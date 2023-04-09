Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skillets Delray Beach

review star

No reviews yet

14859 Lyons Rd Suite F132

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BREAKFAST MENU (T)

Eggs

2 Eggs A La Carte

2 Eggs A La Carte

$4.50

2 AA Eggs your way.

2 Eggs Works

2 Eggs Works

$9.95

AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.

2 Egg Platter

2 Egg Platter

$12.95

2 AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Apple Sausage

2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs

2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs

$12.95

Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.

Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

$13.95

3 AAEggs scrambled with Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chives, tossed with Sausage Gravy, and topped with Cheddar Jack and fresh Tomato. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.50

Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.95

Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with 2 AA Eggs your way. With Skillets Potatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

3 sunny up Eggs over grilled Corn Tortillas, Ranchero Sauce, Homemade Chorizo, Cheddar Jack Cheese. With Black Beans, Salsa and Sour Cream.

Border Burrito

Border Burrito

$13.95

3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.

Whole Hog Burrito

Whole Hog Burrito

$13.95

3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$10.50

Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$13.50

Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.

Eggs Galette

Eggs Galette

$12.95

Fluffy Whipped Eggs scrambled with Fresh Chives, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Grated Parmesan, folded into a warm Crepe, then garnished with Homemade Hollandaise. Served with your choice of Potatoes, Fresh Fruit or Grits.

Noreen's Breakfast

Noreen's Breakfast

$11.95

Steamed Spinach, Grilled Tomato, Avocado, Chives, One Poached Egg, Wheat Toast, Fruit Cup.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.95

2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup

Sunrise Benedict

Sunrise Benedict

$14.50

2 Poached Eggs over Potato Pancakes & Smokehouse Bacon, Toast Side

Avocado Tomato Benedict

Avocado Tomato Benedict

$14.75

2 Poached Eggs Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup

Omelets & Frittata

Healthy Omelet

Healthy Omelet

$13.95

Whipped Egg Whites or AA Eggs, fresh Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

3 Cheese Omelet

3 Cheese Omelet

$12.75

3 AA Whipped Eggs with Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

Avocado, Swiss, Bacon & Tomato Omelet

Avocado, Swiss, Bacon & Tomato Omelet

$13.95

3 AA Whipped Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, fresh Tomato. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

Bacon Cheese Omelet

Bacon Cheese Omelet

$13.50

3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

French Omelet

French Omelet

$14.75

3 AA Whipped Eggs,Shaved Ham, Goat's Cheese, Chives, Draped with Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$13.50

3 AA Whipped Eggs with diced dry cure Ham and Cheddar Jack Cheese. Add Tomato, no charge! With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

My Big Fat Greek Omelet

My Big Fat Greek Omelet

$14.50

3 AA Whipped Eggs, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

South of the Border Omelet

South of the Border Omelet

$14.50

3 Whipped AA Eggs. Guacamole, fresh Salsa, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranchero Sauce topped. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

Spinach Mushroom Omelet

Spinach Mushroom Omelet

$13.95

3 AA Whipped Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Sauteed Mushrooms,Parmesan Cheese, Velvety Cream Sauce. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

Tex Mex Omelet

Tex Mex Omelet

$14.50

Chorizo, Roasted Pepper Medley, Jalapeno, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Pepper Jack Cheese. Draped with Sausage Gravy and garnished with fresh chopped Cilantro.

Veggie Goat Cheese Omelet

Veggie Goat Cheese Omelet

$14.50

Veggie Goat’s Cheese Omelet Mushrooms, Chives, Avocado, Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Goat’s Cheese. Sprinkled with fresh chopped Cilantro.

Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack Frittata

Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack Frittata

$14.50

3 AA Whipped Eggs baked with Avocado and Smokehouse Bacon.Topped with Fresh Tomato Salsa and Pepper Jack Cheese. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.

Grilled Tomato Frittata

Grilled Tomato Frittata

$14.50

3 AA Whipped Eggs baked with Grilled Tomatoes, Avocado, Roasted Peppers, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese, Cilantro garnish.

Pesto Chicken Frittata

Pesto Chicken Frittata

$14.75

Grilled Strips of Chicken tossed in Basil Pesto with Spinach, Mushroom, and Sun-Dried Tomato. Topped with Shredded Parmesan. Served with Skillets Potatoes, Hash Browns, Grits or Fruiit Cup. Your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Veggie Frittata

Veggie Frittata

$13.50

Whipped Egg Whites with Spinach, Cilantro, Tomato, Scallions, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms. With Skillets Potatoes, or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit or Scone.

