Skalka

499 Reviews

$

77 Spring St

Seattle, WA 98104

Popular Items

Chicken Boat
Adjaruli Boat
Veggie Boat

Original Boats

Adjaruli Boat

Adjaruli Boat

$16.75

Melty fresh cheese, grass-fed butter, and organic soft runny yolk (optional).

Chicken Boat

Chicken Boat

$16.75

Chicken with tomatoes and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.

Lobiani Boat

Lobiani Boat

$16.75

Red beans, crispy bacon, and banana peppers combined together with Adjaruli.

Stroganoff Boat

Stroganoff Boat

$16.75

Shredded beef and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with pickles combined together with Adjaruli.

Veggie Boat

Veggie Boat

$16.75

Eggplants, red bell peppers with tomatoes, and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.

House Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Premium freshly roasted in Seattle coffee from Fulcrum coffee roasters.

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$6.00

Cold-pressed orange juice 12oz.

Caffe Vita Nitro Coffee

Caffe Vita Nitro Coffee

$6.00

Cafe Vita's nitro cold brew coffee.

Seattle Soda Cola

Seattle Soda Cola

$3.50

Seattle’s made hand-crafted cola with pure cane sugar. 12oz.

Seattle Soda Lemon Lime

Seattle Soda Lemon Lime

$3.50

Seattle’s made hand-crafted lemon-lime soda with pure cane sugar. 12oz.

Seattle Soda Diet Cola

Seattle Soda Diet Cola

$3.50

Seattle’s made hand-crafted diet cola. 12oz.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

First Georgian fast-casual restaurant in the US.

Website

Location

77 Spring St, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

