Skechers Cafe 29800 Eucalyptus Ave.

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Two eggs scrambled, Cheddar cheese blend, diced potatoes, meat of choice and a side of salsa and sourcream

Breakfast Scramble

$6.00

Two scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese blend,diced potatoes, sauteed onions and peppers, meat of choice and a side of salsa and sourcream

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Two eggs scrambled, melted cheddar cheese blend, meat of choice and a side of salsa and sourcream

Avocado Toast

$4.50

Scrambled eggs, mixed greens,tomato and avocado on toasted sourdough bread

Plain Toast Slice

$1.00

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Chilaquiles

$7.00

Spinach Wrap

$5.50

Spicy Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Cold Sandwiches

Skechers Club Sandwich

$7.50

Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham and Two Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Fresh Avocado and Mayonnaise on Toasted Sourdough Bread

Cold Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of Protein with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Italian Sandwich

$8.00

Pastrami Sub

$8.00

Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

House blend

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso

$4.00+

Fountain Drinks / Slushies

$2.00+

Batch soda

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Green Tea

$4.00+

Skechers Cranberry Lemonade 32oz

$3.00

Skechers Strawberry Lemonade 32oz

$3.00

Skechers Tea 32oz

$3.00

Hot Cranberry Tea 12 zo

$2.50

Lunch Combo

1/2 Sandwich and Cup of Soup

$7.00

Your Choice of Protein, with Lettuce,Tomato,Swiss Cheese and Mayonnaise on Sourdough with a cup of the Soup of the day

1/2 Sandwich and Side Salad

$7.00

Your Choice of Protein and a Salad of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatos and Crutons with your choice of Dressing

Soup and Side Salad

$7.00

A Cup of the Soup of the Day with a Salad of Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatos and Crutons with your choice of Dressing

Off the Grill

Basic Burger

$6.50

6 oz Ground Beef patty, with Lettuce, Tomato,Onion,Pickle, Mayonnaise,and Thousand Island on a Brioche Bun

BBQ Tri Tip

$8.00

BLTA Sandwich

$7.50

Applewood smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Fresh Avocado and Garlic Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough Bread

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Sourdough with melted swiss and Cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Breast, Lettuce Tomato, your choice of Sauce and Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom stuffed with grilled Bell Peppers and Onion topped with melted Swiss Cheese Spinach, Tomato and Garlic Mayonnaise

Reuben

$8.00

Skechers Burger

$7.50

6 oz Ground Beef patty, Two strips of Bacon, Tomato, Sliced Avocado,Swiss Cheese on Grilled Sour dough bread

Tri Tip Philly

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Turkey Melt

$7.00

Oven Roasted sliced Turkey Breast, Lettuce Tomato, Red Onion, Provalone and Cream Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Western Burger

$7.00

6 oz Ground Beef patty, Two strips of Bacon, Two Onion Rings, and Zesty BBQ Sauce with Melted Cheddar cheese on a Brioche Bun

Turkey Cranberry Melt

$8.00

Tritip Steak Melt

$8.00

Pasta

Mac n' Cheese

$7.50

6 oz of Elbow Macaroni, Sauteed Garlic, Chopped Bacon in a Parmesanand a Cheddar Cheese blen Topped with Crusted Breadcrumbs

Penne Pasta

$8.00

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$5.00

8" Handrolled Pizza Dough topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzerella Cheese

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

8" Handrolled Pizza Dough topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzerella Cheese and Pepperoni

Small Two topping Pizza

$7.00

8" Handrolled Pizza Dough topped with your Sauce of Choice and Two Toppings

Large Cheese Pizza

$9.00

18" Handrolled Pizza Dough topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

18" Handrolled Pizza Dough topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni

Large Multi Topping Pizza

$14.00

18" Handrolled Pizza Dough topped with Sauce and Toppings of your choice

SLICE cheese

$2.25

SLICE Pepperoni

$2.50

SLICE Meat Lovers

$2.50

SLICE Vegetarian

$2.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.50

Mixed Green topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Seasoned Crutons and your choice of Dressing

