Skinner's Loft

No reviews yet

146 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Small Plates & Dinner

Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Grilled steak salad

$32.00

new york strip steak, organic lettuce, baby arugula, portobello mushroom, grilled red onion, crumbled blue cheese, fresh tomato, shoestring fries, roasted shallot balsamic vinaigrette

Classic caesar

$12.00

romaine, croutons, housemade caesar dressing

Hearty farro & organic greens

$14.00

organic greens, lemon sea salt ricotta, port roasted candied walnuts, shallot lemon vinaigrette

Small plates

Fried Pizza

$12.00

Brisket potato rounds

$9.00

melted cheddar

Calamari

$18.00

house made spicy tomato sauce & jalapeño citrus aioli

Mashed potatoes

$9.00

butter, cream, sea salt

Sauteed spinach

$8.00

sea salt, garlic, lemon zest

Parmesan herb fries

$10.00

fresh grated parmesan & herbs, black pepper truffle aioli

French fries

$8.00

sea salt

Cheddar & corn fritters

$9.00

jalapeõ citrus aioli

Buffalo chicken spring rolls

$8.00

carrot, celery, blue cheese, ranch dipping sauce

House cured olives

$7.00

italian cerignola & handpicked greek kalamata

Sandwich

BR Parm Fries

$3.00

Sandwich Parm Fries

$6.00

Sandwich Fries

$3.00

Lamb burger

$20.00

salsa verde, feta, brioche bun, french fries

Half pound grilled burger

$16.00

happy valley organic beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, brioche bun

Croque monsieur

$18.00

crispy french style grilled ham & cheese - black forest ham, gruyere, parmesan, béchamel, country bread, coleslaw

Vegetarian zucchini & portobello mushroom

$16.00

balsamic sauteed zucchini, fresh mozzarella, county bread, mixed green salad

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

bucatini, parmesan, pecorino romano, black pepper

Mains

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$28.00

Pan seared 1/2 chicken

$24.00

mashed potato, pan gravy, microgreens

Steak frites

$45.00

13 oz grilled new york state black angus beef, housemade steak sauce, parmesan herb fries, black pepper truffle aioli

Vegan cauliflower steak

$22.00

garlic, evoo & sea salt marinated cauliflower, arugula pesto, olive tapenade, sautéed wild & organic mushrooms

Brisket

$30.00

sautéed spinach, cheddar mashed potato

Crispy seared salmon

$24.00

potato celery root pancake, horseradish crème fraiche, microgreens

Sides

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Lettuce Tomato Onion

$2.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Jalapeno Aioli

$2.00

Truffle Aioli

$3.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Parm Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$9.00

Side Polenta Fries

$7.00

add omelette bacon

$3.00

add chocolate chip

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Specials

Vodka Fettuccine

$24.00

Fried Cornishon

$8.00

Polenta Cake

$12.00

oyster dozen

$12.00Out of stock

half oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Tenders & fries

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & fries

$11.00

Pasta w/ butter

$9.00

Pasta w, sauce

$9.00

Desserts

A La Mode

$1.00

Creme Brûlée

$11.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Skinner's Loft is a family owned and operated American bistro. The Skinner family has roots in Jersey City that date back to the 1800's. Focused on fresh, contemporary cuisine, with a nod to the traditional, we at Skinner’s provide our guests with a warm, welcoming environment and equally enticing food and drink. We dedicate a portion of our menu to some dishes which are tried and true, and others which are inspired by the freshest available seasonal produce, dairy, farm raised meat and wild caught fish. We are a team of dedicated professionals who all share a passion for food and hospitality. Our cooks have over 100 years of collective kitchen experience, and are lead by Head Chef Juan Gabriel Veliz. We hope you join us.

