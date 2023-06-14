Skillet Diner @ Post Alley
No reviews yet
1301 Post Alley
Seattle, WA 98101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food*
Shareable's*
12th Man Wings
crystal hot sauce, green onion, blue cheese dressing
Crispy Brussels
bacon, hazelnut, mustard vinaigrette
Nashville Nuggs
fried chicken bites, pickles, blue cheese, brioche
Spinach & Brie Dip
spinach, artichoke, brie, parmesan, crispy pita
Seattle Poutine
fries, gravy, cheddar, curds, herbs
Breaky*
Avocado Breakfast Burrito
three eggs scrambled, cheddar, avocado, hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, choice of side
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, two eggs
Griddle Cakes
4 griddle cakes, seasonal compote, house-made brown sugar syrup, lemon zest butter
Lox & Bagel
dill cream cheese, pickled onion, everything spice, bagel
Mike's Scramble
bacon, cheddar, cherry tomato, kale, three eggs, on brioche toast, choice of side
The Chub
bacon, brie, american cheese, one egg*, arugula, tomato, bacon jam, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun, choice of side
The Little Rob
bacon, american cheese, one egg*, layered between griddle cakes, choice of side
Your Way
two eggs*, bacon, choice of bread, choice of side
Mains*
Classic Mac 'n Cheese
Cheddar, cream, cavatappi pasta, breadcrumbs
Blackened Salmon Dinner Entree
crispy potato, brussels sprouts, soubise
Chicken Fried Steak
mashed potato, mushroom, pearl onion, gravy
Shepards Pie
ground beef, mashed potato, carrot, pea, onion, skillet herbs
Shrimp & Grits
bacon, green onion, mushroom, lemon, white cheddar, bob’s red mill grits
Skillet's Famous Fried Chicken*
Fried Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Three eggs scrambled, cheddar, hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, choice of side
Fried Chicken Sammy
fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, kale, pickled & charred jalapeño aioli, focaccia, choice of side
Nashville Chicken Sammy
House-made nashville hot sauce, pickles, sodo bun, choice of side
Hot Honey Biscuit
fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, hot honey, southern biscuit, choice of side
The Cluck Chub
fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, bacon, brie, american cheese, one egg*, arugula, tomato, bacon jam, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun, choice of side
Fried Chicken Thigh
Chicken & Waffles with Eggs
two eggs, fennel seed crust fried chicken thigh, cornmeal waffle