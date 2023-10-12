Appetizers

Kitchen

Edamame

$4.00

Miso-Togo

$2.00

~~~

~~~

~~~

Gyoza Beef

$10.00

Gyoza Kimchi & Pork

$10.00

Gyoza Veggie

$9.00

~~~

~~~

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Takoyaki

$11.00

Hot Wings

$9.00

Tempura-Shrimp/veggie

$14.00

Tempura-Veggie

$10.00

Age-dashi Tofu

$8.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Chicken Yaki Tori

$9.00

BYOB

$3.00

Bag Fee

$0.25

Sushi Bar

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Akami Tartar

$15.00

Hamachi Appetizer

$15.00

Spiced Salmon Tataki

$14.00

Tako Su

$14.00

Entrees

Kitchen

Kalbi Dinner(D)

$28.00

Ton Katsu(D)

$15.00

JapChae-Beef/veggie(D)

$17.00

JapChae-Veggie(D)

$14.00

~~~

~~~

~~~

Yaki Soba-Shrimp(D)

$14.00

Fried Rice-Shrimp(D)

$17.00

Stir fried Udon-Shrimp(D)

$17.00

Bulgogi-Beef(D)

$21.00

Teriyaki-Beef(D)

$28.00

~~~

Fried Rice-Beef(D)

$17.00

Stir fried Udon-Beef(D)

$17.00

Bulgogi-Spicy chicken(D)

$21.00

Teriyaki-Chicken(D)

$16.00

Yaki Soba-Chicken(D)

$14.00

Fried Rice-Chicken(D)

$17.00

Stir fried Udon-Chicken(D)

$17.00

Bulgogi-Spicy pork(D)

$21.00

Teriyaki-Salmon(D)

$23.00

Yaki Soba-Tofu veggie(D)

$10.00

Fried Rice-Veggie(D)

$14.00

Stir fried Udon-Veggie(D)

$14.00

Sushi Bar

Lunch Omakase

$55.00

Dinner Omakase

$135.00

Sushi Box

$75.00

~~~

~~~

Omakase

$95.00

Sashimi Select

$70.00

Sashimi Premium

$115.00

Nigiri $ Sashimi

Nigiri

BF-Akami N

$5.00

Salmon-sake N

$4.00

Yellow tail-hamachi N

$5.00

Amber Jack-kanpachi N

$5.00

Sea bream-Madai N

$5.00

BF-Chutoro N

$7.00

King Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

*King YT-Hiramasa N*

$7.00

Striped jack-Shima aji N

$8.00

Bream-Kuro dai N

$4.00

BF-Oo toro N

$9.00

Botan-Ama ebi N

$10.00

Octopus-tako N

$4.00

Squid-ika N

$4.00

Scallop-hotate N

$6.00

Sea Urchin-Uni N

$14.00

Shrimp-Ebi N

$3.00

Eel Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon Roe-Ikura N

$5.00

FlyingFish Roe-Tobiko N

$3.00

Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

Mackerel-Saba N

$3.00

Spanish Mack-sawara N

$5.00

Golden eye Snapper N

$13.00

Thorney Head-Kinki N

$13.00

Wagyu Nigiri

$14.00

Bean curd--Inari

$2.00

Sashimi

BF-Tuna Sashimi 3

$14.00

Salmon Sashimi 3

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi 3

$14.00

Amber Jack Sashimi 3

$15.00

Sea Bream Sashimi 3

$15.00

BF-Chutoro Sashimi 3

$20.00

King Salmon Sashimi 3

$20.00

*King Yellowtail Sashimi 3*

$20.00

Striped Jack Sashimi 3

$22.00

Bream Sashimi 3

$12.00

BF-Oo-toro Sashimi 3

$25.00

Botan Shrimp Sashimi 1

$10.00

Octopus Sashimi 3

$10.00

Squid Sashimi 1

$4.00

Scallop Sashimi 1

Sea Urchin Sashimi 1

$14.00

Shrimp Sashimi 1

$3.00

Eel Sashimi 3

$12.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi 1

$5.00

Tobiko Sashimi 1

$3.00

Tamago Sashimi 1

$3.00

Mackerel Sashimi 3

$8.00

Spanish Mack Sashimi 3

$14.00

Golden eye Sashimi 3

$32.00

Thorney Head Sashimi 3

$32.00

Rolls

Maki Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Spicy Cali Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Negi toro Roll

$16.00

~~

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato temp. Roll

$5.00

Asparagus Temp Roll

$6.00

~~

~~

Kanpyo Roll

$4.00

Ume shiso Roll

$4.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Special Rolls

Sizka Roll

$17.00

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.00

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Caribbean Roll

$16.00

PinkPong Roll

$16.00

Crazy Roll

$17.00

Magma Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Maryland Roll

$19.00

Firework Roll

$18.00

Bonfire Roll

$17.00

Sunset Roll

$17.00

Hidden pop Roll

$17.00

Storm Trooper Roll

$16.00

TanjiRo-ll

$18.00

Hana-mi Roll

$18.00

Lunch

Sushi Lunch

Lunch Omakase

$55.00

Spicy Roll Combo

$18.00

Veggie Roll Combo

$12.00

Sushi Combo

$25.00

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$30.00

Kitchen Lunch

Kalbi Lunch

$21.00

Bulgogi Beef

$17.00

Bulgogi Spicy Chicken

$17.00

Bulgogi Spicy Pork

$17.00

Donburi-Chicken soy sauce

$15.00

Donburi-Chicken Spicy

$15.00

Donburi-Bulgogi

$17.00

Donburi-Spicy Pork

$15.00

Donburi-Kalbi

$21.00

JapChae-Beef/Veggie

$14.00

JapChae-Vegggie

$10.00

Yaki soba-Shrimp

$13.00

Yaki soba-Chicken

$13.00

Yaki soba-Tofu/Veggie

$10.00

Fried Rice-Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Rice-Beef

$14.00

Fried Rice-Chicken

$14.00

Fried Rice-Veggie

$10.00

Stir-fried Udon-Shrimp

$14.00

Stir-fried Udon-Beef

$14.00

Stir-fried Udon-Chicken

$14.00

Stir-fried Udon-Veggie

$10.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

Greentea Ice cream

$4.00

Red bean Ice cream

$4.00

Ginger Ice cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$4.00

Tempura Ice Cream

Greentea Tempura Ice cream

$6.00

Vanilla Tempura Ice cream

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

Greentea Mochi

$8.00

Black sesame Mochi

$8.00

Mango Mochi

$8.00

Red bean Mochi

$8.00

Drinks

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Sprite/Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet tea(Pureleaf)

$2.50

Unsweet tea(Pureleaf)

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hot tea

$4.00