Asian Salad

$4.50

Mixed Green topped with Red Cabbage Mandiran Oranges, Fresh Cilantro, Sesame Seeds and your choice of Dressing

Tuna Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Seasoned Crutons 5 oz of House made Tuna and your Choice of Dressing

Salad Special

$6.00

Caesar Chicken Salad

$6.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$6.00

3 Berry Chicken Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$6.00

3 Berry Salad

$4.50

Sides

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$4.50

Breaded, Preseasoned Fries topped with Grilled and Diced Chicken Breast Buffalo sauce and melted Cheddar Cheese Blend

Chicken Bites

$5.50

Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast pieces

Chicken Bites N' Fries

$7.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast pieces with Breaded, Preseasoned Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Breaded, Preseasoned Fries topped with Chili Beans and Melted Cheddar Cheese Blend

Make BBQ

$1.00

Make Buffalo

$1.00

Make Supreme

$1.00

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Breaded, Preseasoned Fries

Hot Dog

$3.00

All Beef hot dog grilled, seasoned and served in a bun

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.00

Black Bean and melted mix Jack cheese in a Flour tortilla

Nacho

$8.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$3.00

Corn Cup

$3.00

Elote

$3.50

Soup

Soup

$4.50

Chili

$4.50

Bottled Sodas

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chips

Chips

$0.75

Cracker Jacks

$2.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Oats

Cold Oats

$4.00

Grab & Go Cold Sandwich

Grab & Go Sandwich

$6.00

Cookies

cookie

$2.50

Juices

Naked Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Tropicana

$3.00

Naked Coconut Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Breads & Muffins

House Muffins

$2.50

Mexican sweet breads

$2.75

Yogurt Parfait & granola

Yogurt Parfait & Granola

$3.50

Pumpkin Parfait & Granola

$3.50

Fruit or Veggie Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.50

Fresh Veggie Bowl

$4.50

Pudding Cup

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.00

Chocolate Pudding Cup

$4.00

Tapioca Pudding Cup

$4.00

Vanilla strawberry Pudding Cup

$4.00

Milk

White

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.35

strawberry

$2.35

Lizette 1/2 Salad

1/2 Salad

$3.00

1/2 Salad Sp.

$3.00

Paul Salad

Paul Salad

$6.00

Staff 1/2 Sandwich

Staff 1/2 Sandwich

$3.50

David Ham & Swiss

Hot Ham & Swiss

$7.00

A la carte

Just A Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Just A Burger

$5.00

Just A Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Daily Specials

Bowl Special

$8.00

Burger Special

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Special

$8.00

Grill Special

$8.00

Pasta Special

$8.00

Salad Special

$6.00

Taco Special

$6.50

Wrap Special

$8.00

Quesadilla Special

$8.00

Hot Dog Special

$6.50

Breakfast Special

$7.00

Coffee Special

$2.50

Fried Special

$7.00

Loaded Burrito

$8.00

Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Short Stack 3 pc

$3.50

Loaded Sub

$8.00

Weekend Specials

Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Holiday Special's

Santa's Cookie Sampler

$3.00

Milk option

$0.50

Dipped Strawberry Small

$5.00

Dipped Strawberry Large

$7.00

Churros w/ Sauces

$5.00

Drink Specials

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Skechers Cranberry Lemonade 32oz

$3.00

Skechers Strawberry Lemonade 32oz

$3.00

Skechers Tea 32oz

$3.00

Tuxedo Mocha Latte

$4.00

Turtle Latte

$4.00

Apple Caramel Latte

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

Cakes

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Red Velvet

$5.00

Vanilla with Salted Caramel

$5.00

Muffins

Banana Nut

$3.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.00

Cinn. Walnut Streusel

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk

$3.00

Danish / Eclairs / Bars

Assorted Danish

$1.50

Eclairs

$2.50

Pumpkin Pie Bar

$3.00

Bagels / Croissant's

Blue berry Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Croissant Plain

$2.50

Egg Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Onion Bagel

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.50
Come in and enjoy!

29800 Eucalyptus Ave., Rancho Belago, CA 92555

