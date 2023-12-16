Sixth Sense Brewing & Taproom 275 Portsmouth
No reviews yet
275 Portsmouth
Jackson, OH 45640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Sharable
- Nugs- 1/2 Pound$8.00
- Nugs- Full Pound$14.00
- Disco Fries$9.00
House cut fries tossed with mozzarella cheese and topped with rich beef gravy, monterry jack cheese and scallions
- Cheesy Pickles$9.00
Dill pickle spears and mozzarella cheese wrapped in crispy fried egg rolls
- Nachos$8.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with monterrey jack cheese, Pico de gallo, corn salsa, seasoned black beans, lime sour cream, cilantro and house queso
- Hummus Plate$9.50
Traditional and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Whipped Feta, Pita Bread, Cauliflower, Carrots, Cucumbers and Greek Olives
- Southern Shrimp Hush Puppies$10.00
Lump Crab and Poached Shrimp mixed with our house hush puppie mix and fried. Served with creole tarter sauce
- Pierogies$9.50
Cheddar stuffed sauteed in brown butter, onion and bacon and topped with sour cream drizzle
- Chips and Queso$6.00
- Fair Veggies$9.00
Beer battered mushrooms, onions, cauliflower and zucchini
- Monster Mozzarella$9.00
Giant panko breaded mozzarella sticks served with house made marinara
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.50
Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$8.50
Diner style w/ two smash patties, American cheese, burger sauce, lettuce, pickles. Served on a potato bun
- Mushroom Cheddar Burger$8.75
Two smash patties, double cheddar, sauteed mushrooms, horseradish mayo, lettuce, pickles. Potato bun
- Bacon Jam & Pimento Cheese$8.75
Two smash patties, house pimento cheese, bacon jam, burger sauce, lettuce, pickles. Potato bun
- The YMCA$8.75
Two smash patties, American & Swiss cheese, grilled onions, thousand island. Grilled sourdough
- Clucker$8.50
Fried chicken breast, ranch dressed lettuce, pickles, valentina drizzle. Brioche bun
- Ronnie Mac$8.50
- Italian Pork$9.25Out of stock
Thin sliced slow roasted pork, white American, garlicky spinach and chilli mayo on an Italian roll. Served with drip.
- Cuban$9.50
Mojo pork, thin sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a buttered and pressed roll
- Dagwood$9.00
Deli ham, turkey and roast beef with swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce and roasted tomato mayo. On Grilled sourdough
- Buffalo Chicken$9.25
Roasted chicken, house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese spread, lettuce and red onion, carrot and celery relish. On a hoagie roll
- The Fanatic$9.75
Thin sliced slow roasted beef, sauteed onions and tons of cheese on a Italian roll Served with drip
- Tuna Melt$9.50Out of stock
House made and served with lettuce and American on grilled sourdough
- The Bodega$9.00
- Birria Grilled Cheese$9.50
Slow roasted beef, white American, white onion, cilantro on grilled sourdough. Served with consommé.
Salads / Soups
Sides (A la Carte)
Little Wizards
Desserts
DRINKS
N/A Beverage
Canned Beer
Wine
Draft Beer
- Murk Juice$2.00+
- Honey Blonde$2.00+Out of stock
- Blood Orange Wheat$2.00+
- Suthernahia$2.00+
- Hunch$2.00+
- Ralphie A Christmas Ale$2.00+
- Marley and Friends$2.00+
- Six Degrees of Push Pop$2.00+
- Papa Shogun$3.00+
- Oktoberfest$2.00+Out of stock
- Concrete Balloons$3.00+
- Hail Barry$2.00+
- Baby Stout Do Do Doo Do Do$2.00+
- Wizard Water$2.00+
- Who Irons A T Shirt$3.00+
- Bridge The Gap$2.00+Out of stock
- Pineapple Banana Murk Juice$3.00+
- Ladies of the Lanai$2.00+Out of stock
- Pawn Shop Keyboard$2.00+
- Mystical Spin$2.00+
- Rhinegeist Bubbles Guest Tap$3.00+
- Marvelous Creatures Vol 4$2.00+
- Hurtin For A Squirtin$3.00+
- Tossin The Caber$3.00+
- Murkimus Juicimus$3.00+
- Suthernahia Lager$2.00+Out of stock
- Another Round$2.00+
- Shoulda Smores Edition$2.00+
- Lemon Blueberry Shandy$2.00+
- Tossin' The Caber$3.00+
Little Wizards
Flight Board
RETAIL
Retail
Canned Beer
- Oktoberfest$7.99
- Marvelous Creatures Vol 4$16.99
- All Shorts All The Time$16.99
- Hail Barry$16.99
- Blood Orange Wheat$8.99
- Candy Coated Clowns$15.99
- Hurtin For a Squirtin$16.99
- Pineapple Banana Murk Juice$17.99
- Murkimus Juicimus$16.99
- Who Irons a T Shirt$16.99
- Phantom Murk$16.99
- Take a Hike$10.99
- Mystical Spin$15.99
- Take a Hike$10.99
- Endless Patterns$14.99
- Build Your Own$15.99
- Papa Shogun Bottle$11.99
- Concrete Balloons Bottle$11.99
- Vallee Bottle$8.99
- Individual under 8%$4.00
- Individual over 8%$6.00
- Murk Juice$16.99
Beer Club 2024
COCKTAILS
Cocktail
LIQUOR
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Fireball
Other Drinks
Non Menu Cocktails
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00+
- Daiquiri$10.00+
- Manhattan$10.00+
- Tom Collins$10.00+
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- White Tea$10.00
- Fuzzy Navel$10.00
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Specialty Cocktail$10.00
- Mule$10.00
- Rum Runner$10.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Cheers to great beers, food and friends
275 Portsmouth, Jackson, OH 45640