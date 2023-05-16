Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sizzle&Crunch SLU

500 9th Ave N ste 150

Seattle, WA 98109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Specials

House Pork Plate

$17.68

Grilled pork, braised pork belly and sunny-side-up egg over white rice. Served with sauteed scallions, lettuce, house pickled carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Slurping Noodles

$17.68

Grilled pork, tofu and sunny-side-up egg over rice noodles. Served with sauteed scallions, lettuce, house pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos or tell us how you want to customize.

The BB Special Banh Mi

$14.28

Braised pork belly, grilled pork and a fried egg in a Baguette. Served with sauteed scallions, house mayonnaise, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos or tell us how you want to customize.

Rice Bowl

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.58

Comes with rice, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize!

Grilled Pork Rice Bowl

$15.58

Comes with rice, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize!

Tofu Rice Bowl

$15.58

Comes with rice, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize!

Beef Rice Bowl

$16.49

Comes with rice, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize!

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$16.49

Comes with rice, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize!

Salad Bowl

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl

$15.58

Comes with lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Grilled Pork Salad Bowl

$15.58

Comes with lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize!

Tofu Salad Bowl

$15.58
Beef Salad Bowl

$16.49

Comes with lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Pork Belly Salad Bowl

$16.49

Comes with lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Vermicelli Bowl

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Bowl

$15.58

Comes with rice noodles, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl

$15.58

Comes with rice noodles, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Tofu Vermicelli Bowl

$15.58

Comes with rice noodles, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Beef Vermicelli Bowl

$16.49

Comes with rice noodles, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Pork Belly Vermicelli Bowl

$16.49

Comes with rice noodles, lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.

Bahn Mi

Grilled Chicken Bahn Mi

$12.97

Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!

Grilled Pork Bahn Mi

$12.97

Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos or tell us how you want to customize!

Beef Sirloin Steak Bahn Mi

$12.97

Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$12.97

Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!

Tofu Bahn Mi

$12.97

Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!

Breakfast Bahn Mi

$8.97

Comes with house mayonnaise, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, cilantro, house pickled carrots and jalapenos. Or tell us how you want to customize!

Craft Beverage Lab

Iced Coffee

$5.99
Mint Coffee

$5.99
Salted Caramel Coffee Oat Milk

$6.99
Mango Oat Milk

$6.99
Wild Strawberry Oat Milk

$6.99
Lychee Lemonade

$4.99
Wild Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99
Mango Lemonade

$4.99
Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.99
Wild Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$4.99
Lychee Green Tea

$4.99
Strawberry Lychee Green Tea

$4.99
Mango Green Tea

$4.99
Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.99
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We aim to bring gourmet food straight from Vietnam

500 9th Ave N ste 150, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

