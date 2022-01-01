  • Home
Six / West Room Service Cambria Hotel Boston

No reviews yet

6 W Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

Order Again

Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$15.00

Raspberry jam filling, key lime icing

Dine Out Special

Dine out special

$46.00

Bottles

BTL Hennessy BTL

$350.00

BTL Casamigos Silver BTL

$300.00

BTL Casamigos Repo BTL

$325.00

BTL Jameson BTL

$300.00

BTL JW Black BTL

$325.00

BTL Macallan 12 BTL

$325.00

BTL Don Julio Silver BTL

$350.00

BTL Don Julio REPO BTL

$425.00

BTL Grey Goose BTL

$350.00

BTL Moet BTL

$300.00

BTL Moet Nectar Rose BTL

$375.00

BTL Titos BTL

$300.00

BTL Clase Azul

$1,300.00

BTL D'usse

$425.00

1800 Cristalino

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Six West is located on the first floor of the Cambria Hotel Boston

Website

Location

6 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Six / West image

