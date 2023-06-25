Restaurant info

Skinner's Loft is a family owned and operated American bistro. The Skinner family has roots in Jersey City that date back to the 1800's. Focused on fresh, contemporary cuisine, with a nod to the traditional, we at Skinner’s provide our guests with a warm, welcoming environment and equally enticing food and drink. We dedicate a portion of our menu to some dishes which are tried and true, and others which are inspired by the freshest available seasonal produce, dairy, farm raised meat and wild caught fish. We are a team of dedicated professionals who all share a passion for food and hospitality. Our cooks have over 100 years of collective kitchen experience, and are lead by Head Chef Juan Gabriel Veliz. We hope you join us.

Website