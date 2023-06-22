Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Six Mile Bridge

review star

No reviews yet

11841 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$15.00

fry sauce, tomato jam, american cheese, egg bun

S&P Fries

$5.00

with garilic aioli

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

lemon aioli, parmesan

Special Release

Specialty Beers

The Sovereign

The Sovereign

$20.00

BELGIAN QUAD AGED IN PORT BARRELS ON DARK SWEET CHERRIES. PICK UP ONLY ON OR AFTER 12/18. NO EXCEPTIONS

Food

Appetizer

Stuffed Taco Nacho

$10.00

ground beef, onions, tomato, spices, pepper jack queso, candied jalapenos, chipotle sour cream, flour tortilla

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

lemon aioli, parmesan

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Half pound with your choice of sauce

Warm Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Pretzel bites served with Irish Red Ale mustard and pepper jack queso

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Pita & Hummus

$8.00

Salads

Romaine Caesar Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Bibb Salad

$10.00

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Bowls

The Picky Eater

$11.00

Shrimp & Rice Bowl

$15.00

Asian Orange Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Fried Tofu Bowl

$12.00

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

roasted garlic aioli, dill pickles, butter lettuce, egg bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

green goddess, dill pickles, butter lettuce, nashville sauce (pork), egg

Lambert International

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$15.00

fry sauce, tomato jam, american cheese, egg bun

Let's Go Blues Burger

$17.00

Double Mexi-Smash

$15.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

smash patties, 1000 island, swiss, caramelized onion, rye

Donut Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

S&P Fries

$5.00

with garilic aioli

Cheese Fries

$7.00

pepper jack queso, taco spice

SMB Poutine

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

topped with breadcrumbs

Side Bibb Salad

$5.00

butter lettuce, herbs, green goddess, breadcrumbs

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

anchovy dressing, black pepper, croutons, parmesan

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

single patty with American cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Texas toast with American cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

The Good Dog Special

$5.00

Beverages

To Go Beer

Irish Red Ale with Honey (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

DDH Citra IPA (4 Pack)

$9.99

Blood Orange Wit (4 Pack)

$11.99

Bavarian Hefewiezen (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

Pilsner (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

Southern German Lager (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

DDH Amarillo-Ish IPA (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

Cranberry Wheat (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

Mixed 4-Pack

$9.99

Dia Los Muertos (4 Pack)

$9.99

Coffee Maple Stout (4 Pack)

$9.99Out of stock

Double Berry Berliner

$11.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Maple Stout (4 Pack)

$12.99Out of stock

Irish Red Ale with Honey (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00

DDH Citra IPA (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00

Blood Orange Wit (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00

Bavarian Hefeweizen (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00

Southern German Lager (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00

DDH Amarillo-Ish IPA (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00Out of stock

Cranberry Wheat (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00Out of stock

Dia Los Muertos (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00Out of stock

Pilsner (24 x 16oz Case)

Out of stock

Mixed Case (24 x 16oz Case)

$55.00

Double Berry

$65.00Out of stock

Irish Red

$12.00

Citra IPA

$16.00

Dia De Muertos

$12.00

Blackberry Vanilla Berliner

$20.00Out of stock

Southern German Lager

$12.00

Bavarian Hefeweizen

$12.00

Smoked Cocoa Stout

$20.00Out of stock

Belgian Quad

$20.00

Amarillo Ish

$12.00Out of stock

Cran Wheat

$12.00Out of stock

Apricot Cider

$18.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cider

$16.00Out of stock

French Saison

$18.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue Pie Gose (32oz Howler)

$18.00

Blood Orange Wit

$12.00Out of stock

Double IPA (32oz Howler)

$20.00

Pilsner (Howler)

$12.00

Vanilla Stout

$20.00

Dry Irish Stout (32oz)

$14.00

Strawberry Berliner (32oz Howler)

$20.00

Double Berry (32oz Howler)

$20.00

Salted Truffle Stout

$20.00Out of stock

The Sovereign

$20.00

Soft Drinks

Frosty Root Beer

$2.50

Million Dollar Grape

$2.50

Million dollar Orange

$2.50

Lucky Club Cola

$2.50

Guilt Free Cola

$2.50

Cherry Cola

$2.50

Ski

$2.50

Sparkling Life

$2.50

Premium Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

R-Pep

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Add Side

S & P Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Mixed Green

$6.00

Merchandise

Apparel

2XL Heather Blue Hoodie

$45.00

XL Heather Blue Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Large Heather Blue Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Heather Blue Hoodie

$45.00

Small Heather Blue Hoodie

$45.00

Sticker

$2.00

Art Deco Shirt

$30.00

Pump Up The Jam Shirt

$25.00

Rubik's Cube

$15.00

Pump Up The Jam Combo Shirt + 4 Pack

$40.00

Koozie

$5.00

Hats

Arrow Hat

$30.00

Crown Hat

$30.00

Dog Treats

Crafted Bone Peanut Butter Pale Ale Treats

$7.00

Glassware

Tulip

$5.00

Willie Butcher

$5.00

Ceramic Mug

$12.00

Hefeweizen Glass

$8.00

Wine Glass

$8.00

5th Birthday Anniversary Glass

$12.00

7th Birthday Glass

$10.00

St. Patrick's Day Shirts

2XL

$35.00Out of stock

XL

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Medium

$35.00Out of stock

Small

$35.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00

Gift Card $40

$40.00

Sauces

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Nashville Sauce

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Irish Red Ale Mustard

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tomato Jam

$0.50

Regular Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Tartar

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Sweet / Spicy Orange Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Additional Sauces

Sauces

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Nashville Sauce

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Irish Red Ale Mustard

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tomato Jam

$0.50

Regular Mayo

$0.50

Sweet Chili Soy

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery and full service restaurant with a patio. Friendly, fun atmosphere serving American fare.

Location

11841 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Directions

Gallery
Six Mile Bridge image
Six Mile Bridge image
Six Mile Bridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Perennial on Lockwood
orange starNo Reviews
216 W Lockwood Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Schlafly Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Locust Street ST Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Square One Brewery & Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
1727 Park Ave. St. Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Maryland Heights
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston