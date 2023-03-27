Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Skinny Pancake Airport South Airport South (New)

1200 Airport Drive

South Burlington, VT 05403

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast Sammy

$7.89

Cage-free egg, cheddar cheese, and pesto mayo on a local bun

Breakfast Monster

$13.89

Cage-free egg, cheddar cheese, basil-sunflower seed pesto, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and fresh spinach in a crepe

Noah's Ark

$14.49

Two eggs any style, two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes, two piece of bacon or sausage, and a side of VT maple syrup

Blueberry Frumple Cake

$7.49

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with local blueberry compote

Deja Vu

$14.29

Crumbled Sweet Italian Sausage, VT apples, cheddar cheese, and a cage free egg in a crepe with a side of VT maple syrup

Early Riser

$8.89

Two cage free eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe

Homefries

$7.29Out of stock

Seasoned and served with a side of ketchup

Side of Bacon

$4.95

Side of Sausage (pork)

$4.95

Side of Sausage (chicken)

$4.95

Side of Eggs

$4.50

Side of Syrup

$2.00

Sweet Crepes

Sugarshack

$6.89

Local maple sugar and butter wth a side of maple syrup

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Chocolate hazelnut spread in a crepe with a side of whipped cream

Choco Monkey

$10.49

Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana with a side of whipped cream

PBB&Bee

$10.89

Organic banana, VT honey, creamy peanut butter, and a side of whipped cream

Matchmaker

$11.89

Seasonal fruit and chocolate hazelnut spread with a side of whipped cream

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.89

VT APPLE COMPOTE AND TOASTED STREUSEL SERVED WITH A SIDE OF LOCAL ICE CREAM AND WHIPPED CREAM

Blueberry Pie

$11.89

A FRUMPLED SWEET CREPE TOPPED WITH VT BLUEBERRY COMPOTE, TOASTED STREUSEL, LOCAL ICE CREAM, AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF WHIPPED CREAM

Savory Crepes

The Popeye

$9.29

Spinach and cheddar cheese

Lumberjack

$12.89

Ham and cheddar cheese

Apples & Brie

$12.49

VT Apples and creamy brie

Veggie Monster

$13.49

CHEDDAR CHEESE, SPINACH, ROASTED SQUASH, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, AND BASIL-SUNFLOWER SEED PESTO

The Vegan

$13.89

HOUSEMADE SEITAN (CONTAINS GLUTEN), VEGAN PESTO MAYO, SPINACH, ROASTED SQUASH, AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$14.89

ROASTED CHICKEN, PESTO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, VT MOZZARELLA, AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$15.29

ROASTED CHICKEN, BACON, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, HOUSEMADE RANCH, AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

Johnny Crepe

$15.29

VT BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese in a crepe with a side of BBQ sauce and cole slaw

Salads & Sides

Eat Your Greens

$13.49

ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, VT APPLES, ROASTED SQUASH, GOLDEN RAISINS, TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS, AND LOCAL CHÉVRE TOSSED IN OUR MAPLE PESTO VINAIGRETTE

Garden Salad

$11.49

ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, CARROTS,BEETS, CUCUMBER, AND TOMATO TOSSED IN OUR HOUSEMADE RANCH

Thai Salad

$13.49

Your choice of braised local beef or black bean fritters, ORGANIC MIXED GREENS TOMATO, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, Cilantro, AND SESAME SEEDS TOSSED WITH A THAI STYLE DRESSING AND DRIZZLED WITH

Skinny Fries

$7.89Out of stock

Served with your choice of condiment

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.89Out of stock

Served with your choice of condiment

Hash Purples

$7.89Out of stock

SHREDDED BEET AND CARROTS PATTIED, FRIED, AND SERVED WITH A SIDE OF HOUSEMADE RANCH

Poutine

$12.89

FRIES TOPPED WITH VT CHEESE CURDS AND SCREAMIN’ RIDGE FARM CHICKEN GRAVY

Vegan Poutine

$13.29

HAND CUT FRIES, VEGAN VEGETABLE GRAVY, AND VEGAN MOZZARELLA.

