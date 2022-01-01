Main picView gallery

Six String Grill and Stage

275 Patriot Place

Foxboro, MA 02035

Brunch Entree

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun Scramble

$15.00

Chicken & Biscuits

$15.00

Corn Beef Hash

$15.00

Fench Toast

$14.00

Hangover Burger

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Brunch Sides

EGGS ANY STYLE

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE BISCUITS

$5.00

SIDE CORN BREAD

$6.00

SIDE HASH

$8.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

SINGLE FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

SINGLE PANCAKE

$4.00

Kids Brunch

K- Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

K- Pancakes

$8.00

K- Scrambed Eggs

$8.00

K- Waffle

$8.00

K- French Toast

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

275 Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 02035

Directions

Main pic

