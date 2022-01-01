Restaurant header imageView gallery

Six18 Restaurant + Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

618 Georgia Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Catfish Plate

Appetizers - Dinner

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

$12.00
Fried Buffalo Shrimp

Fried Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00
Southern Style Eggrolls

Southern Style Eggrolls

$10.00

Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$12.00

Soups & Salads - Dinner

Six18 House Salad

$12.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches - Dinner

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Six 18 House Burger

Six 18 House Burger

$12.00

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Main Entrees - Dinner

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Pork Chop Plate

$16.00
Chicken Wing Plate

Chicken Wing Plate

$16.00

Chopped Steak Plate

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Southern Catfish Plate

$18.00
Soul Bowl

Soul Bowl

$15.00

Southern Veggie Plate

$12.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$18.00

Sides - Dinner

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Creole Gravy

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$4.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Fried okra

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Toms &Onions

$2.00

3 Count Cornbread Muffins

$4.00

Desserts - Dinner

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids Menu - Dinner

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

All Kids meals served with one side

Signature Grits

Catfish & Grit

Catfish & Grit

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Protein Add Ons

Add 1 Piece Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Add 1 Pork Chop

$5.00

Add 1 Order Shrimp

$8.00

Add 1 Piece Chicken Breast

$5.00

Add 1 Pan Seared Salmon

$8.00

Add 2 Pork Chops

$9.00

Add 3 Chicken Wings

$9.00

Add 1 Fried Chicken Wing

$3.00

Chopped Steak

$6.00

Add 1 Piece Catfish

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke (Copy)

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

ArnoldPalmer

$4.00

Kids drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Redbulls Original

$4.00

Redbulls Sugar Free

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcomed by friendly service, embraced by lavish décor, and comforted by soul warming cuisine, Six 18 Restaurant and Lounge offers an upscale yet intimate ambience in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga. The unique menu specialties are curated in a simple yet elevated way that creates a nostalgic experience. We invite you to experience Six18 during lunch, dinner, and after hour lounging to enjoy sandwiches, entrée salads, high quality meats, seafood, and fresh vegetables, as well as a distinguished selection of wines and cocktails to pair with your meal. At Six18 there is a seat in our dining room, lounge, Chattanooga room, or on our patio, waiting for you.

Website

Location

618 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

Gallery
Six18 Restaurant + Lounge image
Banner pic
BG pic
Six18 Restaurant + Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Sunshine - Chattanooga
orange star4.7 • 350
405 Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Greek Plate Gyro - New
orange starNo Reviews
811 Market St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy
orange starNo Reviews
818 Georgia Ave Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Bitter Alibi - 825 Houston St.
orange star4.7 • 696
825 HOUSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, TN 37403
View restaurantnext
Burger Republic - Chattanooga - 203 W Aquarium Way
orange starNo Reviews
203 W Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston