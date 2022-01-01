Skatebird Merchandise 533 NE 83rd Street
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to SkateBird Miami, the first skatepark with restaurants, retail stores and pop ups, art and of course a pumptrack, street plaza!
533 NE 83rd Street, El Portal, FL 33138
