American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

606 Reviews

$

5529 Weslayan St

Houston, TX 77005

Coffee & Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.95+

Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.

Kids Drink

$1.50

A small kid's fountain beverage.

House Coffee

$2.95

Right Side Coffee custom house blend coffee.

Milk

$2.00

A glass of milk.

Espresso

$3.25

Our smooth signature Espresso Roast.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Dark, rich espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.

Latte

$4.25

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

Mocha

$4.25

Espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk.

Americano

$3.25

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of cream.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brew coffee.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5529 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

