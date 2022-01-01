Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Skinny Pancake- Airport

review star

No reviews yet

1200 Airport Dr

South Burlington, VT 05403

Popular Items

Early Riser
Breakfast Monster

Breakfast

Breakfast Sammy

$7.50

Egg, Cabot cheddar, and pesto mayo on a local challah bun.

Early Riser

$8.50

Two eggs and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe.

Noah's Ark

$13.95

Breakfast Monster

$13.50

Cage free egg, Cabot cheddar, basil-sunflower seed pesto, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and spinach in a crepe

Deja Vu

$13.95

Blueberry Frumple Cakes

$6.95

Side Eggs

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Crepe Monseuir

$13.95

Homefries

$6.49

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Maple

$2.00

Buns N Breads

SP Smash Burger

$14.50

Good Juju

$14.95

Sides And Shares

Skinny Fries

$7.50

Native potatoes made to order and served with a side of ketchup, honey mustard or pesto mayo.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Sweet potato fries served with your choice of condiment

Homefries

$6.95

Poutine

$12.95

Hash Purples

$7.50

Beets & Sweets

$5.95

Side Maple

$2.00

Side Frumples

$5.95

Plain Sweet Crepe

$5.00

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Vegan Poutine

$13.25

Salads

Eat Your Greens

$12.95

Garden Salad

$10.95

Thai Beef Salad

$12.95

Savory Crepes

The Vegan

$13.95

Veggie Monster

$13.50

Basil-sunflower seed pesto, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and Cabot cheddar.

Lumberjack

$12.50

Local ham and cheddar in a crepe

Johnny Crepe

$14.95

VT pulled pork with a sweet maple bbq sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of root slaw ***contains gluten

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$14.95

Apples & Brie

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$14.95

Popeye

$8.95

Specials

Pumpkin Pie

$8.89Out of stock

Sweater Weather

$13.89Out of stock

Sweet Crepes

SugarShack

$6.95

VT maple sugar and melted butter in a crepe

Choco Nutty

$7.95

The classic! Chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe.

Choco Monkey

$10.25

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.95

Blueberry Pie

$11.95

Matchmaker

$11.95

PBB&Bee

$10.50

Plain Sweet Crepe

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Crepe

$7.50

Green Mountain

$8.95

Kid's Burger

$10.95

Chicken Basket

$11.95

Soda

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Brew

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Monday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Friday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday5:15 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier, more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Website

Location

1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington, VT 05403

Directions

