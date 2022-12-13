Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Ratskeller

review star

No reviews yet

88335 E Government Camp Loop

Government Camp, OR 97028

Popular Items

Caesar Large
Kale Salad
6 Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.00

Juicy Breaded Chicken Stips served with Fries and a Side of Ranch

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

House Made Salsa & Fresh Fried Corn Tortilla Chips.

French Fries Small

French Fries Small

$6.00

Crispy and Awesome, Served with a Side of Ranch

French Fries Large

French Fries Large

$8.00

Crispy and Awesome, Served with a Side of Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Eight Delicious Cheese Sticks Served with Marinara

Smothered Mountain of Fries

Smothered Mountain of Fries

$15.00

Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon & Green Onion, served with a side of Ranch

6 Wings

6 Wings

$15.00

Six Unbreaded Crispy Wings Served with Blue Cheese & Celery- Plain, or Tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Stinging Honey or Cajun

12 Wings

$25.00

Twelve Unbreaded Crispy Wings Served with Blue Cheese & Celery- Choose One Sauce- Plain, or Tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Stinging Honey or Cajun

18 Wings

$33.00

Eighteen Unbreaded Crispy Wings Served with Blue Cheese & Celery- Choose One Sauce- Plain, or Tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, Stinging Honey or Cajun

Kobe Sliders

$14.00

Three Kobe Beef Sliders Served With American Cheese, Side of 1,000 Island and Pickle

Soup & Salad

Cup Clam Chowder

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.00

House Made New England Clam Chowder

Bowl Clam Chowder

Bowl Clam Chowder

$13.00

House Made New England Clam Chowder

Bowl Of Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Caesar Small

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Caesar Dressing Served on the Side

Caesar Large

$13.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Caesar Dressing Served on the Side

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese & Croutons. Dressing Served on the Side

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Crispy Quarter Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Red Onion & Tomato. Topped with a Drizzle of Blue Cheese & Balsamic Glaze Dressing and a Dusting of Crushed Hazelnut

Kale Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Baby Kale, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mandarin Orange, Feta & Fuji Apple Vinaigrette

Burgers

Ratskeller Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. Certified Black Angus Beef, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Sliced Red Onion.

Western Bacon Burger

$17.00

2 Strips of Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Onion strings on Top

Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger

$17.00

Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Lettuce & Sliced Red Onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Garlic Sauteed Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Topped with Swiss Cheese

Cheese Steak Sandwich

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion and Green Peppers, Finished with Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$16.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich Topped w/ Crispy Bacon and Swiss Cheese on a bed of Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

BLT

BLT

$15.00

Thick Slices of Honey Cured Bacon, Fresh Tomato & Lettuce Slapped Between Garlic Butter Toasted Slices of Texas Toast, with Mayo

Pizza

Cheese Small

$12.00

Buffalo Ranch Small

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Strips, Bacon, Red Onion with a Ranch & Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Carbonara Small

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Topped with a Sprinkling of Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian Small

$14.00

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Margherita Small

$16.00

Sliced Tomato with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil

Meat Lovers Small

$17.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage & Bacon

Pepperoni Small

$13.00

Pizza, in its Most Classic Form, Topped with Pepperoni

Pesto Small

$17.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta Cheese, Tomato & Fresh Garlic

Rat Small

$17.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive & Red Onion

Veggie Supreme Small

$17.00

Mushroom, Artichoke, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Garlic & Topped with Feta

Cheese Med

$21.00

Buffalo Ranch Med

$30.00

Crispy Chicken Strips, Bacon, Red Onion with a Ranch & Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Carbonara Med

Chicken Carbonara Med

$30.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Topped with a Sprinkling of Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian Med

Hawaiian Med

$25.00

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Margherita Medium

$30.00

Sliced Tomato with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil

Meat Lovers Med

$30.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage & Bacon

Pepperoni Med

Pepperoni Med

$23.00

Pizza, in its Most Classic Form, Topped with Pepperoni

Pesto Med

$30.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta Cheese, Tomato & Fresh Garlic

Rat Med

Rat Med

$30.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive & Red Onion

Veggie Supreme Med

Veggie Supreme Med

$30.00

Mushroom, Artichoke, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Garlic & Topped with Feta

Buffalo Ranch Lrg

$35.00

Crispy Chicken Strips, Bacon, Red Onion with a Ranch & Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Carbonara Lrg

$35.00

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Garlic, Topped with a Sprinkling of Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian Lrg

$31.00

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Margherita Large

$34.00

Sliced Tomato with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil

Meat Lovers Lrg

$35.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage & Bacon

Pepperoni Lrg

Pepperoni Lrg

$30.00

Pizza, in its Most Classic Form, Topped with Pepperoni

Pesto Lrg

$35.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta Cheese, Tomato & Fresh Garlic

Rat Lrg

$35.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive & Red Onion

Veggie Supreme Lrg

$35.00

Mushroom, Artichoke, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Garlic & Topped with Feta

Cheese Lrg

$27.00

Dessert

Reese's Chocolate Cake Slice

$9.00

Churros

$8.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese Basket

$7.00

Kids Strip Basket

$7.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$2.00

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Fuji Apple

$1.00

Side Fresh Tom

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$1.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Mayo

Shirts

T-Shirt Womens

$20.00

T-Shirt Mens

$20.00

Tank Top Womens

$20.00

Tank Top Mens

$20.00

Rainier Rat Sticker

$4.00

Hoodies

Pullover Hoody

$45.00

Zip Hoodie

$45.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

88335 E Government Camp Loop, Government Camp, OR 97028

