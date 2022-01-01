Skatebird LITE imageView gallery
American

Skatebird LITE

533 NE 83rd St

El Portal, FL 33138

SkateBird Key Holder

As a Key Holder, you will be entitled to skate all you want while the park is open,* first access to the park for events and promos, 20% off all your food and beverages consumption and 20% off our SkateBird Miami merchandise store as well as 20% off on lessons and summer camps. You will also have early access to events and fashion drops. Key Holder only sessions will be scheduled at the park in order to give you that private feel of the park throughout the year. The founding Key Holder program is limited to 100 people, be fast and grab your key for ultimate skateboarding experience.

Key Holder

$3,000.00

The Key Holder program is valid for a family of up to 5 persons (parents and up to 3 kids under 18 years old). The Welcome Bag contains

SBSX private lesson

1 hour one on one private lesson with a SBSX coach.
4 hour private lesson package

$205.00

4 hour private lesson with one coach

4 hour 2 person package

$280.00

1 hour private lesson

$75.00

1 hour 2 person lesson

$80.00

Gear up!

Skate safe and buy a helmet and protection pads.
187 Junior Six Pack Skateboard Pad Set

$49.95

Pink/teal One Size – Fits most children ages 4-8 weighing between 40 and 60 pounds. Contoured Form-Fitting Design Cradles Knee Superior Foam System Absorbs Hard Impacts Streamlined Shape and Design Increases Mobility Seamless Interior Finish Provides Ultimate Comfort Ballistic Nylon with Industrial-Weight Stitching Ensures Durability Size Specific Caps Create Close Contact with Pad to Minimize Bulk

Powell Peralta cab dragon

$99.95

PWL/P CAB DRAGON MINI COMP-8x29.5 GOLD/RED

AW Spectrum Complete 8.0 Navy

$109.99

AW SPECTRUM COMPLETE-8.0 NAVY

187 COMBO PACK KNEE/ELBOW PAD SET S/M-BLACK

$59.95
187 COMBO PACK KNEE/ELBOW PAD SET S/M-camo

$59.95
187 COMBO wrist guard

$22.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Start your skateboarding journey at SkateBird LITE!

Location

533 NE 83rd St, El Portal, FL 33138

Directions

Skatebird LITE image