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

$8.95+

Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.

Fruit Pancakes

Fruit Pancakes

$10.95+

Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.

Pancake Platter

Pancake Platter

$13.95+

Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.

Fruit Pancake Platter

Fruit Pancake Platter

$15.95

Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.

2 Slices of French Toast Platter

2 Slices of French Toast Platter

$14.95

Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.

2 Slices French Toast

2 Slices French Toast

$9.95

Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Waffles & Potato Pancakes

Waffle

Waffle

$9.75

Flavorful, unique, fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air, bursting with flavor.

Waffle Platter

Waffle Platter

$13.95

Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way and choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.

Waffle & Egg

Waffle & Egg

$11.95

Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. With two AA Eggs your way.

Waffle & Meat

Waffle & Meat

$12.95

Flavorful, unique fermented Belgian Waffle, light as air. Choice of either Bacon or Pork Sausage or Ham or Chicken Sausage.

2 Potato Pancake Platter

2 Potato Pancake Platter

$12.25

Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream. With 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$11.95+

Creamy and crispy, griddled to golden brown perfection. With hot apples and sour cream.

Skillets

Bacon, Avocado Skillet

Bacon, Avocado Skillet

$13.95

2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Cajun Chicken Skillet

Cajun Chicken Skillet

$14.50

2 Eggs your way over Chicken, Chicken Sausage, Roasted Peppers and Scallion garnish. On a bed of Speckled Grits or Skillets Potatoes with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$14.95

2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Denver Skillet

Denver Skillet

$14.25

2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Keto Skillet

Keto Skillet

$15.50

4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.

Mediterranean Skillet

Mediterranean Skillet

$13.95

2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Potato Egger Skillet

Potato Egger Skillet

$12.95

2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit.

Veggie Skillet

$14.25

2 Eggs your way over Avocado, Tomato, Goat's Cheese, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Chives. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone or Biscuit. Substitute Egg Whites no extra charge.

Oatmeal, Grits, Yogurt

Large Oatmeal

Large Oatmeal

$6.95

Irish style, steel cut Oats, slow cooked for a delicious nutty flavor.

Small Oatmeal

$5.50

Irish style, steel cut Oats, slow cooked for a delicious nutty flavor.

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$6.95

Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.

Grits Cup

Grits Cup

$5.50

Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.

Yogurt Cup

Yogurt Cup

$3.75

Creamy, healthy, delicious Greek style yogurt, strawberry or plain.

Yogurt Berry Banana Bowl

Yogurt Berry Banana Bowl

$11.50

Creamy, healthy, delicious Greek style plain yogurt, Served with an assortment of seasonal berries, pineapple, banana. With scone or banana bread.

Crepes & Blintzes

3 Crepes

3 Crepes

$9.95

3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.

Crepe Platter

Crepe Platter

$13.50

3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.

Crepe Suzette

Crepe Suzette

$12.95

Topped with Fresh Strawberries and served with a side of Warm Orange Syrup.

2 Blintzes

2 Blintzes

$10.50

Chicago style Blintz with Farmers Cheese filling wrapped in our buttery tender Crepes and grilled to a golden brown.

1 Blintz Platter

1 Blintz Platter

$14.50

1 Blintz made with buttery tender homemade crepes wrapping Farmers cheese filling and griddled to a golden brown. 2 AA Eggs your way. With your choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham or Chicken Sausage.

LUNCH MENU (T)

Panini & Sandwiches

Triple Decker BLT

Triple Decker BLT

$12.75

Stacked with Smokehouse Bacon, Fresh Tomato Slices, Crispy Lettuce and a swipe of Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.95

Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Tomato, Provolone, Pesto, Mayo, Balsamic Glaze on a Panini Hoagie. Choose Fresh Fruit, Kettle Chips or a Parmesan Potato Pancake side

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Premium Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on homemade Sourdough Seeded Rye.Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Tuna Salad Croissant

Tuna Salad Croissant

$12.95

Scratch made Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.95

Sliced smoked Turkey Breast with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, on grilled Sourdough Seeded Rye. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Club Sandwich

$13.75

A classic club with Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$13.95

Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Tomato Provolone Panini

Tomato Provolone Panini

$12.50

Smokehouse Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone, Fresh Chives, Mayo. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Tuna Pepper Jack Panini

Tuna Pepper Jack Panini

$13.95

Albacore Tuna Salad, Bermuda Onion, Honey Mustard, on a freshly grilled Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Salads

Avocado BLT Salad

Avocado BLT Salad

$13.95+

Crispy fresh Romaine, chopped Smokehouse Bacon, diced Tomatoes, and Scallions, tossed with Ranch and topped with sliced Avocado.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95+

Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Ham, Egg, Tomato, Scallions, Goats Cheese, Choice of Dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.95+

Spring greens, Pecans, Cucumber, Grapes, Scallions, Cranberries, Apple, Goats Cheese, Strawberry Vinaigrette Dressing. Choice of bread.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.95+

Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Grilled Feta "Saginaki".

