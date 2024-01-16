Skies 322
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With warmth and revelry, Skies 322 is Grand Forks’ downtown destination for seasonally inspired menus, brilliantly crafted cocktails, and gracious North Dakota hospitality. Against the backdrop of The Olive Ann Hotel, Skies 322’s relaxed elegance and inviting atmosphere make it at once a simply great gathering place, a stylish special occasion destination, and a beloved neighborhood favorite.
Location
322 Demers Ave, Ste 200, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
No Reviews
2800 32nd Ave South Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) - 2525 South Washington Street
No Reviews
2525 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
Harry's Steakhouse - 421 DeMers Avenue
No Reviews
421 DeMers Avenue Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
More near Grand Forks