Skillet Diner @ Post Alley

1301 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

Food*

Shareable's*

12th Man Wings

12th Man Wings

$18.00

crystal hot sauce, green onion, blue cheese dressing

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$15.00

bacon, hazelnut, mustard vinaigrette

Nashville Nuggs

Nashville Nuggs

$18.00

fried chicken bites, pickles, blue cheese, brioche

Spinach & Brie Dip

Spinach & Brie Dip

$17.00

spinach, artichoke, brie, parmesan, crispy pita

Seattle Poutine

Seattle Poutine

$17.00

fries, gravy, cheddar, curds, herbs

Breaky*

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

three eggs scrambled, cheddar, avocado, hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, choice of side

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$18.50

Corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, two eggs

Griddle Cakes

Griddle Cakes

$13.00

4 griddle cakes, seasonal compote, house-made brown sugar syrup, lemon zest butter

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$17.50

dill cream cheese, pickled onion, everything spice, bagel

Mike's Scramble

Mike's Scramble

$19.00

bacon, cheddar, cherry tomato, kale, three eggs, on brioche toast, choice of side

The Chub

The Chub

$17.00

bacon, brie, american cheese, one egg*, arugula, tomato, bacon jam, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun, choice of side

The Little Rob

The Little Rob

$17.00

bacon, american cheese, one egg*, layered between griddle cakes, choice of side

Your Way

Your Way

$16.50

two eggs*, bacon, choice of bread, choice of side

Mains*

Classic Mac 'n Cheese

Classic Mac 'n Cheese

$16.50

Cheddar, cream, cavatappi pasta, breadcrumbs

Blackened Salmon Dinner Entree

Blackened Salmon Dinner Entree

$26.00

crispy potato, brussels sprouts, soubise

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$28.00

mashed potato, mushroom, pearl onion, gravy

Shepards Pie

Shepards Pie

$18.00

ground beef, mashed potato, carrot, pea, onion, skillet herbs

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

bacon, green onion, mushroom, lemon, white cheddar, bob’s red mill grits

Skillet's Famous Fried Chicken*

Fried Chicken Breakfast Burrito

Fried Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$17.50

Three eggs scrambled, cheddar, hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, choice of side

Fried Chicken Sammy

Fried Chicken Sammy

$19.50

fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, kale, pickled & charred jalapeño aioli, focaccia, choice of side

Nashville Chicken Sammy

Nashville Chicken Sammy

$19.50

House-made nashville hot sauce, pickles, sodo bun, choice of side

Hot Honey Biscuit

Hot Honey Biscuit

$19.50

fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, hot honey, southern biscuit, choice of side

The Cluck Chub

The Cluck Chub

$21.00

fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, bacon, brie, american cheese, one egg*, arugula, tomato, bacon jam, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun, choice of side

Fried Chicken Thigh

Fried Chicken Thigh

$7.00
Chicken & Waffles with Eggs

Chicken & Waffles with Eggs

$19.00

two eggs, fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, cornmeal waffle

Burgers & Sammies*

The Jam Burger

The Jam Burger

$20.00

bacon jam, creamy bleu cheese, arugula, brioche bun, choice of side

The Basic

The Basic

$19.50

american cheese, lettuce, pickle, special sauce, brioche bun, choice of side