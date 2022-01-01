Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Skillets Café & Grill 1 N Forest Beach Dr. Unit J
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving breakfast and lunch till 3pm. Dinner begins at 4pm until 9 pm. Inside dining and large outdoor patio. Our patio is dog friendly too!
Location
1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
No Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A
No Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Isla
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
More near Hilton Head Isla