Skagway Fish Company 145 Congress Way

review star

No reviews yet

145 Congress Way

Skagway, AK 99840

Order Again

Lunch Starters

Alaskan Oysters

$19.00+Out of stock

On the half-shell

1lb Sauteed Clams

$21.00

Seasonal herb garlic broth, garlic bread

SFC Crab Cakes

$19.00

Lemon dill aioli, arugula

Alaskan Smoked Salmon Spread

$18.00

Capers, red onions, mini-bagels

Peel & Eat Shrimp Cold

$17.00Out of stock

Hot or cold, house made cocktail sauce

Peel & Eat Shrimp Hot

$17.00Out of stock

Blue Mussels

$22.00

Lunch Soup & Salad

King Crab Bisque

$9.00+

House made

Ivar's Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Potatoes, bacon, clams

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Standard Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

House made dressing

Chef's Salad

$24.00

Topped with grilled halibut OR king crab salad

Lunch Features

1 Jumbo Alaska King Crab Leg

$99.00

As big as they get, no sides

1lb Alaskan King Crab

$69.00

Clarified butter, vinaigrette salad

Fried Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

House made slaw and tartar sauce

Shrimp Basket

$21.00

Black tiger prawns, house made cocktail sauce

Jumbo Combo

$119.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

6 oz top sirloin, coulette cut

Mermaid Burger

$19.00

Grilled halibut filet, housemade tartar

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Fresh filet with lemon dill aioli

Jimmy's Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

White BBQ sauce, house pickled onions

Cheese Burger

$15.00

All the stuff

Sauces

Tartar

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Drawn Butter

Beauda

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Creamy Garlic

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Caeser

$1.00

Lemon Dill Aioli

$1.00

White BBQ

$1.00

Old Bay

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Sides

Side Halibut

$17.00

Side Shrimp

$15.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Pickled Onions

$2.00

Pickles

$1.00

Bagels

$5.00

Pickled Veggies

$2.00

Side Crab Salad

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Tendies and fries

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Served with fries

Desserts

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$9.50Out of stock

3 layer chocolate cake

New York Cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Classic cheesecake

Blackberry Pie

$9.50

A pie, with blackberries

Apple Pie

$9.50

A pie, with apples

Lunch Specials

Salad Special

$18.00Out of stock

Lunch Special

$29.00

Oyster Stew

$12.00Out of stock

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special

$32.00Out of stock

Salad Special

$25.00Out of stock

Surf And Turf

$42.00Out of stock

Cioppino

$34.00Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$24.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Mug Root Beer

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Orange Crush

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

South of the Border Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.75

Draft Beer

Alaskan Amber

$7.50

Alaskan Kolsch

$7.50

Alaskan White

$7.50

Alaskan IPA

$7.50

Alaskan Pilsner

$7.50

Alaskan Smash

$7.50Out of stock

Alaskan Island Ale

$7.50

Panty Peeler

$7.50Out of stock

Alaskan Amber Pitcher

$28.00

Alaskan Kolsch Pitcher

$28.00

Alaskan White Pitcher

$28.00

Alaskan IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Temsco Beer

$7.00

Temsco Wine

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Alaskan Spruce Tip Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Kokanee

$4.00

Guiness

$7.00Out of stock

Raineir

$4.00

Wine

Underwood Pinot Noir

$9.50+

Sterling Pinot Noir

$9.50+

19 Crimes Cab Sauv

$9.50+

Root 1 Cab Sauv

$9.50+

J. Lohr Syrah

$9.50+Out of stock

Leese-Fitch Firehouse Red

$9.50+

A to Z Pinot Noir

$9.50+

Milbrant Merlot

$9.50+

Dry Creek Sauv Blanc

$9.00+Out of stock

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Voignier

$9.00+

La Bella Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Montinore Pinot Gris

$9.00+

Hahn Chardonnay

$9.00+

Lamarco Prosecco

$9.00+Out of stock

Bubbles

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$7.00Out of stock

Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Rose Bubbles

$11.00Out of stock

Brunch Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mimosa

$7.00Out of stock

Sangria

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Glasses

Alaska Brewing Company Glass

$5.00

6 Pack AK Pints

$29.00

Panty Pint

$19.00

Crab Cutter

Single Cutter

$3.00

2 Cutters

$5.00

Clothes

Sweatshirt

$39.00

Long Sleeve

$19.00

T-Shirt

$19.00

Tote

$9.00

Athletic Long Sleeve

$29.00

2 Totes

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 Congress Way, Skagway, AK 99840

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

