Skillet Capitol Hill imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Skillet Capitol Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1400 EAST UNION STREET

SEATTLE, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The award-winning Skillet Diner opened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle in 2011. We’re a neighborhood joint doing our best to make the place feel relaxed, service attentive and easy, and the food approachable yet focused. We use fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and continually redefine the meaning of comfort. The style of food is similar to what we’re known for on the airstream. The difference? We have so much more room! Items range from our maple braised pork belly and waffle with a fried egg on top, to our burger with bacon jam, arugula, blue cheese and brie on brioche with beautiful hand cut fries. Our full bar hosts happy hour daily and offers hand-crafted artisan cocktails along with beer and wine on tap. Bring a date, your kids, or your out of town guests and an appetite. We look forward to putting some tasty treats in your belly.

Location

1400 EAST UNION STREET, SEATTLE, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Skillet Capitol Hill image
Skillet Capitol Hill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,511
1406 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe - 1505 10th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1505 10th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Redhook Brewlab
orange star4.3 • 881
714 E PIKE ST SEATTLE, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Life On Mars
orange star4.5 • 301
722 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Rocket Taco Seattle
orange star5.0 • 21
602 19th Ave. E. Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in SEATTLE

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill - 550 12TH AVE
orange star4.4 • 4,837
550 12TH AVE Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
COMMUNION
orange star4.9 • 590
2350 E Union St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SEATTLE
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston