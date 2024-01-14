Skillets Del Rio 2003 Veterans Boulevard
2003 Veterans Boulevard
Del Rio, TX 78840
Blissful Beginnings
Egg-Cellent Choice
Omelettes
- Bacon Cheddar Omelette$9.99
Bacon,mushroom,onion,cheddar cheese
- Vegetarian Omelette$9.99
Mushroom,tomato,bell pepper,onion,monterrey jack cheese
- All American Omelette$9.99
Diced ham and cheddar cheese
- Big Country Omelette$9.99
Diced Ham, bell pepper, onion and cheddar cheese
- Whole Hog Omelette$9.99
Sausage, ham, bacon,mushroom and cheddar cheese
- Green Chili Pull Pork Omelette$10.99
Pulled pork, green chili, drizzle Skillets aioli
- Chili Cheese Fries Omelette$10.99
Chili cheese fries wrapped in eggs topped with more chili cheese fries
- Miga Omelette$10.99
Tomato, onion, jalapeno, corn tortilla strips
- Egg White Omelette$10.99
Mushroom, spinach and monterrey jack cheese
Texas 2 Step
Breakfast Specials
- Steak and Scramble Bowl$12.99
Beef tips piled over homefries, scrambled eggs, bell pepper, onions and white queso
- Short Texan$8.99
Smoked jalapeno cheddar sausage, hash browns, 2 eggs, 2 tortillas
- Full Order Super Breakfast Taco$9.00
egg, ham, sausage, bell pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns
- 1 Super Breakfast Taco$3.25
egg, ham, sausage, bell pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns
- Sausage and egg taco$2.69
- Potato and egg taco$2.69
- Bacon and egg taco$2.69
- Ham and egg taco$2.69
- Bean and cheese taco$2.69
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
egg, ham, sausage, bell pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and hash browns
- Tall Texan$11.29
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage links, hash browns, toast and butterside
- The Wrangler$8.99
Homemade biscuit grilled, cut and topped with sausage gravy
- Huevos Rancheros$8.99
2 eggs, refried beans, hash browns, 2 tortillas
- Chicken Fried Steak and Waffle$10.99
5 oz CFS and waffle
- Chicken Fried Chicken and Waffle$10.99
CFC and waffle
Breakfast Sizzlers
- Pork Chop breakfast$11.99
2 pork chops, 2 eggs, toast and hashbrowns
- Sirloin Steak breakfast$14.99
6 oz sirloin, 2 eggs, toast and hashbrowns
- 5 oz Chicken Fried Steak breakfast$13.99
5 oz CFS, 2 eggs, toast and hashbrowns
- 10 oz Chicken Fried Steak breakfast$13.99
10 oz CFS, 2 eggs, toast and hashbrowns
- Chicken Fried Chicken breakfast$13.99
CFC, 2 eggs, toast and hashbrowns
- Blissful Onion$9.99
Onion sliced to bloom. Served with
- Steak Nachos$11.99
Steak pieces, avocado and jalapenos
- Rio Bravo Nachos$7.99
chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.99
Cheesy fries with bacon
- Dipping Basket$14.99
Homeade mozzarella sticks, onion rings and 3 tenders
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Homeade mozzarella sticks
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
Our famous house salsa!
- Chips and Queso$4.99
Queso made by us!
Skillet Sizzler
- 5oz Chicken Fried Steak dinner$10.99
5 oz topped with peppered gravy, 2 sides, toast
- 10oz chicken Fried steak dinner$13.99
10 oz topped with peppered gravy, 2 sides and toast
- Chicken Fried Chicken dinner$10.99
Homestyle CFC topped with peppered gracy, 2 sides and toast
- Steak Tips$13.99
Marinated steak tips, 2 sides and toast
- Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Two grilled chicken breasts, 2 sides, toast
- Mushroom and Swiss Grilled Chicken Platter$12.89
melted mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Green Chili Grilled Chicken Platter$12.89
green chili, tomatoes, monterrey jack cheese
- Chicken Tender Platter$10.99
Four golden fried chicken tenders
- Pork Chop dinner$11.99
2 juicy bone in pork chops
- Chopped Ranch Hand$10.99
diced onion, bell pepper, brown gravy
- Sirloin Steak dinner$14.99
6 oz sirloin
- Shrimp Dinner$10.29
Seven golden fried shrimp
- Flounder Fish Dinner$10.29
Crispy golden fried flounder
- Chicken Fajitas$12.99
Seasoned chicken mixed with grilled onion and bell pepper, refried beans, pico de gallo
Sandwiches
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Nashville sauce, pickles
- Skillets Chicken Sandwich$10.99
pickles, lettuce, aioli sauce
- Cuban$9.99
ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, hoagie bun
- The ABC Sandwich$9.99
grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado spread, hoagie bun
- The Club$8.99
Favorite! ham, turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- BLT$8.99
tomato, bacon, lettuce, mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
sauteed mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, swiss cheese, hoagie bun
- The ABC Wrap$9.99
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, whole wheat wrap
- ABC Quesadilla$9.99
- Philly Quesadilla$9.99
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
chicken breast, romaine, croutons, parmasean
- Farmhouse Salad$8.99
ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg, bell pepper, purple onions
- Chicken Breast Salad$9.99
chicken breast, cheddar, tomato, bell pepper, purple onions
- Chicken Tender Salad$9.99
chicken tender, cheddar, tomato, bell pepper, purple onions
- Taco Salad$8.99
seasoned ground beef, tomato, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips
Burgers
- Monster Burger$12.99
10 oz, American, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
sauteed mushrooms and onions, swiss cheese
- Classic Burger$9.99
lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Gallo Burger$10.99
pico de gallo, guacamole
- Jalapeno Cheddar Burger$10.99
jalapenos and cheesy goodness
- Patty Melt$9.99
sauteed onions, swiss cheese, rye bread
A la Carte
- Bacon$2.99
- Sausage Links$2.99
- Sausage Patty$2.99
- Jalapeno cheddar sausage$3.99
- Steak ham$4.99
- 1 egg$1.39
- hash browns$2.19
- strawberries$1.99
- Biscuit$1.99
- side of toast$1.99
- 1 pancake$1.39
- 2 pancake$2.79
- 2 eggs$1.99
- side of french toast$2.95
- whole banana$1.59
- mix fruit$2.39
- grits$1.19
- 1 pork chop$4.99
- 2 pork chop$7.99
- side salad$2.59
- side of chili$1.99
- side of beans$1.99
- baked potato$2.19
- side of French fries$2.19
- corn tortillas$1.10
- flour tortillas$1.10
- side of broccoli$2.19
- side of home fries$2.19
- side of avocado$1.00
- side of grilled Serrano$1.00
- side of okra$2.19
- side of mash potato$2.19
- side of corn$1.99
- side of Skillets Mac n Cheese$3.59
- Add 3 shrimp$3.99
- side of gravy$0.99
- side of sausage gravy$1.50
- Extra queso$1.00
- side of onion rings$3.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Start your day the blissful way!
