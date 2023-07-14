Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS TOPPED WITH A CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND, TATER TOT POTATOES AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN WRAPPED IN A SPINACH OR FLOUR TORTILLA

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$1.50

Avocado Toast

$4.50

ONE SLICE OF TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD TOPPED WITH FRESH AVOCADO, DICED TOMATOES, SPRING MIX, AND ONE SCRAMBLED EGG

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE TOPPED WITH A CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND, AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN ON GRILLED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Breakfast Scramble

$6.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND, TATER TOT POTATOES, GRILLED BELL PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN

French Toast Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Plain Toast Slice

$1.00

Spinach Wrap

$5.50

Cold Sandwiches

Skechers Club Sandwich

$7.50

ROASTED TURKEY BREAST, BLACK FOREST HAM, 2 STRIPS OF SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESH AVOCADO AND MAYONNAISE ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Cold Ham Sandwich

$7.00

BLACK FOREST HAM WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYONNAISE ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

HOUSE MADE TUNA SALAD WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYONNAISE ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYONNAISE ON YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD

Italian Sandwich

$8.00

California Pastrami Sandwich

$8.00

SLICED PASTRAMI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, DILL PICKLES, FRESH AVOCADO, SWISS CHEESE, AND DIJON MUSTARD ON TOASTED MARBLE RYE BREAD

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

House blend

Fountain Drinks / Slushies

$2.00+

Batch soda

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea

$4.00+

Skechers Cranberry Lemonade 32oz

$3.00

LEMONADE WITH A SPLASH OF CRANBERRY JUICE

Skechers Strawberry Lemonade 32oz

$3.00

LEMONADE TOPPED WITH A FRESH STRAWBERRY PUREE

Skechers Tea 32oz

$3.00

ICED TEA, WITH VANILLA, AND PEACH SYRUP AND A SPLASH OF CRANBERRY JUICE

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Lunch Combo

1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup

$7.00

Your Choice of Protein, with Lettuce,Tomato,Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise on Sourdough with a cup of the Soup of the day

1/2 Sandwich and Side Salad

$7.00

Your Choice of Protein and a Salad of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatos and Crutons with your choice of Dressing

Soup and Side Salad

$6.00

A Cup of the Soup of the Day with a Salad of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatos and Crutons with your choice of Dressing

Off the Grill

Basic Burger

$6.50

OZ. GRILLED HOUSE MADE BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RED ONION, PICKLES, MAYONNAISE AND THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

BLTA Sandwich

$7.50

4 STRIPS OF SMOKED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, FRESH AVOCADO AND GARLIC MAYONNAISE ON GRILLED SOUR DOUGH BREAD

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Sourdough with melted swiss and Cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

6 OZ GRILLED OR CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, YOUR CHOICE OF CHEESE, AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Hot Ham Bacon & Swiss

$8.00
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$7.00

GRILLED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM CAP, STUFFED WITH GRILLED BELL PEPPERS AND RED ONIONS, SPINACH, TOMATOES, SWISS CHEESE, AND GARLIC MAYONNAISE ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Skechers Burger

$7.50

6 OZ. GRILLED HOUSE MADE BEEF PATTY, TWO STRIPS OF SMOKED BACON, TOMATOES, FRESH AVOCADO, SWISS CHEESE, MAYONNAISE, THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING ON GRILLED SOURDOUGH BREAD

Tri Tip Steak Melt

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Turkey Melt

$7.00

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST MADE WITH WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE, PROVOLONE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION ON GRILLED SOUR DOUGH BREAD

Western Burger

$7.00

6 OZ. GRILLED BEEF PATTY, TWO STRIPS OF SMOKED BACON, DEEP FRIED RED ONION RINGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND BBQ SAUCE ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

Pasta

Mac n' Cheese

$7.50

6 OZ. ELBOW PASTA SAUTEED WITH SMOKED BACON AND THREE CHEESE CREAM SAUCE TOPPED WITH A TOASTED PARMESAN AND PANKO CRUMBS

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$5.00

ALL PIZZAS ARE MADE WITH HOUSE MADE PIZZA DOUGH, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BASIL PESTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

ALL PIZZAS ARE MADE WITH HOUSE MADE PIZZA DOUGH, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BASIL PESTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Small Two topping Pizza

$7.00

ALL PIZZAS ARE MADE WITH HOUSE MADE PIZZA DOUGH, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BASIL PESTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND TWO TOPPINGS

