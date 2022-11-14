Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Portage
No reviews yet
6005 S Westnedge Ave
Portage, MI 49002
Popular Items
Mains
Skinny Deal
Sandwich, Side and a Drink
Monster Bowl
Cornbread, Spicy Mac, Meat and Sauce
Mac Bowl Reg Mac
Mac and choice of Protein and Sauce
Mac Bowl Spicy
Spicy Mac, Protein and Sauce
Street Tacos
3 Tacos with Choice of Protein, Pineapple Pico, Creamy Cumin, BBQ Sauce, Fresca Cheese and Cilantro.
Smoked Wings
One Pound of our Smoked Wings
Wing Meal
Wings, Side and a drink
Treat Your-self
2 Meats, 2 Sides, Drink and Sauce
Really Treat Your-self
3 Meats, 2 Sides and Drink and Sauce
Skinny Kenny Cheese Steak
Brisket, pork, onions, peppers, provolone, Amaroso Bun
Full Rack of Ribs
Rack of Ribs
Full Rack of Ribs, 2-Sides and Drink
Half Rack of Ribs
Half Rack Ribs
Half Rack with 1 Side and Drink
Just the Buns
Sandwich choice of meat
The Moose
Cheesy Hash, protein, spicy BBQ, pineapple pico
Fiesta Salad
Romaine, corn salsa, Fresca Cheese, Spicy BBQ and tortilla strips with meat options
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Smoked Sausage, onions and peppers, Amoroso Bun and Sauce
Brussels Sprout Tacos
3-Homemade Brussels Sprout Slaw, Black Bean Salsa
Just the Meats
Pork Baker
Meatloaf Stacker
Brisket Burger with Haystacks a Side and a Pop
Grilled cheese Meatloaf meal.
Grilled cheese meatloaf sandwich
Rib Tips
Turkey Sandwich
Bun
Single Brioche Bun
Starters
Deep Fried Mac-Regular
Reg Mac-deep dried
Deep Fried Mac-Spicy
Spicy Mac Deep Fried
Skinny Nachos
Homemade Chips smothered in skinny beans, queso and sauce
Smothered Tots
Generous portion of Tots, smothered with skinny beans, queso and sauce
Southwest Tots
Tots, meat choice, pico and creamy cumin
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Deserts
Banana Pudding
Grandma Connie's Homemade Pudding
Taste of Heaven Rice Crispy Treat
Not So Skinny Brownie
Home made Goodness
Corn Bread Bites
Sprinkled in our sugar
Apple Pie -Seasonla
Grandma Connie's Recipe
Speciality Cheesecake
Locally Sourced
Pumpkin Cake
Ice cream pints
A pint of ice cream