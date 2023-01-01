Six on Sixth Six on Sixth - Junction City, KS
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are serving up American cuisine with our chef's unique twists with a focus on quality ingredients and presentation. Our on-site mixologist is mixing classic cocktails, originals, and pouring a rotating beer and wine selections to attend to any taste. Veteran owned and operated and located in the historic Bartell House, we're excited to serve the Junction City, Fort Riley, and neighboring communities.
Location
602 N. Washington st, Junction City, KS 66441
Gallery
