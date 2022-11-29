Skillets Restaurant
9722 SR 64 E
Bradenton, FL 34212
Eggs
2 Eggs A La Carte
2 AA Eggs your way.
2 Eggs Works
AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
2 Egg Platter
2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage
2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Breakfast Casserole
3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with 2 AA Eggs your way. With Skillets Potatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Huevos Rancheros
3 sunny up Eggs over grilled Corn Tortillas, Ranchero Sauce, Homemade Chorizo, Cheddar Jack Cheese. With Black Beans, Salsa and Sour Cream.
Border Burrito
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Whole Hog Burrito
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Egg Sandwich
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
Smashed Avocado Toast
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
Avocado Egg Platter
Freshly cut Avocado, Whipped Egg Whites and Grilled Tomatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Noreen's Breakfast
Steamed Spinach, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Chives, One Poached Egg, Wheat Toast, Fruit Cup.
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Smoked Salmon Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Sunrise Benedict
2 Poached Eggs over Potato Pancakes & Smokehouse Bacon, Toast Side
Avocado Tomato Benedict
2 Poached Eggs Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
Omelets & Frittata
Healthy Omelet
Whipped Egg Whites or AA Eggs, fresh Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
3 Cheese Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Avocado, Swiss, Bacon & Tomato Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, fresh Tomato. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Bacon Cheese Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Bacon, Tomato, Cheese Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse 3 AA Whipped Eggs, Bacon, fresh diced Tomatoes, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
French Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs,Shaved Ham, Goat's Cheese, Chives, Draped with Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs with diced dry cure Ham and Cheddar Jack Cheese. Add Tomato, no charge! With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
My Big Fat Greek Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
South of the Border Omelet
3 Whipped AA Eggs. Guacamole, fresh Salsa, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranchero Sauce topped. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Spinach Mushroom Omelet
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sauteed Mushrooms,Parmesan Cheese, Velvety Cream Sauce. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Tex Mex Omelet
Chorizo, Roasted Pepper Medley, Jalapeno, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Pepper Jack Cheese. Draped with Sausage Gravy and garnished with fresh chopped Cilantro.
Veggie Goat Cheese Omelet
Veggie Goat’s Cheese Omelet Mushrooms, Chives, Avocado, Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Goat’s Cheese. Sprinkled with fresh chopped Cilantro.
Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack Frittata
3 AA Whipped Eggs baked with Avocado and Smokehouse Bacon.Topped with Fresh Tomato Salsa and Pepper Jack Cheese. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Grilled Tomato Frittata
3 AA Whipped Eggs baked with Grilled Tomatoes, Avocado, Roasted Peppers, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro garnish.
Potato, Bacon, Onion Frittata
3 AA Whipped Eggs, baked with Skillets Potatoes, Bacon, and Grilled Onions. Parmesan Crust, served with Fresh Tomatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Veggie Frittata
Whipped Egg Whites with Spinach, Cilantro, Tomato, Scallions, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms. With Skillets Potatoes, or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Pancakes & French Toast
Pancakes
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.
Fruit Pancakes
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Pancake Platter
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
Fruit Pancake Platter
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
2 Slices French Toast
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Waffles & Potato Pancakes
Waffle
Flavorful, unique, fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air, bursting with flavor.
Waffle Platter
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
Waffle & Egg
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way.
Waffle & Meat
Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. Choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.
2 Potato Pancake Platter
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream. With 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
Potato Pancakes
Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.
Skillets
Bacon, Avocado Skillet
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Cajun Chicken Skillet
2 Eggs your way over Chicken, Chicken Sausage, Roasted Peppers and Scallion garnish. On a bed of Speckled Grits or Skillets Potatoes with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Denver Skillet
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Grilled Ham Steak Benedict Skillet
Golden brown Grilled Ham Steak over Skillets Potatoes or Grits, 2 Eggs your way. Topped with Sun-Dried Tomato Hollandaise and garnished with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Chives.
Keto Skillet
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
Potato Egger Skillet
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Veggie Skillet
2 Eggs your way over Avocado, Tomato, Goat's Cheese, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Chives. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Substitute Egg Whites no extra charge.
Oatmeal, Grits, Yogurt
Large Oatmeal
Irish style, steel cut Oats, slow cooked for a delicious nutty flavor.
