Six Points Pub
No reviews yet
574 Bloomfield Ave
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Soup/Chilli
Appetizers
Breaded Wings
Calamari
Cauliflower
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Nachos
Chips and Dip
Home Made Potato Chips and Onion Dip
Coconut Shrimp
French Fries
Bascket of French Fries
Garlic Knots
Giant Pretzel
Giant German Style Pretzel, Served with Cheese Sauce and Dijon Mustard.
Mac and Cheese
Bowl of Home Made Mac and Cheese with Garlic crouton crust.
Mac and Cheese Balls
Mexican Street Corn
Cotija Cheese, Mayo, Cilantro, Tajin Spice, Lime
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Onion Rings
Shrimp
Soup and Toastie
Sweet Potato Fries
Tortilla Chips and Guac
Home Made Tortilla chips and Guac
Tots
Bascket of Tots
Wings
Burgers
Build Burger
Pittmaster
Half pound burger, BBQ sauce, frizzled onions, bacon and crumble blue cheese
Forager
Half pound burger BBQ sauce, sautéed shrooms, onion and Swiss.
El Diablo
Jalapenos, chipotle mayo, pepper jack, lettuce tomato and onion.
Bloomfield Burger
Taylor ham, egg, American cheese, salt pepper ketchup.
SPP Burger
Cheddar, special sauce, lettuce tomato onion and pickles.
Build Impossible Burger
Build your own Impossible burger.
SPP Impossible
Sandwiches/Wraps
California Club
Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce tomato onion and ranch.
Steak Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, chipotle mayo.
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Marinara Mozzarella on a long roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Greek Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Red Onions, Homemade Greek Dressing.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on Texas toast, served with fries or chips additional toppings for $2 each: bacon, avocado
Italian Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Salmon Burger
Fully Loaded
Chili Cheese Fries
Homemade chili and cheese sauce.
Disco Fries
Smothered with gravy, and mozzarella cheese add two sunny side up eggs $2
Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in truffle oil, parmesan, and parsley.
Mexican Fries
Cheese sauce, chipotle mayo, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado.
Bloomfield Fries
Taylor ham, cheese sauce, two fried eggs, drizzled ketchup and sriracha.
Mexican Street Corn Tots
Tots with grilled corn, cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, cilantro, sour cream, tajin seasoning.
Lava Fries
Fries, tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Scallions. Add Crispy Buffalo Chicken $4
Sliders
Flat Breads
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
Buffalo crispy chicken, crumbled blue cheese, mozzarella, blue cheese dressing.
Burrata Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Broiled Grape Tomatoes and Garlic, Fresh Burrata, Pesto, Basil
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread
Crispy chicken, candied bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, ranch dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Jack and Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes and Chipotle Mayo.
Classic Flat Bread
Tomato Sauce, Mozarella
Hawaiian Flatbread
Marinara, Mozzarella, Taylor ham and Pineapple.
Margherita Flat Bread
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.
Spicy Pepperoni Flat Bread
Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flake and a Touch of Honey.
Veggie Flat Bread
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, onions and Mushrooms.
Tacos/Burrito Bowls/Quesadillas
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Homemade mango salsa, chipotle mayo and cotija cheese
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18
Chicken Quesadillia
Chipotle mayo, chicken, cheese
Fish Tacos
Grilled Tilapia, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime Sauce
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Breaded fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, shredded mozzarella cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayo.
Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, Pepper Jack Cheese, Feta, Peppers onions, Chipotle Mayo.
Steak Burrito Bowl
Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled NY Strip, Pepper Jack Mozzarella, Chimichurri
Steak Tacos
NY Strip, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chimichurri
Tacos El Pastore
Three marinated chicken tacos, with onion, pineapple and cilantro. corn tortillas
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl, pico de gallo, red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, shredded lettuce, mozzarella cheese on a bed of rice. Vegetarian $14 Pastore Chicken $16 Steak $20 Shrimp $18
Veggie Quesadillia
Mushrooms, peppers, onions and chipotle mayo
Dinner Specials
Salads
Arugala Salad
Beet Salad
Arugala, Beets, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pickled Shallot, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Romaine, avocado, egg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese with a house-made honey Dijon dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Feta, Kalamata olives, homemade Greek dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $6
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach tossed in a Lime Cilantro Vinnegrette, red onion, Fresh Mango. Add Shrimp $6
Steak Salad
Sauces
Halloween Specials
Draft Beer
4 City Eagle Rocktoberfest
Alagash
Brix City
Carton DFT
Fiddle Head DFT
Ghost Hawk DFT
Guiness DFT
Hoboken DFT
Icarus
Jersey Girl
Kane
Magnify DFT
Maine Dinner DFT
Maine Lunch DFT
Montauk
PBR DFT
Radeberger DFT
Soma
Wet Ticket DFT
Yuengling DFT
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Apple Mule
Appletini
Autumn Spiced Martini
Bellini
Berry Mule
Bloody Mary
Bourbon Cider
Choco-Tini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Fall Sanrgia
Flirty French Martini
Gimlet
Ginger Mule
Green Tea
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Jibroni
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Malibu Bay Breeze
Margarita
Martini
Mediterranean Mule
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Pickle Back
Pina Colada
Raspberry Lemonade
Red Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sparkling Lemonade
Spicy Margarita
St. Germain and Cran
Strawberry Margarita
Summer Cruch
Summer Crush
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Bottle/Can Beer
4 City Country Kolsch
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bucket of Noons
Bud
Bud Light
Carton Monkey Chased The Weisel
Cider Doughnut
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Ghost Hawk Leaves Turn
Ghost Hawk Penumbra
Grab Bag
Heineken
Heineken 00
Heineken Light
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Mango
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
Hoboken Day Beer
Icarus Chewbocka
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Pursuing Paradise Mexican Style Lager
Stella
Wet Ticket Elise Ipa
Wet Ticket Imperial Oatmeal Stout
Wine by the Glass
Hahn Pinot Noir GLS
Ruffino Pinot Grigio GLS
Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Crossings Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Caposaldo Rose GLS
Gen 5 Chardonnay GLS
Altos Cab GLS
Lois Martin Cab
Clos du Bois Chardonnay
Blufeld Riesling
Genesis Syrah
J Chardonnay
J Pinot Noir
Prophacy Pinot Noir
NA Beverages
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Bulliet
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Blantons
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Jameson
Missunderstood
Canadian Club
Tellamore Dew
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Honey Jack
Fireball
Crown Royal
Screw Ball
Buffalo Trace
Woodford
Scotch
Cordials/Liqueurs
Wine by the Bottle
Food Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
574 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003