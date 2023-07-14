Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00
Fried Ribs

$16.00

One reason these deep-fried ribs are so impossibly good? They're pit-smoked for hours in a flavorful mixture of spices.

Smoked Wingettes

$12.00

Smoky and delicious, the perfect match to get you started.

Sweet Heat Shrimp

$12.00

Irresistible seared shrimp glazed in a mouthwatering garlicky, sweet and spicy sauce.

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$6.00

This classic dessert, combined with our delicious vanilla sauce to make the best you’ve ever had

Fudgy Brownies

$6.00

Perfect crisp crackly top, super fudgy center, chewy or gooey in all the right places, studded with melted chunks of chocolate.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Smooth and creamy vanilla ice cream that tastes just like the old-fashioned ice cream you get at a fancy ice cream parlor!

Beignet Fries

$6.00

Side Dishes

Collard Greens

$3.99
Seasoned Green Beans

$3.99
Smothered Cabbage

$3.99
Vegetable Medley

$3.99
Greens Salad

$3.99
Mac and Cheese

$3.99
Dirty Rice

$3.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99
Sweet Potato Souffle

$3.99
French Fries

$3.99

Main Course

Deep Fried Collection

Etouffe

$19.00
Seafood Pasta Platter

$22.00
Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

A staple southern recipe, our shrimp & grits is the pinnacle of comfort food. Our recipe is extra-creamy due to a generous amount of cheese and butter.

Smoked Chicken Platter

$16.00
Smoked Salmon

$17.00

The smoke from the smoldering wood gives the salmon a distinctive smoky flavor and a fine texture.

Smoked St. Louis Cut Ribs

$19.00
Smothered Oxtails

$21.00
Smothered Turkey Wings

$14.00
Ribeye Steak

$24.00

Drinks and Beverages

Coke Cola Classic

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Fruit Punch

$3.00
Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

A La Carte

Cornbread Muffin

$3.00

Single Fried Fish

$7.00

3 Wings

$10.00

Side Dish

$4.99

Bacon

$4.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.00

Daily Specials Menu

Monday - Red Beans Rice Plate

$15.99

Tuesday - Smothered Turkey Wings

$19.00

Wednesday - Seafood Pasta

$17.00

Thursday - Smothered Ox Tails

$25.99

Friday - Fried Day

Saturday - Back Yard BBQ

$15.99+

Brunch Menu

Grits

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Chicken & Pancakes

$16.99

Steak & Eggs

$24.99

Kitchen Sink

Potatoes