Small Oatmeal
Irish style, steel cut Oats, slow cooked for a delicious nutty flavor.
Grits Bowl
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
Grits Cup
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
Yogurt Cup
Creamy, healthy, delicious Greek style yogurt, strawberry or plain.
Yogurt Berry Banana Bowl
Creamy, healthy, delicious Greek style plain yogurt, Served with an assortment of seasonal berries, pineapple, banana. With scone or banana bread.
Crepes & Blintzes
3 Crepes
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Crepe Platter
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
Crepe Suzette
Topped with Fresh Strawberries and served with a side of Warm Orange Syrup.
2 Blintzes
Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.
1 Blintz Platter
1 Blintz made with buttery tender homemade crepes wrapping Farmers cheese filling and griddled to a golden brown. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.
Panini & Sandwiches
Triple Decker BLT
Stacked with Smokehouse Bacon, Fresh Tomato Slices, Crispy Lettuce and a swipe of Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich
A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich
Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Salad Croissant
Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Turkey Reuben
Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
BBQ Smoked Pork,Grilled Hoagie Roll, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce. With Parmesan Potato Pancake, or Kettle Chips or Fruit Cup.
Cuban Panini
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tomato Provolone Panini
Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Tuna Pepper Jack Panini
Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Salads
House Salad
Spring greens, Pecans, Cucumber, Grapes, Scallions, Cranberries, Apple, Goats Cheese, Strawberry Vinaigrette Dressing. Choice of bread.
Greek Salad
Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".
Cobb Salad
Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Egg, Tomato, Scallions, Goats Cheese, Choice of Dressing.
Chick Salad Plate
Marinated, grilled and diced Chicken Breast with Golden Raisins, light on the mayo. With assorted fresh fruits.
Power Salad
Avocado, Cucumber, Apple, Cranberry, Almond, Chickpea, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Goats Cheese, Chia Seed over Spring Greens, Spinach. Strawberry Vinaigrette dressing.
Tuna Salad Plate
White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.
Smoked Salmon Platter
Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese
Wraps
Chicken Chipotle Wrap
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Turkey Energy Wrap
Smoked Turkey with Spring Greens, Tomato, Cranberry, Almonds, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Veggie Power Wrap
Avocado, Apple, Chick Peas, Black Beans, Almonds, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Mediterranean Wrap
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Sun-dried Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Greek Feta Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2 more. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Tacos
Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.
Pulled Pork Tacos
BBQ Smoked Pork, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Peppers. Black Beans or Kettle Chips or Fruit Cup side.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and Black Bean Side. Choose flour or wheat tortilla.
Sides
Toast
Biscuits
Scones
Cinnamon Toast
Potato Side
Bagel Side
English Muffin
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Croissant Side
Potatoes (no Cheese)
Hollandaise Ramekin
Sausage Gravy Ramekin
Avocado Side
Avocado Toast
Black Bean Side
Chicken Salad Side
Coleslaw
Cup of Sausage Gravy
Guacamole Side
Jalapenos Side
Maple Syrup Side
Potato Chip Side
Fresh Salsa Side
Sour Cream Side
Steamed Spinach
Tomato Slice Side
Tuna Salad Side
Whipped Cream Side
Meats
Side of Bacon
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Side of Pork Sausage
Bursting with flavor, with a spicy kick.
Chicken Sausage
Chicken Breast
Plump, moist, griddled with lemon pepper seasoning.
Corned Beef Hash
Our signature homemade hash, oven roasted corned beef shreds, with potatoes, grilled onions, stone ground mustard.
Ham Side
Dry cure no water added premium ham slice, griddled.
Pulled Pork
BBQ smoked pulled pork.
Salmon
Smoked Norwegian Salmon
Fruits
Beverages
Skillets Private Blend Coffee
Decaffeinated Blend Coffee
Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Coffee
Soda
Iced Tea
SweetTea
Raspberry Tea
Green Tea
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Hot Chocolate
Kids
Kids Pancake & Meat
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.
Kids Pancake & Eggs
One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one AA Egg your way.
Kids French Toast & Meat
Crunchy Granola, enjoy with Smokehouse Bacon Strip.
Kids French Toast & Egg
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Egg
One AA Egg scrambled, with Bacon and Banana Bread.
Kids Juice
Delicious OJ or Apple or Tomato.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212