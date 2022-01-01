Sixty imageView gallery
Sixty

review star

No reviews yet

60 North Maine Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Lunch/ Dinner

ADD BACON

$3.00

ADD CHICKEN/BEEF

$5.00

ADD FRIES

$4.00

ADD LOBSTER

$15.00

ADD SALMON

$7.00

ADD SHRIMP

$7.00

AFTER HOURS CHICKEN AND RICE

$15.00

AFTER HOURS WINGS (6)

$12.00

BACON BURGER CHEESE STEAK NO PORK W FRIES

$18.00

BAR B Q CHICKEN WITH RED ONION

$15.00

Beef Patties W/ Rice and beans

$10.00

BEEF PATTY SINGLE

$4.00

BOURBON BURGER WITH FRIES

$19.00

BROCOLLI N CHED SOUP

$12.00

BUFFALO BACON RANCH FLAT BREAD W ALVACADO

$15.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

$10.00

BUFFALO CHIX PRETZEL

$15.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Caprese Wrap

$11.00

CHEESE STEAK

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$12.00

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$12.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$28.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

CHICKEN N SHRIMP ALFREDO FLATBREAD

$17.00

CHICKEN N SHRIMP JUMP OFF

$22.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.00

CHILLI

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Cuben Wrap

$11.00

Egg Salad Croissant

$8.00

FRIED CALARARI N FRIES

$18.00

FRIED CLAMS W FRIES

$18.00

FRIED FISH W FRIES

$18.00

FRIED SALMON W FRIES

$25.00

GREENS

$7.00

GRLLED CHICEN CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

LOADED FRIES

$12.00

MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

MEATBALL SUB W FIES

$15.00

NACHOS

$12.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA PRETZEL

$15.00

PIZZA SLICE CHEESE

$4.00

PIZZA SLICE TOPPING

$5.00

RASTA PASTA

$30.00

SALMON CHEESESTEAK W FRIES

$25.00

SALMON, MASH POTATOES + ASPARAGUS

$28.00

Seafood Boil

$60.00

SEAFOOD MAC

$18.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SPANISH LASAGNA

$18.00

SPANISH RICE

$7.00

STEAK, MASH POTATOES + ASPARAGUS

$35.00

SURF N TURF STEAK CRAB CAKE AND 4 SHRIMP

$45.00

TAILS 7

$15.00

TOMATOE AND MOZZ FLATBREAD

$14.00

Tony Personal Pizza

$5.00

Tuna salad sandwich

$6.00

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

Uncrustable

$3.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.00

YAMS

$7.00

YELLOW RICE

$6.00

1 CLUSTER CRAB N 8 CLAMS WITH HOUSE SAUCE POTATOES AND 2 BOIL EGGS

$35.00

SALMON FRIED RICE BOWL

$22.00

Sides & Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Fresh Fruit Large

$12.00

Sugar Cookies (3)

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.50

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

OREO CHEESECAKE

$9.50

BROWNIE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$6.00

MACAROONS

$8.00

SWEET POTATOE PIE

$12.00

SWEET POTATOE CHEESCAKE

$15.00

BREAKFAST

BLT

$12.00

BREAKFAST BURITO (PORK MEAT,EGGS, CHEESE, HOME FRIES)

$11.00

BREAKFAST BURITO (TURKEYBACON, EGGS, CHEESE,HOME FRIES)

