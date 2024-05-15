SIZZLE STREET 813 Marketplace Drive
Waconia, MN 55387
FOOD
Starters
- Vegetable Samosa$6.00
Samosa Stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas
- Bhajia$5.00
Fresh cut potatoes onions and spinach fried in seasoned chickpea batter
- Alu Tikki$6.00
Potato patties seasoned and fried to a crisp
- Paneer Pakora$7.00
Panner deep fried in a seasoned chickpea batter
- Vegetable rolls$7.00
Crispy rolls stuffed with shredded vegetables
- Alu Fries$6.00
Deep Fried potatoes tosseds and seasoned in indian spices
- Samosa Chaat$13.00
SVegetable Samosa garnished with onions tomatoes, Sev Channa Dhai and chutneys
- Papadi Chaat$11.00
A crispy pastry topped with onions sev tomatoes chana dhai and chutneys
- Tikki Chaat$12.00
Alu TIkki garnished with onions Sev tomatoes chana dhai and chutneys
Unique Apps
- Punjabi Stuffed Papad$8.00
Crispy, grilled papad quesadilla with shredded cheese, pico, fried seasoned onions and potatoes
- Street Fries$8.00
Fries tossed in a manchurian or makhani sauce
- Veggie Manchurian$9.00
Fried vegetable balls sauteed with onions and peppers in a manchurian sauce
- Gol Gappe$8.00
Crispy fried puri stuffed with seasoned potatoes served with spicy mint and sweet tamrind water
- Dhai Puri$8.00
Crispy fried puri stuffed with seasoned potatoes onions yogurt chutneys sev and house spices
- Papad Supreme$7.00
Crispy papads topped with queso, makhani sauce, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and chicken tikka
Vegetarian Entrees
- Paneer Karahi$16.00
Paneer onions tomatoes bellpeppers sauteed with fresh sliced ginger in a earthy spicy somky and slightly sweet curry
- Panner Tikka Masala$16.00
Panner in our masala sauce with spiced onions bell peppers and tomatoes
- Panner Makhani$16.00
Paneer in a fresh buttery tomato sauce with a touch of cream
- Palak Panner$16.00
Paneer simmered in a fresh curried spinach and mustard greens with herbs and spices
- Panner Korma$16.00
Paneer simmered in a royal sweet creamy sauce infused with herds and spices
- Vegetable Jalfrazi$16.00
Mixed vegetables sauteed with paneer spiced ginger and garlic
- Nav Ratan Korma$16.00
Fresh cut vegetables and paneer infused in a rich creamy sauce
- Vegetable Makhani$15.00
Mixed vegetables in a fresh buttery tomato sauce with a touch of cream
- Mushroom Masala$15.00
Mushrooms sauteed with spiced onions, bell peppers,and tomatoes in our masala sauce
- Alu Masala$15.00
Fresh cut potatoes sauteed with spiced onions,bell peppers,and tomatoes in our masala sauce
- Malai Kofta$15.00
Fried minced vegetable balls simmered in a rich royal creamy sauce
- Chana Masala$15.00
Garbanzo beans cooked with fresh tomatoes onions and numerous spices
- Dal$15.00
Lentils prepared with fresh spiced onions,ginger,and garlic
- Vegetable Curry$15.00
Mixed fresh vegetables prepared with ginger,garlic,spiced onions and spices
- Alu Gobi$15.00
Mouth watering blend of cauliflower and potatoes seared with onions and tomatoes seasoned to prefection
- Bombay Alu$15.00
Potatoes delecately flavored and seared with spiced onions,tomatoes, and bell peppers
- Matar Panner$15.00
Green peas and chunks of Paneer seared with spiced onions and tomatoes in a mild curry
- Alu Mattar$15.00
Green peas and diced potatoes seared with spiced onions and tomatoes in a mild curry
Balti
- Vegetable Mushroom Balti$17.00
Mixed Vegetables with sauteed mushrooms in our balti sauce
- Vegetable Palak Balti$17.00
Mix vegetables in a creamy spinach balti sauce
- Masala Balti
Your choice of protein sauteed in spiced onions,tomatoes and bell peppers in our balti sauce
- Dhamaka Balti
Your choice of protein and hot jalapenos sauteed with spiced onions in a flavorful spicy balti sauce
- Krara Balti
Your choice of protein,dried red chillies and shredded coconut in our balti sauce
- Chilli Balti
Spiced onions and bell peppers with you choice of protein in sweet spicy balti sauce
Tandoori Grills
- Paneer Tikka$17.00
