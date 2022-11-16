Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Kalamazoo

review star

No reviews yet

7000 Stadium Drive

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Popular Items

Monster Bowl
Skinny Deal
Treat Your-self

Mains

Skinny Deal

$10.00

Sandwich, Side and a Drink

Monster Bowl

Monster Bowl

$15.85

Cornbread, Spicy Mac, Meat and Sauce

Mac Bowl Reg Mac

$12.50

Mac and choice of Protein and Sauce

Mac Bowl Spicy

$13.50

Spicy Mac, Protein and Sauce

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.50

3 Tacos with Choice of Protein, Pineapple Pico, Creamy Cumin, BBQ Sauce, Fresca Cheese and Cilantro.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$8.99

One Pound of our Smoked Wings

Wing Meal

Wing Meal

$16.50

Wings, Side and a drink

Treat Your-self

Treat Your-self

$20.85

2 Meats, 2 Sides, Drink and Sauce

Really Treat Your-self

$24.85

3 Meats, 2 Sides and Drink and Sauce

Skinny Kenny Cheese Steak

Skinny Kenny Cheese Steak

$15.85

Brisket, pork, onions, peppers, provolone, Amaroso Bun

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.00

Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs, 2-Sides and Drink

$32.00

Full Rack of Ribs, 2-sides and Drink

Half Rack of Ribs

$16.00

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack with 1 Side and Drink

$19.00

Half Rack with 1 side and drink

Just the Buns

$8.00

Sandwich choice of meat

The Moose

The Moose

$15.85

Cheesy Hash, protein, spicy BBQ, pineapple pico

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$12.00

Romaine, corn salsa, Fresca Cheese, Spicy BBQ and tortilla strips with meat options

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Sausage, onions and peppers, Amoroso Bun and Sauce

Brussels Sprout Tacos

$13.50

3-Homemade Brussels Sprout Slaw, Black Bean Salsa

Just the Meats

$4.00

Pork Baker

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Burger, Haystacks and Side with a Pop

$15.00Out of stock

Rib Tips

$6.00+Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Dinner-Turkey Dressing Potatoes and gravy

$12.99Out of stock

Starters

Deep Fried Mac-Regular

Deep Fried Mac-Regular

$8.50

Reg Mac-deep dried

Deep Fried Mac-Spicy

Deep Fried Mac-Spicy

$8.50

Spicy Mac Deep Fried

Skinny Nachos

$11.00

Homemade Chips smothered in skinny beans, queso and sauce

Smothered Tots

$11.25

Generous portion of Tots, smothered with skinny beans, queso and sauce

Southwest Tots

$11.25

Tots, meat choice, pico and creamy cumin

Regular Sides

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

SIde of Mac

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cole Slaw

Cornbread

$3.00

2-Peice of our Corn Bread

Southern Greens

$3.00

Collards and Mustard Greens we use smoked turkey legs for our meat source

Skinny Chips

$3.00

Our House made Chips

Sauces

Side of Tots

$3.00

Premium Sides

Spicy Mac

$4.00

A Side of our Spicy Mac

Cheesy Hash

$4.00

Hash

Skinny Beans

$4.00

Smoked with our pulled pork, bacon, and sausage.

Brussel Sprout Slaw

$4.00

Hiouse made Sprout Slaw

Deserts

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Grandma Connie's Homemade Pudding

Taste of Heaven Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Not So Skinny Brownie

$4.50

Home made Goodness

Corn Bread Bites

$4.50Out of stock

Sprinkled in our sugar

Apple Pie -Seasonla

$4.50

Grandma Connie's Recipe

Speciality Cheesecake

$7.00

Locally Sourced

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

Tea

$2.50

Kids Meals

Mac Kids Meal

$5.00

Mac, with a side and Juice Box

Nugget Kids Meal

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets, side and a juice Box

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$5.00

Grilled Cheese, side and a Juice Box

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Side and Juice box with the Quesadilla

Smoked pork or chicken Kids Meal

$5.00

Portion of pork or chicken, side and Juice Box

Just the Meats

4oz Brisket

$6.00

4oz Chicken

$4.00

4oz Pork

$4.00

Sausage 2 Links

$4.00

Ice Cream

Tiny

$3.25

Cup or Cone-Upcharge for Waffel Cones

Little

$4.50

Cup or Cone-Upcharge for Waffel Cones

Skinny

$6.25

Cup or Cone-Upcharge for Waffel Cones

Big Papa

$7.25

Cup or Cone-Upcharge for Waffel Cones

Waffel Cone Upcharge

$1.25

Dipped Waffel Upcharge

$2.00

Cup or Cone-Upcharge for Waffel Cones

Shakes

$7.00

Floats

$4.50

Banana Split

$8.50

The Whole Hog

$15.25

5 Large Scoops and all the trimmings finish the challenge in under 15 Minutes you will get a Shirt and a picture in the Whoie Hog Hall of Fame

Turtle Sunday

$7.50

Hot Fudge Sunday

$7.50

Not so Skinny Brownie Sunday

$9.50

Family Sides

Family Skinny Beans

$13.50

Family Spicy Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Family Cheesy Hash

$13.50

Family Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Family Coleslaw

$10.00

Family Southern Greens

$10.00

Family Tots

$10.00

Family Corn Bread

$10.00

Family Meals

Family Meal Deal #1

$70.00

1lb Pulled Pork, 1lb Smoked Chicken, 1lb of Skinny Beans, Slaw, Mac, 6 pieces of Corn Bread & 4 drinks

Family Meal Deal #2

$88.00

1lb Brisket, 1lb of Pork or Chicken, 1lb of Skinny Beans, Slaw, Cheesy Hash, 6 Pieces Of cornbread & 4 drinks

Specials

Cheesy Potato Wedges

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken or Pork on flour tortilla topped with cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Rib Sammy

$10.00Out of stock

Skinny Piggy Wing Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends-4 oz serving

$6.00Out of stock

Burnt End Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket Chili-8 OZ Cup

$4.25Out of stock

Meatloaf Stacker

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Sliced Turkey breast, on a grilled bun with bacon and Carolina sauce. You can add Cheese. Please note if you exceptions.

Cowboy Tacos

$10.00

Brisket

Brisket

$12.00+

Chicken

Chicken

$7.00+

Pork

Pork

$7.00+

Sausage

Sausage

$7.50+

Customer Apparel

Skinny Kenny Shirt

$15.00

Skinny Kenny Shirt 2x-3x

$18.00

Skinny Kenny Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hat

$20.00

Kids Shirts

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great BBQ, great staff and a great location.

Website

Location

7000 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

