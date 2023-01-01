Six on Sixth Six on Sixth - Junction City, KS

Main picView gallery

Six on Sixth - Junction City, KS

review star

No reviews yet

602 N. Washington st

Junction City, KS 66441

Order Again

Burgers/Wraps

California

$17.00

Philly

$17.00

BELT

$14.00

Nashville

$13.00

Thai Wrap

$14.00

Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Soup/Salad/Pizza

Chicken & Rice Soup

$5.00

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Southwest Cobb Salad

$11.00

Chorizo Pizza

$13.00

Italian Garden Pizza

$15.00

Entrees

Scampi

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Diavolo

$15.00

Sides

SP Fries

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Mac Side

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Parfait

$8.00

Kids

Hamburger

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Cocktails

Barrel Gin

$9.00

Barrel Vodka

$9.00

Barrel Whiskey

$9.00

Featured Barrel

$9.00

Bejeweled

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Chocolatini

$9.00

Classic Gin

$9.00

Classic Vodka

$9.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

DEB

$11.00

Dirty Gin

$9.00

Dirty Vodka

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Java Jalopy

$11.00

Kansas Sunset

$11.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mule Gin

$7.00

Mule Tequila

$7.00

Mule Vodka

$7.00

Mule Whiskey

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Summer Beer

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Winter Beer

$9.00

Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

SC Amber Draft

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$7.00

Hyper Warp Draft

$7.00

Cider Block

$8.00

Zebra Draft

$7.00

Milk Stout Draft

$8.00

Radler

$7.00

Quirk

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Life Coach

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Merlot

$11.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Red Blend

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Wine On Tap

$7.00

Wine bottle

Amigo Perro

$33.00

Bartenura

$27.00

Ca' di Alte

$27.00

La Playa

$27.00

Masottina

$33.00

Pinot Evil

$31.00

Salmon Run

$31.00

Sean Minor Paso Robles Cab

$33.00

Sur de los Andes Blend

$31.00

Sodas

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Decaf

$3.00

House Made

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Italian Soda

$4.00

French Soda

$4.40
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are serving up American cuisine with our chef's unique twists with a focus on quality ingredients and presentation. Our on-site mixologist is mixing classic cocktails, originals, and pouring a rotating beer and wine selections to attend to any taste. Veteran owned and operated and located in the historic Bartell House, we're excited to serve the Junction City, Fort Riley, and neighboring communities.

602 N. Washington st, Junction City, KS 66441

Main pic