Panner infused with our tandoori marination,grilled in our tandoor
- Veggie Kabab$16.00Out of stock
Variety of veggies minced, sauteed, and spiced. Skewered and grilled in the tandoor
- Tandoori Tikka$17.00
Boneless chicken breast infused with our tandoori marination,grilled in our tandoor
- Tandoori Murg$19.00
Chicken leg quarters infused with our tandoori marination,grilled in our tandoor
- Malai Tikka$17.00
Boneless chicken breast marinated in sour cream with ginger,garlic,herbs and spices.Grilled in our tandoor
- Chicken Kabab$18.00
Seasoned minced chicken with spiced onions,ginger and fresh herbs. Skewered and grilled in the tandoor
- Lamb Kabab$19.00
Seasoned minced lamb with spiced onions, ginger,and fresh herbs. Skewered and grilled in the tandoor
- Lamb Chops$25.00
Lamb chops marinated in coconut cream ginger,garlic,herbs and spices grilled in our tandoor
Tandoori Bread
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Whole wheat bread
- Naan$4.00
White flour bread
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Naan topped with garlic
- Onion Naan$5.00
Naan Stuffed with onion
- Paneer Naan$5.00
Naan stuffed with Paneer
- Chilli Naan$5.00
Naan stuffed with Jalapeno's
- Pashwari Naan$5.00
Naan stuffed with raisins and coconut
- Batura$5.00
Puffed,leavened Naan
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Curry$16.00
Curried chicken in a sauce that's earthy,spicy,smoky and slightly sweet
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.00
Curried chicken in a tangy sauce with sauteed potatoes
- Chicken TIkka Masala$16.00
Chicken Tikka in a Masala sauce with sauteed spiced onions,bell peppers and tomatoes
- Chicken Makhani$16.00
Chicken Tikka in a fresh buttery tomato sauce with a touch of cream
- Chicken Mushroom$16.00
Chicken prepared with sauteed,spiced mushrooms and onions in a "CHAKMA" savory sauce
- Chicken Palak$16.00
Chicken in a fresh curried spinach and mustard green sauce with herbs and spices
- Chicken Korma$16.00
Chicken in a royal sweet creamy sauce infused with herbs and spices
- Chicken Karahi$16.00
Chicken,onions,tomatoes,and bell peppers sauteed with fresh sliced ginger in a earthy,spicy,smoky and slightly sweet curry
Lamb Entrees
- Lamb Curry$19.00
Curried lamb in a sauce that's earthy,spicy,smoky and slightly sweet
- Lamb Vindaloo$19.00
Curried lamb in a tangy sauce with sauteed potatoes
- Lamb Masala$19.00
Lamb in a Masala sauce with sauteed spiced onions,bell peppers and tomatoes
- Lamb Makhani$19.00
Lamb in a fresh buttery tomato sauce with a touch of cream
- Lamb Palak$19.00
Lamb in a fresh curried spinach and mustard green sauce with herbs and spices
- Lamb Korma$19.00
Lamb in a royal sweet creamy sauce infused with herbs and spices
- Lamb Karahi$19.00
Lamb,onions,tomatoes,bell peppers sauteed with fresh sliced ginger in a earthy,spicy,smoky and slightly sweet curry
Tandoori Pizza
- Tikka Pizza
Masala sauce with spiced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
- Makhani Pizza$16.00
Fresh buttery tomato sauce with a touch of cream topped with mozzarella cheese
- Kabab Pizza
Your choice of Kabab with onions, tomatoes and sliced ginger
- Punjabi Style Pizza$18.00
House sauce with Paneer, sliced ginger,jalapenos,mushroom,onions, bellpeppers, tomatoes and spinach with house seasoning
Dessert
- Gulab Jumun Dream$10.00
Deep fried milk balls in a sweet syrup served with icecream and topped with sugar roasted pistachios and Flake
- Kulfi$6.00
Homemade "traditional Indian ice cream" made from reduced milk with almonds and pistachios
- Ras Malai$5.00
Soft cheese patties smothered in a flavorful creamy milk sauce garnished with pistachios
- Churro-ed Kheer$8.00
Famous Indian rice pudding garnished with sugar rosted pistachios and served with a Churro
- Mango Mousse Cake$6.00
Moist sponge cake topped with a creamy mango mousse,finished with a sweet mango drizzle and gel topping
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Indian With a Twist
813 Marketplace Drive, Waconia, MN 55387