Large Cheese Pizza

$9.00

ALL PIZZAS ARE MADE WITH HOUSE MADE PIZZA DOUGH, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BASIL PESTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

ALL PIZZAS ARE MADE WITH HOUSE MADE PIZZA DOUGH, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BASIL PESTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Large Multi Topping Pizza

$14.00

ALL PIZZAS ARE MADE WITH HOUSE MADE PIZZA DOUGH, WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MARINARA SAUCE OR BASIL PESTO AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND UP TO 4 TOPPINGS

Salads

Garden Salad (No Meat)

$3.50

MIX GREENS, CUCUMBER, TOMATOES, AND DRESSING OF CHOICE

Asian Salad (No Meat)

$4.50

MIXED GREENS, CABBAGE SLAW, CUCUMBER, TOMATOES, MANDARIN ORANGES WITH SLICED AND TOASTED ALMONDS AND SESAME SEEDS

Tuna Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Seasoned Crutons 5 oz of House made Tuna and your Choice of Dressing

Caesar Chicken Salad

$6.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$6.00

DICED GRILLED CHICKEN, MIXED GREENS, CABBAGE SLAW, CUCUMBER, TOMATOES, MANDARIN ORANGES WITH SLICED AND TOASTED ALMONDS AND SESAME SEEDS

3 Berry Chicken Salad

$6.00

GILLED CHICKEN BREAST, MIX GREENS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUE BERRIES AND CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBERS, TOMATO, CANDIED WALNUTS AND FETA CHEESE

Chef Salad

$6.00

DICED TURKEY BREAST, DICED BLACK FOREST HAM, ONE HARD BOILED EGG, MIX GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATO, MIX CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND

3 Berry Salad (No Meat)

$4.50

MIX GREENS, STRAWBERRIES, BLUE BERRIES AND DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBERS, TOMATO, CANDIED WALNUTS AND FETA CHEESE

Protein Salad

$9.00

Sides

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$4.50

Breaded, Preseasoned Fries topped with Grilled and Diced Chicken Breast Buffalo sauce and melted Cheddar Cheese Blend

Chicken Bites

$5.50

Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast pieces

Chicken Bites N' Fries

$7.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast pieces with Breaded, Preseasoned Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

DEEP FRIED SIDEWINDER FRIES TOPPED WITH CHILI AND A MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE BLEND

Make Supreme

$1.00

FRESH DICED RED ONION, TOMATO AND CILANTRO TOPPED WITH A SOUR CREAM

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

DEEP FRIED SIDEWINDER FRIES

Hot Dog

$3.00

ALL BEEF SEASONED HOT DOG IN A WARM HOT DOG BUN

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50

Chicken

$3.00

Soup option

Soup of the day

$4.50

Chili

$4.50

Grab & Go

Bottled Sodas

Bottled Coke Soda 20oz

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke Soda 20oz

$2.50

Bottled Dr. Pepper Soda 20oz

$2.50

Bottled Sprite Soda 20oz

$2.50

Frostie Soda

$2.50

Ramune Grape Soda

$2.50

Ramune Leche Soda

$2.50

Ramune Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

Bottled Water 20 oz.

$2.50

Chips

Frito Variety Chips

$0.75

Miss Vicky Variety Chips

$0.75

Pita Variety Chips

$0.75

Cracker Jacks

$2.00

Cold Oats

Cold Oats

$4.00

Grab & Go Cold Sandwich

Turkey Grab & Go Sandwich

$6.00

Ham Grab & Go Sandwich

$6.00

Tuna Grab & Go Sandwich

$6.00

Pastrami Grab & Go Sandwich

$6.00

Cookies

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Cranberry

$2.50

Royal

$2.50

Oatmeal Rasin

$2.50

Juices

Cran grape Ocean Spray

$3.00

Naked Coconut Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tropicana OJ 10oz.

$2.00Out of stock

Tropicana OJ 15oz.

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull Yellow

$3.75

Breads & Muffins

House Muffins

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait & granola

Yogurt Parfait & Granola

$3.50

Fruit or Veggie Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.00

Pudding Cup

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.00

Chocolate Pudding Cup

$4.00

Tapioca Pudding Cup

$4.00

Vanilla strawberry Pudding Cup

$4.00

Milk

White

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.35

Strawberry

$2.35

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$1.50

Desserts / Pastries

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet 3 Layer

$4.25

Whole Red Velvet Cake

$49.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$65.00

Muffins

Banana Nut

$3.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.00

Cinn. Walnut Streusel

$3.00

Gluten Free Blueberry

$3.00