Dirty Poutine

$13.49

HAND CUT FRIES, LOCAL KIMCHI, CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS, CREAMY KOREAN BBQ SAUCE, AND HOT CRISPY OIL

Beets & Sweets

$6.89

ROASTED BEETS AND SWEET POTATOES WITH VT CHÉVRE AND A LOCAL HONEY DRIZZLE

Burgers

SP Smash Burger

$14.95Out of stock

BEEF PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICKLES, MAPLE ONION JAM, AND OUR SP SAUCE ON A LOCAL BUN

Good Juju

$14.95Out of stock

HOUSEMADE BLACK BEAN BURGER PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SLAW, AND CHIPOTLE MAYO ON A LOCAL BUN

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.89

Cheddar cheese in a crepe

Green Mountain Crepe

$8.89

VT Apples and cheddar cheese in a crepe

Kids Burger

$10.29

Your choice of beef or black bean burger with a side of fries

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.49

Three Chicken tenders served with fries, a dipping sauce, and a pickle

Soda

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Beer

Heady Topper

$10.00

Focal Banger

$10.00

Conehead

$8.00

Frost Beer Works

$9.00

Hermit Thrush

$9.00

Dirty Mayor

$9.00

GSL

$7.00

Rock Art Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

VT Pilsner

$7.00

Citizen Unified Press

$10.00

Queen City Hefe

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Maple Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Long Trail Ale

$8.00

12oz Sip *

$10.00

16oz Sip *

$12.00

Rutland Red

$8.00

Rutland Oktoberfest

$8.00

Four Quarters Pilsner

$9.00

Von Trapp Lager

$8.00

Green State

$8.00

Ten Bends

$9.00

12oz Beer

$6.00

Big Tree Glampin

$9.00

Weird Windows Pils

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Skinny Captain Punch

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Maple Manhattan

$13.00

Orange Creamsicle

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Blood Orange Marg

$12.00

Flirty Shirley

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Spiced Apple Bees Knees

$13.00Out of stock

Maple Mudslide

$13.00

Singani Sour

$12.00

Skinny Cantarito

$12.00

Cinammon Hot Toddy

$12.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Rose

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Cab Sauv

$12.00

Malbec

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

E-Series Red Blend

$12.00

Retail

Love Local Tees

$20.00

Eat Local Tees

$20.00

Baby Onesie

$15.00

8.5oz Maple

$12.00

16.9oz Maple

$18.00

33.8oz Maple

$30.00

Frisbee

$15.00

Dad Hat

$18.00

Double-Sided Winter Beanie

$18.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$35.00

Green Hoodies

$45.00

Employee Green Hoodie

$25.00

Bumper Sticker

$1.00

New Mug

$15.00

BTV Staff Mug

$16.00

$65 Art

$65.00

$75 Art

$75.00

$125 Art

$125.00

$200 Art

$200.00

$300 Art

$300.00

Open Art

1 Pound

1 Pound

Bottle

$5.50

5oz Hot Sauce

$6.00

19oz Hot Sauce

$10.00

$65 Art

$65.00

$75 Art

$75.00

Baby Bib

$8.00

Grab & Go

Poland Water

$2.50

Nantucket Nectars

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Yerba Matte

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Naked

$7.00

Joe Tea

$5.00

Boylans

$4.00

Big Spindrift

$4.00

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Quaker Oatmeal Cup

$4.00

Yogurt

$3.50

Garuka Bar

$4.50

Chips

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.49

Green Mountain Sandwiches

$10.95

Cheddar Bar

$1.49

CBD Seltzer

$6.50

Pastry Case

Bagel

$3.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Ham Croissant

$6.50

Spinach Croissant

$6.50

Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Gluten Free Muffin

$5.00

Cookie

$3.00
