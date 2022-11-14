Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skål Beer Hall



No reviews yet

5429 Ballard Ave. NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

Viking Size Pretzel
Salmon
Fenrir Burger

For The Table

Board of the Gods

$22.00Out of stock

Locally made charcuterie from Ballard's Scandinavian Specialties - rotating cured meat, pork sausage (Goteberg Korv), pork liver pate (Leverpostei), Dill Havarti, Danish blue cheese (Danablu) & Carmelized goat cheese (Gjetost). Served with Crispbread (Knäckebröd), Rye Toasts, & Accoutrements.

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Tossed in dill vinegar powder with curry ketchup and lemon aioli

The Njord Bord

$27.00

Let the God of the Sea take you on an adventure into the depths! Smoked trout dip, classic pickled herring, Nova Lox, & smoked mussels with crisp and toasted rye breads, cucumber salad, whole grain mustard, and butter

Viking Size Pretzel

$12.00

Massive 1 LB pretzel (serves 2-3) hand-crafted by Kaffeeklatsch Seattle & served with your choice of house-made mustard (V)

Warm Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Hand-crafted by Kaffeeklatsch Seattle & served with your choice of house-made mustard (V)

Dungeness Crab Croquettes

$18.00

House-made crab & potato croquettes seasoned with fresh dill, fried and served with lemon aioli.

Gubbröra

$14.00

Creamy egg salad with anchovies served on dark rye bread with pickled onions.

Chef's Seasonal Skewers

Pork Belly

$4.00

Seasoned with sea salt and white pepper with applesauce (gf)

Duck Hearts

$5.00

Dusted in Hunter’s spice (gf)

Venison

$6.00

Drizzled with a horseradish cream sauce

Grilled Farmer's Cheese

$4.00

Served with a side of spiced apple sauce (gf)

Salmon

$7.00

Pacific Salmon finished with alder smoked salt & lemon (gf)

Squash

$5.00

local asparagus with lemon & Arctic thyme salt (gf, v)

Jarl's Platter

$26.00

Feeling adventurous? Selection of all six house skewers

Between the Slices

Fenrir Burger

$18.50

1/2 pound blend of ground dry aged beef & grass-fed lamb flame grilled with melted brunøst, oil cured tomato jam, arugula, and crispy onion straws. Served on Kaffeklatsch Brioche Kaiser roll.

Braised Lamb Sandwich

$18.50

Our homage to Fårikål - the national dish of Norway - reinvented as a sandwich of braised lamb leg, cabbage, & pickled carrots on a Brioche Kaiser roll

Grilled Gjetost Sandwich

$15.00

Sweet caramelized goat cheese and cardamom spiced apple chutney melted between grilled sourdough bread with a side of lingonberry jam & seasonal pickled veggies

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

House-made crab croquettes with arugula, pickled onions, and lemon aioli on rustic white roll. Served with fries

From the Butcher

Hand-crafted sausages from Ballard's own Beast & Cleaver. Grilled to order (allow 15 min) & served a la carte on fresh Macrina baguettes. Add shoe-string fries +$3

Norse Pølse

$11.00

Oslo street vendor-style pork hot dog wrapped in lefse (Norwegian flatbread) with curry ketchup, IPA dijon mustard, & fried onions

Norwegian Pork Sausage

$12.00

topped with spiced applesauce and crispy onions on a Kaffeklatsch rustic white roll

From the Sea

Pickled Herring

$13.50

House-made traditional pickled herring with carrot and onion. Comes with side of crispbread

Popcorn Cod

$15.00

Lightly fried line-caught cod served with shoe-string fries, curry ketchup & lemon aioli

From the Garden

Swedish Cucumber Salad

$5.00

(Pressgurka) thinly sliced in a tart dill vinegar brine (gf,v)

Freyr Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Chilled lemon infused farro with roasted rainbow carrots, celery root, pickled radishes, and arugula tossed in a Sommarkvål aquavit & orange dressing

Sweet Potato Hash

$13.00

White sweet potatoes and butternut squash sautéed with onions and thyme on a bed of arugula drizzled with maple syrup and finished with sage & Arctic sea salt (v, gf)

Beets and Greens Entrée

$14.00

Arugula, Golden Beets, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Lingonberry Mustard Vinaigrette

Beets and Greens Side

$9.00

Arugula, Golden Beets, Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Lingonberry Mustard Vinaigrette

Sides and Extras

BREAD

CONDIMENTS

Cheddar and Beer Dip

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Velkommen to our Viking-inspired Beer Hall & Kitchen honoring the Nordic roots of Ballard

Website

Location

5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

