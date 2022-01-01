Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skilled Cheese

1 Review

$$

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw

Atlanta, GA 30310

Order Again

Popular Items

The Yardie
Skilly Cheese
Dirty Tots

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Filet Me-On

Filet Me-On

$26.00

MUENSTER & SWISS CHEESE, 4OZ. SEASONED FILET MIGNON, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, HORSERADISH AIOLI, TOUCHED WITH HOMEMADE TRUFFLE BUTTER AND LOVE

Skilly Cheese

Skilly Cheese

$18.50

SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS

The Balboa

The Balboa

$16.50

OUR 5 CHEESE BLEND, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN HERBS, TOUCHED WITH HOMEMADE GARLIC OIL, LOVE AND A SIDE OF HOMEMADE MARINARA DIPPING SAUCE.

The Cinco

The Cinco

$15.00

BASIC 5 CHEESE (HAVARTI, SMOKED GOUDA, MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, GRUYERE), TOUCHED WITH HOMEMADE GARLIC OIL AND LOVE

The Dirty Bird

The Dirty Bird

$17.50

MUENSTER CHEESE, CHICKEN TENDERS TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, WITH A SIDE OF HOMEMADE RANCH

The Patti 3000

The Patti 3000

$17.50

SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM

The Yardie

The Yardie

$23.50

5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM

Skilla-dilla

Skilla-dilla

$17.50

THE QUESADILLA GRILLED CHEESE!! MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE, SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS AND A SIDE OF SALSA

Soups

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Sides

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00
Truffle Tots

Truffle Tots

$5.00
Dirty Tots

Dirty Tots

$13.50

SEASONED TOTS, BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER CHUNKS, SWISS/MONTEREY JACK BLEND, BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, HOMEMADE RANCH DRIZZLE

Skilly Cheese Tots

Skilly Cheese Tots

$12.50

SEASONED TOTS, SEASONED SIRLOIN, SWISS/MONTEREY JACK, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS

Pizza Tots

Pizza Tots

$12.50

TOTS TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA/PROVOLONE BLEND, ITALIAN SEASONING, AND HOMEMADE MARINARA

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.50
Homestyle Chicken Tenders (3)

Homestyle Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Add On

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Grilled Jalapeños

$0.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.75

Banana Peppers

$0.75

Homemade Buttermilk Ranch

$1.00

Homemade Marinara Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Melting your heart with Cheese. Fresh made block shredded gourmet grilled cheese. GOUDA VIBES ONLY

Location

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Skilled Cheese image
Skilled Cheese image

