  • Skatebird Merchandise - 533 NE 83rd Street
Skatebird Merchandise 533 NE 83rd Street

No reviews yet

533 NE 83rd Street

El Portal, FL 33138

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wheels

Win Wheels

$40.00

Hydrogen Wheel

$30.00

Gawds Antirocker BLACK

$50.00

Gawds Antirocker RED

$31.00

Chroma Antirocker

$40.00

Birth Antirocker

$20.00

Quad Energy Wheels

$35.00

Gawds Wheel Vol I

$44.20

Gawds Wheel Vol II

$55.00

Iqon Gold Bearings

$35.00

Merch

Gawds Hoodie

$60.00

Gawds Shirt

$25.00

Impala Socks

$10.00

Rollerblade Backpack

$45.00

RVCA Camo Dust Bag

$25.00

FM Pro Kendama

$35.00

Birth Track Suit

$100.00

Billabong Hat

$32.95

Moxi Hat

$30.00

Bladies Beanie Hat

$15.00

Crypto Bladez Club Hat

$25.00

Gawds Phone Grip Accessory

$5.00

Small Sticker

$1.00

Big Sticker

$3.00

Chroma Hoodie

$60.00

Nassuh Jokes up Shirt

$45.00

Nassuh Jokes Up Hoodie

$80.00

Gawds GrindTainer

$9.00

Stance Socks 19.99

$19.99

Stance socks 14.99

$14.99

Fuzion Pro Scooter

$104.99

Gawds Skate Clip

$9.00

Pads

Triple 8 Pads Box

$44.99

Triple 8 Pad Set

$44.99

Triple 8 Wristguards

$24.00

Triple 8 Covert Knee Pads

$28.99

Triple 8 Kneesaver Knee Pads

$23.99

Triple 8 Elbowsaver Elbow Pads

$21.99

Triple 8 Moxi Helmet

$79.99

Triple 8 Helmet

$49.99

Triple 8 Lil Tricky Kids Helmet

$49.99

Skates

Impala Inline Skates

$139.99

Birth Daytona Skate

$225.00

Birth Fabiola Skate

$225.00

Gawds FM3

$380.00

Gawds Tim Franken

$250.00

Moxi / Impala Quad

$129.99

FM3 10% Members

$342.00

Moxi Quad Skate $189.99

$189.99

Skate Parts

Gawds Soulplate Flat Black

$56.00

Kaltik Frame Mery Munoz

$51.95

Create Frame

$75.00

Kizer Aluminum Plastic Frame

$45.00

Rentals

Scooter Rental

$15.00

Rollerblade Rental

$15.00

Helmet Rental

$10.00

Pad Rental

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to SkateBird Miami, the first skatepark with restaurants, retail stores and pop ups, art and of course a pumptrack, street plaza!

Location

533 NE 83rd Street, El Portal, FL 33138

Directions

Gallery
Skatebird Merchandise image
Skatebird Merchandise image

