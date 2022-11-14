Skål Beer Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Velkommen to our Viking-inspired Beer Hall & Kitchen honoring the Nordic roots of Ballard
Location
5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant