Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian
Salad

Skinny Dave's 6208 w 87th st

review star

No reviews yet

6208 w 87th st

los angeles, CA 90045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

House Banh Mi
Fried Chicken Banh Mi
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Sandwiches - Comes with sriracha mayo, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled daikon and carrot

All bahn mi sandwiches come with sriracha mayo, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled daikon and carrot

Beef Cheeks Banh Mi

$14.00

beef cheek, green mayo, cucumbers, crispy shallots

Cold Cuts Banh Mi

Cold Cuts Banh Mi

$12.00

house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese

Fried Chicken Banh Mi

Fried Chicken Banh Mi

$12.00

lemongrass brined chicken, pho spiced batter

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$10.00

herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime

House Banh Mi

House Banh Mi

$12.00

smoked banana leaf ham, bbq pork, pork belly

Shrimp Banh Mi

Shrimp Banh Mi

$12.00

sugar cane shrimp, red cabbage

Sweet Potato Banh Mi

Sweet Potato Banh Mi

$10.00

roasted sweet potato, mushroom pate, vegan sriracha aioli

Salads

Cold Noodles

Cold Noodles

$12.00Out of stock

sugar cane shrimp, pork sausage, shrimp & pork egg roll, scallion chicharron sauce, fish sauce vinaigrette

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing

Cold Case

Cold case items are not hot

Black Sesame Frozen Mochi (6pcs)

$8.00

Black Sugar Boba Ice Cream Bar

$3.00+

Brown Sugar Boba Cone

$3.00+

Cali Dumpling Chili Sauce

$9.00

Cali Dumplings - Chicken Pan Fry

$22.00Out of stock

Cali Dumplings - Hong Kong Shrimp & Pork Wonton

$22.00Out of stock

Cali Dumplings - Pork & Napa

$22.00

Cali Dumplings - Pork Pan Fry

$22.00Out of stock

Cali Dumplings - Pork XLB

$22.00Out of stock

Cali Dumplings - Shrimp, Pork, Chive

$22.00

Fly By Jing Dumplings

$20.00

Matcha Boba Ice Cream Bar

$3.00+

Matcha Frozen Mochi (6pcs)

$8.00

Oolong Boba Ice Cream Bar

$3.00+

Red Bean Boba Ice Cream Bar

$3.00+

Shaomei Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Soda & Citrus Ice Cream Bar

$3.00+

Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

Forbidden Rice Horchata

$5.50

Chips

Dragonfly - Hot & Spicy Chicken Crackers

$6.00

Kettle - BBQ

$3.00

Kettle - Jalapeno

$3.00

Kettle - Salt & Pepper

$3.00

Kettle Chips - Salt Vinegar

$3.00

Lays - Extra BBQ

$3.00Out of stock

Lays - Hot Chili Squid

$3.00

Lays - Korean Cream Cheese Garlic

$3.00

Lays - Mexican Chicken

$3.50

Lays - Miang Kham

$3.00

Lays - Roasted Fish

$3.50

Lays - Seaweed

$3.00

Lays - Salted Egg

$3.00

Lays - Shrimp Grill & Seafood

$3.00

Lays - Spicy Crayfish

$3.50

Lays - Sweet Basil

$3.00
Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$3.00Out of stock

Sun Chips - Original

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Apple Sidra

$2.50

Arrowhead Water

$2.50Out of stock

C2O Coconut Water

$4.50

Calpico - Lychee

$5.50Out of stock

Crystal Geyser

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Genki - Citrus Sparkling Water

$3.50

Genki - Forest Oolong

$3.50

Genki - Peach Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hey Song - Guava Juice

$2.50

Hey Song - Sarsaparila

$2.50

Ito En - Bold Green Tea

$4.50

Ito En - Green Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Ito En - Oolong Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke - 355ml

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke - 500ml

$3.50

OKF - Black Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

OKF - Matcha Latte

$4.50

Ran Cha - Brown Rice Oolong

$4.50Out of stock

Ran Cha - Oolong

$4.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.00

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$2.00

San Pellegrino - Clementina

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Smart Water - 1L

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite - 355ml Bottle

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

The Market

Barista Instant Milk Tea (12pcs)

$12.00

Cup Noodles - Hot Garlic Chicken

$2.25

Cup Noodles - Seafood

$3.00

Ganjang Wang Korea - Noodle w/ black bean sauce

$4.00Out of stock

Shin Spicy Instant Noodle

$2.50

Soon Nongshim Kimchi noodle soup (V)

$3.00

TanTan Instant Ramen

$3.50

Tonkotsu Instant Ramen

$3.50

Black Bean Sauce (420ml)

$12.00

Fish Sauce (682ml)

$8.00Out of stock

Fish Sauce (300ml)

$5.00

Iwai's Sesame Chili Oil

$4.00

LiMing Garlic Chili

$4.00Out of stock

LKK Black Pepper Sauce

$7.00

LKK Hoisin (20oz)

$6.00

LKK XO Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Loaganma Chili Crisp

$7.00

Mae Ploy Sweet Chili (25oz)

$6.00

Pearl River Bridge Soy Sauce (500ml)

$6.50

Shallot Sauce (26oz)

$20.00

Shao Hsing (750ml)

$6.00

Spicy Chili Sauce (26oz)

$20.00Out of stock

Sriracha (28oz)

$6.00

Thai Sriracha (750ml)

$8.00

Vegetarian BBQ Sauce (26oz)

$15.00

Doubanjiang (1kg)

$12.00

Golden Koshihikari Rice (4.4lbs)

$17.00

Hawaiian Sea Salt (32oz)

$12.00

Kewpie Mayo (20oz)

$9.00

Maesri Green Curry Paste

$4.00

Maggi Seasoning (27oz)

$10.00

Maggi Seasoning (6.7oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Marukan Rice Wine Vinegar (750ml)

$7.00

Ning Chi - Super Hot Chili Paste

$10.00

Organic Roasted Sesame Oil (12oz)

$12.00

Preserved Pickled Cabbage

$5.00Out of stock

Preserved Pickled Mustard Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Red Vinegar (500ml)

$7.50

S&B Togarashi

$3.50

Shao Shing (750ml)

$4.00

Sliced Green Chilis in Vinegar

$5.00

Sze Daddy Chili Sauce

$14.00

Tokaokaya Furikake Mirin Flavor

$4.00

Yuzu Kosho

$25.00

Hi-Chew Mango

$2.50Out of stock

White Rabbit Creamy Candy

$6.00

Fire Hot Pot

$18.00

Tribute Peppers

$20.00

Erjingtiao Chilis

$15.00

Mala Spice Mix

$16.00

Sichuan Chili Crisp

$15.00

Zhong Sauce

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6208 w 87th st, los angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
Skinny Dave's image
Skinny Dave's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
orange starNo Reviews
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
735 N. Douglas st. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Lodge Bread Company - 11918 Washington Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11918 Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Jame Enoteca
orange star4.5 • 28
241 Main St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
tapizôn
orange starNo Reviews
450 Main St El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Mariners Cafe
orange star4.0 • 261
14000 Captain's Row Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in los angeles

Truxton's American Bistro - Westchester
orange star4.2 • 2,248
8611 Truxton Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0071 - Los Angeles (Manchester)
orange star4.5 • 1,428
5539 Manchester Ave Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Noodle World Jr. - Westchester
orange star4.1 • 1,134
8636 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0001 - Westchester
orange star4.8 • 302
8905 S Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near los angeles
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Koreatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston