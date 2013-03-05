Skillet Seattle Center imageView gallery

Skillet Seattle Center

review star

No reviews yet

305 Harrison Street

Seattle, WA 98109

Breaky

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

Three eggs scrambled, cheddar, hand-cut fries, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, choice of side

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$15.50

Fried chicken, cornmeal waffle, house-made brown sugar syrup *Add two eggs for an additional charge*

The Chub

The Chub

$17.50

Bacon, brie, american cheese, one egg*, arugula, tomato, bacon jam, jalapeño aioli, sodo bun

Soup & Salad

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Boquerones, butter croutons, parmesan, creamy dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.50

Grilled chicken thigh, soft boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine hearts, red wine vinaigrette. Try it Howard Style, sub fried chicken thigh!

Cup of Tomato Bisque

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$7.00
Bowl of Tomato Bisque

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$9.00

Served with gorgeous sauce

Poutine

Poutine

$10.00

Fries, gravy, cheddar, herbs

Bacon

Bacon

$9.00

5 Slices of bacon

Brioche Toast

$4.50

Side of Bacon Jam

$3.00

Waffle

$7.00

Sammies

Fried Chicken Sammy

Fried Chicken Sammy

$19.50

Jalapeño aioli, kale, potato roll, choice of side

Nashville Chicken Sammy

Nashville Chicken Sammy

$19.50

House-made nashville hot sauce, pickles, sodo bun, choice of side

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Brie, cheddar, american cheese, brioche, choice of side

The Burger

The Burger

$19.50

Bacon jam, creamy bleu cheese, arugula, sodo bun, choice of side

The Basic

The Basic

$19.00

American cheese, lettuce, pickle, special sauce, sodo bun, choice of side

The Good Burger

The Good Burger

$20.00

Bacon, cheddar, chicken fried red onions, pickled pepper relish, slamm'n sauce, sodo bun, choice of side

Blackened Sockeye Sammy

Blackened Sockeye Sammy

$20.00

Pickled shallot, lemon aioli, arugula, potato roll, choice of side

Kiddos

Clucks & Fries

$10.00

Kid Waffle

$8.00
Lil' Grilled Cheese

Lil' Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, american cheese, brioche, hand-cut fries

Lil' Skillet Burger

Lil' Skillet Burger

$10.00

American cheese, sodo bun, hand-cut fries

Little Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

