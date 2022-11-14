Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Portage

review star

No reviews yet

6005 S Westnedge Ave

Portage, MI 49002

Popular Items

Skinny Deal
Monster Bowl
Treat Your-self

Mains

Skinny Deal

$10.00

Sandwich, Side and a Drink

Monster Bowl

Monster Bowl

$15.85

Cornbread, Spicy Mac, Meat and Sauce

Mac Bowl Reg Mac

$12.50

Mac and choice of Protein and Sauce

Mac Bowl Spicy

$13.50

Spicy Mac, Protein and Sauce

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.50

3 Tacos with Choice of Protein, Pineapple Pico, Creamy Cumin, BBQ Sauce, Fresca Cheese and Cilantro.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$13.50

One Pound of our Smoked Wings

Wing Meal

Wing Meal

$16.50

Wings, Side and a drink

Treat Your-self

Treat Your-self

$20.85

2 Meats, 2 Sides, Drink and Sauce

Really Treat Your-self

$24.85

3 Meats, 2 Sides and Drink and Sauce

Skinny Kenny Cheese Steak

Skinny Kenny Cheese Steak

$15.85

Brisket, pork, onions, peppers, provolone, Amaroso Bun

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs, 2-Sides and Drink

$32.00Out of stock

Full Rack of Ribs, 2-sides and Drink

Half Rack of Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack with 1 Side and Drink

$19.00Out of stock

Half Rack with 1 side and drink

Just the Buns

$8.00

Sandwich choice of meat

The Moose

The Moose

$15.85Out of stock

Cheesy Hash, protein, spicy BBQ, pineapple pico

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Romaine, corn salsa, Fresca Cheese, Spicy BBQ and tortilla strips with meat options

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Sausage, onions and peppers, Amoroso Bun and Sauce

Brussels Sprout Tacos

$13.50

3-Homemade Brussels Sprout Slaw, Black Bean Salsa

Just the Meats

$4.00

Pork Baker

$12.00

Meatloaf Stacker

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket Burger with Haystacks a Side and a Pop

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese Meatloaf meal.

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled cheese meatloaf sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Rib Tips

$6.00+Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Bun

$0.75

Single Brioche Bun

Starters

Deep Fried Mac-Regular

Deep Fried Mac-Regular

$8.50

Reg Mac-deep dried

Deep Fried Mac-Spicy

Deep Fried Mac-Spicy

$8.50

Spicy Mac Deep Fried

Skinny Nachos

$11.00

Homemade Chips smothered in skinny beans, queso and sauce

Smothered Tots

$11.25

Generous portion of Tots, smothered with skinny beans, queso and sauce

Southwest Tots

$11.25

Tots, meat choice, pico and creamy cumin

Regular Sides

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

SIde of Mac

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cole Slaw

Cornbread

$3.00

2-Peice of our Corn Bread

Southern Greens

$3.00

Collards and Mustard Greens we use smoked turkey legs for our meat source

Skinny Chips

$3.00

Our House made Chips

Sauces

Side of Tots

$3.00

Premium Sides

Spicy Mac

$4.00

A Side of our Spicy Mac

Cheesy Hash

$4.00

Hash

Skinny Beans

$4.00

Smoked with our pulled pork, bacon, and sausage.

Brussel Sprout Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Hiouse made Sprout Slaw

Deserts

Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Grandma Connie's Homemade Pudding

Taste of Heaven Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Not So Skinny Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Home made Goodness

Corn Bread Bites

$4.50Out of stock

Sprinkled in our sugar

Apple Pie -Seasonla

$4.50

Grandma Connie's Recipe

Speciality Cheesecake

$7.00

Locally Sourced

Pumpkin Cake

$3.00

Ice cream pints

$7.25

A pint of ice cream

Taste of Heaven Drizzled

$6.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Founta