Chick Salad Plate

Chick Salad Plate

$13.95

Marinated, grilled and diced Chicken Breast with Golden Raisins, light on the mayo. With assorted fresh fruits.

Power Salad

Power Salad

$14.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Apple, Cranberry, Almond, Chickpea, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Goats Cheese, Chia Seed over Spring Greens, Spinach. Strawberry Vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.95

White Albacore Tuna tossed with light-on-the mayo and finely diced onion. With sliced egg, cucumber, fresh tomato.

Smoked Salmon Platter

Smoked Salmon Platter

$15.50

Norwegian Smoked Salmon,Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Capers, Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese

Wraps

Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Sun-dried Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Greek Feta Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2 more. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$13.95

Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.75

Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Sun-dried Tomato, Bermuda Onion, Greek Feta Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2 more. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Turkey Energy Wrap

Turkey Energy Wrap

$13.95

Smoked Turkey with Spring Greens, Tomato, Cranberry, Almonds, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Fajita Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cole Slaw, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Black Bean side, Sour Cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Jalapeno, Sour Cream and Black Bean Side. Choose flour or wheat tortilla.

SIDES, BEVERAGES, KIDS MENU (T)

Sides

Toast

Toast

$2.50+
Biscuits

Biscuits

$7.00+
Scones

Scones

$7.00+

Cinnamon Toast

$2.95

Potato Side

$4.50

Bagel Side

$2.50

English Muffin

$3.25

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.95

Croissant Side

$3.75

Potatoes (no Cheese)

$4.50

Hollandaise Ramekin

$2.95

Sausage Gravy Ramekin

$2.00

Avocado Side

$3.25

Avocado Toast

$4.95

Black Bean Side

$3.25

Chicken Salad Side

$5.95

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Guacamole Side

$2.75

Jalapenos Side

$0.75

Maple Syrup Side

$1.35

Potato Chip Side

$1.75

Fresh Salsa Side

$1.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.75

Steamed Spinach

$3.50

Tomato Slice Side

$2.50

Tuna Salad Side

$6.25

Whipped Cream Side

$1.00

Meats

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$5.95

Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.

Side of Pork Sausage

$5.95

Bursting with flavor, with a spicy kick.

Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$5.95
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Plump, moist, griddled with lemon pepper seasoning.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$8.50

Our signature homemade hash, oven roasted corned beef shreds, with potatoes, grilled onions, stone ground mustard.

Ham Side

Ham Side

$5.95

Dry cure no water added premium ham slice, griddled.

Salmon

Salmon

$8.50

Smoked Norwegian Salmon

Fruits

Fruit Boat

Fruit Boat

$8.75
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.75
Strawberry Cup Large

Strawberry Cup Large

$5.50
Blueberry Cup Large

Blueberry Cup Large

$5.50

Strawberry/ Blueberry Cup Large

$5.50

Beverages

Skillets Private Blend Coffee

$3.25

Decaffeinated Blend Coffee

$3.25

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Milk

$3.25+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Soda

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.25

SweetTea

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Kids

Kids Pancake

Kids Pancake

$7.50

One Buttermilk or Chocolate Chip Pancake with one strip of Smokehouse Bacon.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Egg

$7.50

One AA Egg scrambled, with Bacon and Banana Bread.

Kids Juice

Kids Juice

$2.50

Delicious OJ or Apple or Tomato.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14859 Lyons Rd Suite F132, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Agency Kitchen & Bar - Delray Beach
orange starNo Reviews
14775 Lyons Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Dos Amigos Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
14917 Lyons Rd. Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Ganzo
orange star4.5 • 674
14811 Lyons rd suite 106 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Terra Fiamma Restaurant - West Delray
orange starNo Reviews
9169 West Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
The Poke Company - West Delray Beach
orange starNo Reviews
8870 W. Atlantic Avenue #D4 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Warren - DGH - Warren
orange star4.5 • 29
15084 Lyons Rd Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Dada - Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Ganzo
orange star4.5 • 674
14811 Lyons rd suite 106 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston