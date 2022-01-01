Six String Grill and Stage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
275 Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 02035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
No Reviews
220 Patriot Place Way Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurant
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1166 - Foxboro, Rt. 1 Dual
3.9 • 226
211 North St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurant