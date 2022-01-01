Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Skillets Café & Grill 1 N Forest Beach Dr. Unit J

review star

No reviews yet

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J

Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928

Popular Items

1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Peanut Butter Pie
Kids Buttered noodles

Appetizers

1 lb Local Peel and Eat Shrimp

$21.00

Served with drawn butter and cocktail sauce

1/2 lb Local Peel and Eat Shrimp

$13.00

Served with drawn butter and cocktail sauce

Calamari Rings

$9.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara and boom-boom sauce

APPT Crab Cake

APPT Crab Cake

$12.00

Pan Seared and served with lemon caper sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Topped with pimento cheese and a side of ranch

Fried Sampler Plate

$8.00

Includes dill pickle chips, mozzarella sticks, and green beans; served with dipping sauces

Pimento Cheese Dip

$9.00

A southern favorite served with celery sticks and seasoned chips

APPT Hushpuppies(12)

$6.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Soups & Salads

VeganBeet Salad

VeganBeet Salad

$14.00

Candied Pecans, Beets, blood orange vinaigrette and Italian blend vegan cheese, served atop mixed greens

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, freshly grated parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons and caesar dressing

Chili Cup

$3.00

Clam chowder cup

$4.00
Fandango Mango

Fandango Mango

$12.00

mango chunks, hearts of palm, mandarin oranges, and crumbled blue cheese served on a bed of mixed greens with Key lime vinaigrette

Salad bar

$9.00

Soup of the day Cup

$3.00
Turkey Cobb

Turkey Cobb

$12.00

Spinach with crumbled bacon, roasted turkey, guacamole, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles

SALAD BAR

SALAD BAR

$9.00

Seafood

Baked Grouper

$28.00

Crab Cakes

$25.00

2 crab cakes pan seared and baked, topped with a lemon caper sauce, rice and asparagus

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

On a bed of cold marinated cucumbers and tomatoes, a light and low-carb dish

Jamabalaya

Jamabalaya

$25.00

Shrimp, chicken and sausage with peppers and onions, chili, cayenne pepper and tomato, tossed with rice

Mahi Fish Tacos

$17.00

3 corn tortillas filled with grilled mahi, yogurt, jalapeno and cilantro sauce with pico de gallo and served with rice

Seafood Newburg

Seafood Newburg

$27.00

A delicious combination of shrimp, scallops and flounder simmered in lobster cream sauce, served over a puff pastry

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp over cheese grits with a creamy smoked

Stuffed Flounder

$26.00

Flounder stuffed with crab meat, topped with lobster cream sauce, served with rice and vegetables

Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Six Shrimp stuffed with seasoned crab meat with pasta and lobster cream sauce

Fried Seafood

Choose any Two

$25.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies

Fried Scallops

$25.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies

Fried Chicken Fingers

$18.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.00

8 oz cod dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with coleslaw, fries, and 2 hush puppies

Fishermans Feast

$29.00

Lightly breaded fried shrimp, scallops, oysters and flounder served with coleslaw, fries and 2 hush puppies

Platters

Broiled Seafood

$24.00

Shrimp, scallops, and flounder seasoned with butter, white wine and herbs with rice and collard greens

Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

$25.00

A southern tradition of steamed shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob, and boiled potatoes

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$15.00

A layer of ground beef, vegetables, and mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese

Southern Specialties

Choose 4 southern sides
Duroc BBQ Ribs

Duroc BBQ Ribs

$25.00

1/2 Rack St Louis Style cooked ribs

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$17.00

Fresh Ground, peppers, and onions topped with brown gravy

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$20.00

Grilled 12 oz bone-in pork chop

Ribeye Steak

$25.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak topped with onions and mushrooms

Sirloin Filet

$24.00

Grilled Center Cut Filet with compound butter

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$15.00

2 pieces of white or dark meat, cooked to order, lightly breaded and seasoned. Crispy, juicy and delicious

Sandwiches

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bleu Cheese, american, cheddar, jack, mozzarella, feta, provolone, swiss, or pimento cheese on a brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Our Crab cake, on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly Sliced prime rib served on a hoagie roll with provolone cheese and a side of au jus

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Grouper fillet served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Grouper fillet served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Shrimp BLT

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp with bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato and remoulade on ciabatta bread

Turkey Club

$13.50

Triple Decker with turkey, monterey jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread

BLT

$12.50

ADULT Chix Fingers

$18.00

Pasta

Build your Own Pasta

Build your Own Pasta

$15.00

Pick your pasta, sauce and toppings

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American Cheese Melted between white or wheat bread with french fries or homemade chips

Kids Burger

$6.50

Served with French fries or homemade chips

Kids Buttered noodles

$5.50

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Our House Recipe served wih French fries or homemade chips

KIDS Fish N Chips

KIDS Fish N Chips

$7.00
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Served with French fries or homemade chips

KIDS Shrimp

$7.00
KIDS Spag & meatballs

KIDS Spag & meatballs

$7.00

KIDS Spag Marinara

$5.50

Kids Steak

$10.00

Steak served with french fries or homemade chips

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Cobbler

$8.00

GF Carrot

$8.50

GF GERMAN Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Key lime pie

$8.00
Lemon Berry

Lemon Berry

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

Ultimate Choclate Cake

$8.00

Apple strudle

$7.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1/2 & 1/2 Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.15

Pepsi

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.75

V-8

$3.00

Virgin Daquiris

$5.50

Virgin Mary

$4.00

FLAVORED Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving breakfast and lunch till 3pm. Dinner begins at 4pm until 9 pm. Inside dining and large outdoor patio. Our patio is dog friendly too!

1 N Forest Beach Dr,Unit J, Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928

