Mexican Fries

$12.00

Cheese sauce, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado.

Bloomfield Fries

$12.00

Taylor ham, cheese sauce, two fried eggs, drizzled ketchup and sriracha.

Mexican Street Corn Tots

$12.00

Tots with grilled corn, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, sour cream, tajin seasoning.

Lava Fries

$10.00

Fries, tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Scallions. Add Crispy Buffalo Chicken $4

Sliders

BBQ Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Salmon Sliders

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Beef Sliders

$14.00

Pizza Burger Sliders

$14.00

Flat Breads

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$14.00

Buffalo crispy chicken, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing.

Burrata Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Broiled Grape Tomatoes and Garlic, Fresh Burrata, Pesto, Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$14.00

Crispy chicken, candied bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch dressing.

Chipotle Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Jack and Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes and Chipotle Mayo.

Classic Flat Bread

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozarella

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Taylor ham and Pineapple.

Margherita Flat Bread

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.

Spicy Pepperoni Flat Bread

$14.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flake and a Touch of Honey.

Veggie Flat Bread

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, onions and Mushrooms.

Tacos/Burrito Bowls/Quesadillas

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Homemade mango salsa, chipotle mayo and cotija cheese

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18

Chicken Quesadillia

$14.00

Chipotle mayo, chicken, cheese

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled Tilapia, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime Sauce

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Breaded fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, shredded mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayo.

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Feta, Peppers onions, Chipotle Mayo.

Steak Burrito Bowl

$20.00

Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Grilled NY Strip, Pepper Jack Mozzarella, Chimichurri

Steak Tacos

$20.00

NY Strip, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chimichurri

Tacos El Pastore

$16.00

Three marinated chicken tacos, with onion, pineapple and cilantro. corn tortillas

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18

Veggie Quesadillia

$12.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions and chipotle mayo

Dinner Specials

Chicken Milanese

$16.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Salmon

$20.00

Salads

Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, homestyle buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese dressing

Arugala Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugala, Beets, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pickled Shallot, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, avocado, egg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese with a house-made honey Dijon dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Feta, Kalamata olives, homemade Greek dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $6

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach tossed in a Lime Cilantro Vinnegrette, red onion, Fresh Mango. Add Shrimp $6

Steak Salad

$20.00

Dessert

Zeppolis

$8.00

Nutella Empenada

$8.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

The Man Pie

$10.00

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Gravy

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Marinara

$1.00

Nutella

$1.00

Onion Dip

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Halloween Specials

Green Goblin

$8.00

Little Beer Shot

$4.00

Poison Apple Shot

$4.00

Bucket of High Noons

$20.00

Draft Beer

4 City Eagle Rocktoberfest

$7.00

Alagash

$6.00

Brix City

$8.00

Carton DFT

$8.00

Fiddle Head DFT

$7.00

Ghost Hawk DFT

$8.00

Guiness DFT

$7.00

Hoboken DFT

$8.00

Icarus

$8.00

Jersey Girl

$7.00

Kane

$9.00

Magnify DFT

$8.00

Maine Dinner DFT

$10.00

Maine Lunch DFT

$9.00

Montauk

$7.00

PBR DFT

$2.00

Radeberger DFT

$7.00

Soma

$7.00

Wet Ticket DFT

$7.00

Yuengling DFT

$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Apple Mule

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

Autumn Spiced Martini

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00

Berry Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bourbon Cider

$12.00

Choco-Tini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fall Sanrgia

$12.00

Flirty French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Ginger Mule

$10.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jibroni

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mediterranean Mule

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$10.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

St. Germain and Cran

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Summer Cruch

$12.00

Summer Crush

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Bottle/Can Beer

4 City Country Kolsch

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bucket of Noons

$20.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Carton Monkey Chased The Weisel

$4.00

Cider Doughnut

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Ghost Hawk Leaves Turn

$8.00

Ghost Hawk Penumbra

$8.00

Grab Bag

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

Hoboken Day Beer

$3.00

Icarus Chewbocka

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pursuing Paradise Mexican Style Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00

Wet Ticket Elise Ipa

$6.00

Wet Ticket Imperial Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Hahn Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Caposaldo Rose GLS

$7.00

Gen 5 Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Altos Cab GLS

$8.00

Lois Martin Cab

$9.00

Clos du Bois Chardonnay

$8.00

Blufeld Riesling

$7.00

Genesis Syrah

$10.00

J Chardonnay

$10.00

J Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prophacy Pinot Noir

$8.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cran

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lemon Lime

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$6.00+

Stoli Orange

$6.00+

Stoli Blue Berry

$6.00+

Stoli Citron

$6.00+

Figenza

$6.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00+

Bombay Saphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Meyers

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron Cafe

$8.00+

Casa Amigo Blanco

$9.00+

Casa Amigo Reposado

$10.00+

Herradura

$8.00+

Vago Mezcal

$8.00+

Quervo

$6.00+

Milagro Silver

$6.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Bulliet

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$6.00+

Blantons

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Wild Turkey

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Missunderstood

$6.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Tellamore Dew

$6.00+

Seagram's 7

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Honey Jack

$6.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Screw Ball

$6.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Woodford

$8.00+

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

J & B

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Macallan

$12.00+

Laphroaig

$12.00+

Glenfiddich

$10.00+

Cordials/Liqueurs

Aperol

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00+

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Compari

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Rumchatta

$8.00

B&B

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Hahn Pinot Noir

$28.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Prophacy Savignon Blanc

$28.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Caposaldo Rose

$24.00

Gen 5 Rose

$28.00

Altos Cab

$28.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$10.00+

Remy Martin

$12.00+

6 Pack To Go

Domestic 6 Pack

$10.00

Import 6 Pack

$15.00

Craft 4 Pack

$24.00

Pitchers

Pitcher Yuengling

$12.00

Pitcher PBR

$9.00

Food Menu

Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Frittata

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

French Toast

$8.00

Bar Menu

Nitro Irish Coffee

$12.00

Champagne

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bellini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Manmosa

$10.00

Tito's Screwdriver

$10.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$5.00

French 75

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Directions

