- Home
- /
- Maryland Heights
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Six Mile Bridge
Six Mile Bridge
No reviews yet
11841 Dorsett Road
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Stuffed Taco Nacho
ground beef, onions, tomato, spices, pepper jack queso, candied jalapenos, chipotle sour cream, flour tortilla
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
lemon aioli, parmesan
Chicken Tenders
Half pound with your choice of sauce
Warm Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites served with Irish Red Ale mustard and pepper jack queso
Chicken Wings
Pita & Hummus
Salads
Bowls
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
roasted garlic aioli, dill pickles, butter lettuce, egg bun
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
green goddess, dill pickles, butter lettuce, nashville sauce (pork), egg
Lambert International
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Double Smash Cheeseburger
fry sauce, tomato jam, american cheese, egg bun
Let's Go Blues Burger
Double Mexi-Smash
Patty Melt
smash patties, 1000 island, swiss, caramelized onion, rye
Donut Burger
Sides
S&P Fries
with garilic aioli
Cheese Fries
pepper jack queso, taco spice
SMB Poutine
Mac n Cheese
topped with breadcrumbs
Side Bibb Salad
butter lettuce, herbs, green goddess, breadcrumbs
Side Caesar Salad
anchovy dressing, black pepper, croutons, parmesan
Side Mixed Green Salad
Kids Menu
Beverages
To Go Beer
Irish Red Ale with Honey (4 Pack)
DDH Citra IPA (4 Pack)
Blood Orange Wit (4 Pack)
Bavarian Hefewiezen (4 Pack)
Pilsner (4 Pack)
Southern German Lager (4 Pack)
DDH Amarillo-Ish IPA (4 Pack)
Cranberry Wheat (4 Pack)
Mixed 4-Pack
Dia Los Muertos (4 Pack)
Coffee Maple Stout (4 Pack)
Double Berry Berliner
Cinnamon Maple Stout (4 Pack)
Irish Red Ale with Honey (24 x 16oz Case)
DDH Citra IPA (24 x 16oz Case)
Blood Orange Wit (24 x 16oz Case)
Bavarian Hefeweizen (24 x 16oz Case)
Southern German Lager (24 x 16oz Case)
DDH Amarillo-Ish IPA (24 x 16oz Case)
Cranberry Wheat (24 x 16oz Case)
Dia Los Muertos (24 x 16oz Case)
Pilsner (24 x 16oz Case)
Mixed Case (24 x 16oz Case)
Double Berry
Irish Red
Citra IPA
Dia De Muertos
Blackberry Vanilla Berliner
Southern German Lager
Bavarian Hefeweizen
Smoked Cocoa Stout
Belgian Quad
Amarillo Ish
Cran Wheat
Apricot Cider
Blueberry Cider
French Saison
Lemon Meringue Pie Gose (32oz Howler)
Blood Orange Wit
Double IPA (32oz Howler)
Pilsner (Howler)
Vanilla Stout
Dry Irish Stout (32oz)
Strawberry Berliner (32oz Howler)
Double Berry (32oz Howler)
Salted Truffle Stout
The Sovereign
Soft Drinks
Merchandise
Apparel
Glassware
St. Patrick's Day Shirts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Brewery and full service restaurant with a patio. Friendly, fun atmosphere serving American fare.
11841 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043