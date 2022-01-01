  • Home
The Skinny Pancake - Albany 1 Steuben Street

No reviews yet

1 Steuben Street

Albany, NY 12207

Order Again

Popular Items

Skinny Fries
Breakfast Sammy
Cheesy Chicken Pesto

Specials

House made curry chicken seasoned with coconut and an array of spices with sautéed veggies (carrots, onions & celery), house made curry mayo all wrapped in a scallion crepe. All over a bed of fresh root slaw.

SWEATER WEATHER

$13.89

Roasted Pears with Chicken and Chèvre, in a Rosemary Savory Crepe, topped with a Balsamic Reduction drizzle.

PUMPKIN PIE CREPE

$8.89Out of stock

Pumpkin Pudding wrapped in a Cinnamon Sugar Crepe, topped with Candied Pumpkin Seeds and Powdered Sugar. Served with a side of Vanilla Ice Cream. *THIS SPECIAL CAN BE MADE ENTIRELY VEGAN UPON REQUEST. *VEGAN VANILLA ICE CREAM IS ALMOND BASED.

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

Breakfast Monster

Breakfast Monster

$12.50

Cage-free egg, cabot cheddar, spinach, caramelized onions, roasted squash and pesto* in a crepe. *Our house-made pesto is dairy and nut-free

Breakfast Sammy

Breakfast Sammy

$7.00

Local bun, egg, Cabot cheddar and pesto mayo with your choice of adding bacon, sausage or ham

Blueberry Frumple Cake

Blueberry Frumple Cake

$6.00

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote

Deja Vu

Deja Vu

$12.50

Crumbled breakfast sausage, egg, local apples, Cabot cheddar, and a side of NY maple syrup.

Early Riser Crepe

Early Riser Crepe

$7.50

Cabot cheddar and two cage-free eggs wrapped in a savory crepe

Noah’s Ark

Noah’s Ark

$13.00

Two eggs any style, two slices of bacon or sausage, and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes served with a side of VT maple syrup

Sweet Crepes

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$11.00

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with toasted streusel, blueberry compote, and local ice cream

Choco Monkey

Choco Monkey

$9.50Out of stock

Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread, and organic banana served with a side of whipped cream

Choco Nutty

Choco Nutty

$7.00

Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe

Hot Apple Crumble

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.00

Local apple compote and toasted streusel served with a side of local ice cream and whipped cream

Paddington Crepe

Paddington Crepe

$8.00Out of stock

Orange Bourbon marmalade from Blake Hill Preserves, semisweet chocolate chips all wrapped in a delicious chocolate crepe

PBB & Bee

PBB & Bee

$9.50Out of stock

Local peanut butter and banana topped with a drizzle of NY honey and served with a side of whipped cream

Side Ice Cream

$3.50
SugarShack

SugarShack

$6.50

Local maple sugar and Cabot butter with NY maple syrup

Lovemaker

$10.50Out of stock
MatchMaker

MatchMaker

$11.29Out of stock

Local seasonal fruit and chocolate hazelnut spread served with a side of whipped cream

Savory Crepes

Apples and Brie

Apples and Brie

$10.50

Local apples, creamy brie, and VT blueberry compote

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$13.50

Roasted chicken, basil-sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onions, Vermont mozzarella and cheddar

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$13.50
Grilled Cheese Crepe

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.00

Melted Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe

Johnny Crepe

Johnny Crepe

$14.00

Local maple BBQ pulled pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local coleslaw

Lumberjack

Lumberjack

$10.50

North County Smokehouse ham and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe

