Breakfast & Brunch
American

Sizzle and Brew

review star

No reviews yet

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy

#700

Tomball, TX 77377

Order Again

Popular Items

The Big Sizzle
Build Your Own
Little Less Sizzle

Classics

The Big Sizzle

$12.95

Pancake, Waffle OR French Toast (Choose 1) served with 2 eggs, Choice of Meat and potatoes OR grits

Little Less Sizzle

$10.95

2 Eggs, Choice of 1 Meat, Potatoes or Grits and Toast or Biscuit

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

Biscuit Halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 Eggs and Choice of Potatoes, Grits or Fresh Fruit

Meat N Eggs

$9.95

2 Eggs served with 3 Pieces of Bacon and 2 Pieces of Sausage or Chicken Sausage. (All Bacon or All Sausage option available)

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$12.95

Hand Dipped and Fried to a golden brown, topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 Eggs and Toast or Biscuit

House Favorites

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$10.95

Homemade Gumbo with Chicken & Andouille Sausage served over white rice

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$9.95

Homemade Red Beans and Andouille Sausage on a bed of rice. Served with a side of Cornbread

Stacked Biscuits & Gravy

$12.95

Biscuit halve topped with Smoked Ham, Thick Cut Bacon and Eggs smothered with Homestyle Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of potatoes, grits or fruit

Boudin & Eggs

$10.95

Choice of Boudin Link OR 3 Boudin Balls served with 2 eggs and toast or biscuit

Chicken and Waffles

$11.95

Crispy battered chicken breast served with a thick Belgian Waffle

Pulled Pork Waffles

$11.45

This Belgium Waffle topped with a pile of our slow cooked Carolina Style Pulled Pork and Caolina BBQ Sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$12.95

Cajun Shrimp and Andouille Sausage over a bowl of Grits and Cheddar Cheese

Pulled Pork Grits

$11.45

Creamy Grits topped with slow cooked Pulled Pork and Carolina BBQ Sauce

Benedicts

The Crazy Cajun

The Crazy Cajun

$12.95

Two delicious stacks of Andouille Cornbread, and Crunchy Boudin Balls; topped with (over-medium) eggs smothered with Cajun Hollandaise and a sprinkle of chive garnish.

Crab Cake Benedict

$13.95

English Muffin halves topped with Cajun Crab Cake, Poached Egg, Cajun Hollandaise, and a sprinkle of chives garnish.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.95

English Muffin halves topped with Smoked Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, and a sprinkle of Smoked Paprika.

Pulled Pork Benedict

$12.95

English Muffin halves topped with our slow cooked Pulled Pork, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise.

The Crazy Cowboy

$13.45

Hand dipped Chicken Fried Steak and 2 (over easy) eggs on top of Texas Toast, covered with Home-style Sausage Gravy, Hollandaise, and a sprinkle of chopped chives garnish.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$13.95

English Muffin Halves topped with Poached Eggs, Cajun Hollandaise, Tomato Slices, sauteed Spinach and Smoked Salmon.

Shrimp & Grits Benedict

$13.95

Seasoned Shrimp & Andouille Sausage on two Fried Grit Patties. Topped with Over Easy Egg, Cajun Hollandaise and Chive garnish

Omelettes

Build Your Own

$13.45

3 Egg Omelette with choice of Cheese, 1 Meat and 2 Veggies. Served with choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit.

'Orleans Omlette

$13.95

3 Egg Omelette Loaded with Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Andouille Sausage and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Cajun Hollandaise. Served with Choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit

Veggie Delight

$13.45

Egg White Omelette filled with Squash , Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Tomato and Mushrooms. Topped with Sauted Spinach. Served with Choice of 1 Side and Toast OR Biscuit

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad seasoned with herbs, apples, raisins and walnuts with Lettuce and Tomato. Served on Sourdough or Wheat Toast. Served with Choice of 1 Side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork topped with Carolina BBQ Sauce, Red Cabbage Coleslaw, Onion and Pickles on a sweet Sourdough Bun. Served with choice of 1 side

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$11.95

Seasoned Grilled Shrimp topped with Avocado Mash, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato and Remoulade Sauce. Wrapped in Flour Tortilla. Served with Choice of 1 Side. (Gluten Free Tortilla Available)

BLT

$9.45

Thick Cut Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Sourdough or Wheat Toast. Served with Choice of 1 Side

Grill Chicken Sand

$11.95

Lightly seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Remoulade Sauce and Bacon on Sweet Sourdough Bun. Served with Choice of 1 Side

Burger

$10.95

Fresh Angus Beef Patty, cooked Medium, topped with lettuce, tomato and pickles on sourdough Bun

Cuban Sandwich

$11.45

Pulled Pork and Slice of Smoked Ham with Creole Mustard and Swiss Cheese on Toasted French Bread. Served with Au Jus Sauce and a Choice of 1 Side

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.45

Bacon and Ham with Hard Fried Egg and Cheese on Sourdough or Wheat Toast. Served with choice of 1 Side

Shrimp PoBoy

$11.45

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato and Remoulade on Toasted French Bread. Served with Choice of 1 Side

Sweet Stuff

Stack of Pancakes (2)

$9.95

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes. Served with Side of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$10.45

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes filled with Fresh Blueberries. Served with Choice of Bacon , Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Choc Chip Pancakes (2)

$10.45

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes filled with Chocolate Chips. Served with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Caramel Banana Pancakes (2)

Caramel Banana Pancakes (2)

$10.95

2 Sweet Cream Pancakes topped with fresh Banana slices, Walnuts and Whipped Cream and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce. Served with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (2)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (2)

$10.95

Sweet Cream Pancake swirled with Cinnamon Filling and topped with Cream Cheese Frosting Drizzle

Pumpkin Pancakes (2)

Pumpkin Pancakes (2)

$10.95

Homemade Pumpkin Pancakes topped with Cream Cheese Frosting Drizzle

Belgium Waffle

$9.95

Thick Belgian Waffle served with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Strawberry Waffle

$10.95

Belgian Waffle covered in fresh strawberries. Served with Whipped Cream. Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

French Toast (2)

$10.95

2 Thick Slices of Sourdough French Toast, dusted with Powdered Sugar and garnished with a slice of strawberry. Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Blueberry French Toast (2)

$11.95

2 Slices of Sourdough French Toast topped with house Blueberry Drizzle and Dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

The Berry Amaretto

The Berry Amaretto

Pancake, Waffle or French Toast (Choose 1) topped with Strawberries, Blueberries and Amaretto Sauce. Served with Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage

Lighter Stuff

Avocado Toast

$8.45

Smashed Avocado blended with a hint of Pineapple, toasted almonds and finely chopped red onions. Spread over French Bread or Wheat Toast. Topped with 2 Eggs.

Caprese Avocado Toast

$9.45

Smashed Avocado with hint of Pineapple, Toasted Almonds and Red Onion. Spread over French Bread or Wheat Toast. Topped with Scrambled Egg Whites, Basil and Tomato. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.45

Oatmeal with a side of Brown Sugar and Raisins. Served with Choice of White Toast, Wheat Toast or Biscuit

Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$8.45

Seasonal Fresh Fruit topped with Vanilla Yogurt. Served with side of Granola and Choice of Toast or Biscuit.

Salads

Balsamic Salad

Bed of Spring Mix topped with Avocado, Strawberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Crumbles and Walnuts. Topped with Choice of Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sunrise Salad

$10.45

Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Carrots and Hard Egg on a bed of Spring Mix. Served with Jalapeno Ranch

Kids

Kids Small Breakfast

$6.95

1 Egg, Toast or Biscuit, Bacon or Sausage & Fruit Cup

Kids Big Breakfast

$7.45

Pancake or Waffle with 1 Egg, Bacon or Sausage and Fruit Cup

Kids Oatmeal Meal

$6.45

Cup of Oatmeal Served with Fruit Cup and Toast or Biscuit.

M&M Pancake

$6.45

Reece's Pancake

$6.45

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.45

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Yogurt

$6.45

Kids Avocado Tst

$6.95

Oreo Pancake

$5.95

Kid's Burger

$5.95

Sides

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Cup Gumbo

$4.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Fries

$3.45

Grits Cup

$2.95

Oatmeal Cup

$2.95

Potatoes

$3.45

White Rice

$2.45

Side Amaretto Sauce

$0.50

Small Gravy

$0.50

Side Gravy

$1.45

Cup Yogurt

$2.95

Cup Coleslaw

$2.95

2 Boudin Balls

$4.95

Side Avocado Slices

$1.00

Cup Chicken Salad

$5.95

Cup Pulled Pork

$5.95

Side Crab Cakes (2)

$9.95

Add On

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$2.99

Bacon Side (3)

$3.45

Sausage Side (2)

$2.99

Chicken Sausage (2)

$3.25

Boudin Link (1)

$3.95

Bread Choice

$1.45

English Muffin

$1.45

1 Pancake

$4.45

1 Waffle

$7.99

1 French Toast

$4.45

Corn Bread

$0.99

Avocado Slices

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$0.25

Side Cajun Hollandaise

$0.25

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$3.95

Drinks

To Go Iced Coffee

$3.45

To Go Coffee

$2.95

To Go Soda

$2.95

To Go Water

To Go Tea

$2.95

To Go Lemonade

$2.95

To Go Juice

$3.45

To Go Hot Chocolate

$3.45

To Go Milk

$3.45

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Sprite

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sweet Tea

Kids Unsweet Tea

Kids Lemonade

Kids Water

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids OJ

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Choc Milk

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

To Go Bloody Mary

$4.99

To Go Mimosa

$4.99

Beer (To Go)

Bud Light (To Go)

$3.49

Mich Ultra (To Go)

$4.49

Hopadillo (To Go)

$4.49

Crawford (To Go)

$4.49

Corona (To Go)

$4.49

Modelo (To Go)

$4.49

Coors Light (To Go)

$3.49

Miller Lite (To Go)

$3.49

Dos XX (To Go)

$4.49

Shiner (To Go)

$4.49

Blue Moon (To Go)

$4.49

Champagne & Mimosas

Mimosa (To Go)

$4.99

BYO Bubbles (To Go)

Carafe (To Go)

Hawaiian Mimosa (To Go)

Champagne, Pineapple Juice, Coconut, Drop of Grenadine, garnish with a cherry and pineapple slice (for two)

Champagne (To Go)

$4.99

Moscato Di Asti (To Go)

$5.99

Moscato for Two

Prosecco (To Go)

$5.99

Bellini (To Go)

Man-Mosa (To Go)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

S&B is a locally owned Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant. Full Menu served all day. Classic Favorites and a Cajun Flare

Website

Location

16949 N Eldridge Pkwy, #700, Tomball, TX 77377

Directions

Sizzle and Brew image
Sizzle and Brew image
Sizzle and Brew image
Sizzle and Brew image