$11.00

BREAKFAT SAMMY POTATO BREAD

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH

$14.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$25.00

Coffee & Tea Drink

Double Espresso

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

48 Blocks

$9.00

Kiki

$8.50

Sourland

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$9.00

Kettle Cucumber

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.50

Stoli Vanila

$9.50

Smirnoff Rootbeer

$9.00

3 Olives Espresso

$9.50

Georgi's Cherry

$8.00

Well Vodka

$11.00

Absolut

$11.00

Belvedere

$15.00

48 Blocks

$12.00

Kiki

$11.50

Sourland

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Tito's

$12.00

Kettle Cucumber

$13.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$12.50

Stoli Vanila

$12.50

Smirnoff Rootbeer

$12.00

3 Olives Espresso

$12.50

Georgi's Cherry

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Empress

$11.50

Hendricks

$12.00

Prairie

$8.00

Sourland

$9.00

Sourland Oak Aged

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Prairie

$11.00

Empress

$14.50

Sourland

$12.00

Sourland Oak Aged

$13.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Admiral Nelson

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Meyers

$9.50

Mount Gay

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Liberty

$8.50

Cruzan

$8.00

Cruzan Mango

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Prosperity

Pyrat

$8.00

Sourland

$8.50

Well Rum

$11.00

Admiral Nelson

$11.50

Bacardi

$11.50

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Meyers

$12.50

Mount Gay

$11.50

Malibu

$12.00

Liberty

$11.50

Cruzan

$11.00

Cruzan Mango

$11.00

Cruzan Coconut

$11.00

Prosperity

Pyrat

$11.00

Sourland

$11.50

Well Tequila

$8.00

Milagro

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Patron Citronge

$10.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Sauza

$9.50

Alacran Anejo

$13.00

Alacran Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Well Tequila

$11.00

Milagro

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Patron Citronge

$11.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Sauza

$10.50

Alacran Anejo

$15.00

Alacran Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Amador

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Seagrams VO

$8.00

White Cap

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Amador

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Fire

$12.00

Jack Honey

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Sagamore Rye

$15.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.50

White Cap

$10.50

Jameson

$10.00

Fireball

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Hudson

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Macallan 15

$15.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$18.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

B & B Brandy

$10.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Buttershot

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Creme de Cacao White/Dark

$7.00

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Dekuyper Apple Pucker

$7.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$6.00

Dekuyper Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Midori

$8.50

Nocello

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

RootOut

$9.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

Soho Lychee Liquor

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Vermouth, Dry

$6.00

Vermouth, Sweet

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Creme de Cacao White/Dark

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Creme de Menthe

$7.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Soho Lychee Liquor

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Dekuyper Apple Pucker

$7.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Dekuyper Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

Midori

$8.50

Nocello

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Sambuca White

$9.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Vermouth, Dry

$6.00

Vermouth, Sweet

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$6.00

Buttershot

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Chamboard

$9.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

RootOut

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Appletini

$11.00

Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Back Maryland

$12.00

Bader Field

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Wave Martini

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Chelsea Heights

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Duck Town

$10.00

Gardners Basin

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Kahlua & Cream

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Peach Daiquiri

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Seven on Seven

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

South Inlet

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Apple Pie Martini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

French Martini

$11.00

MBAE

$15.00

AROUND THESUN

$15.00

GREEN TEA

$10.00

WHITE TEA

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budwieser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella Atois

$7.00

Strongbow Cider

$6.00

Yeungling Lager

$5.00

Angry Orchard Rose

$7.00

Victory Summer Love

$7.00

Salt & Sea

$7.00

Garden State IPA

$7.00

Red Wine By The Glass

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Merlot House

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon House..

$7.00

Pinot Noir House

$7.00

Montes Malbec

$9.00

Ava Grace merlot

$9.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Soul Sister Pinot Noir

$9.00

Shannon Ridge Zinfandel

$9.00

Campolieti Valpolicellla

$11.00

Jacobs Creek Shiraz

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Prisoner Red

$16.00

Sangria

$7.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Pinot Noir

$35.00

Merlot House

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon House..

$30.00

Pinot Noir House

$30.00

Montes Malbec

$34.00

Ava Grace merlot

$33.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.00

Soul Sister Pinot Noir

$33.00

Shannon Ridge Zinfandel

$33.00

Campolieti Valpolicellla

$42.00

Jacobs Creek Shiraz

$33.00

Red Sangria

White Wine By The Glass

Chardonnay

$9.00

Chardonnay House

$7.00

Pinot Grigio House

$7.00

Moscato House

$7.00

Chole Chardonnay

$9.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Imagery Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Folonari Moscato

$9.00

Blufeld Riesling

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Chardonnay

$53.00

Chardonnay House

$29.00

Pinot Grigio House

$29.00

Moscato House

$29.00

Chole Chardonnay

$33.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Imagery Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Folonari Moscato

$33.00

Blufeld Riesling

$33.00

White Sangria

Rose Wine By The Glass

Table Rose

$10.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Chloe rose

$9.00

Rose Wine By The Bottle

Table Rose

$42.00

White Zinfandel

$29.00

Chloe rose

$33.00

Champagne Wine By The Glass

House Champagne

$7.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$9.00

Champagne Wine By The Bottle

House Champagne

$38.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$33.00

Drink Specials

Alacran Cristal Shot

$6.00

Alacran Black Shot

$5.00

Alacran Anejo

$7.00

White Claws

Lime White Claw

$8.00

Ruby Grapefruit White Claw

$8.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$8.00

Raspberry White Claw

$8.00

RUM BUCKET

RUM BUCKET

$15.00

HH LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

HH WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon House..

$6.00

Chardonnay House

$6.00

Merlot House

$6.00

Moscato House

$6.00

Pinot Grigio House

$6.00

Pinot Noir House

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

HH BEER

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Strongbow Cider

$4.00

salt & sea

$4.00

Buffet

Dinner At Sixty

$30.00

Check-In Special

12 Wing Special

$12.95

2 Chez Stk Special

$20.95

Pizza Special

$15.95

7 Tail Special

$12.95

2 ChzBurger Spcl

$20.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 North Maine Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery
Sixty image

Map
