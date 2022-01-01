Skatebird LITE

SkateBird Key Holder

As a Key Holder, you will be entitled to skate all you want while the park is open,* first access to the park for events and promos, 20% off all your food and beverages consumption and 20% off our SkateBird Miami merchandise store as well as 20% off on lessons and summer camps. You will also have early access to events and fashion drops. Key Holder only sessions will be scheduled at the park in order to give you that private feel of the park throughout the year. The founding Key Holder program is limited to 100 people, be fast and grab your key for ultimate skateboarding experience.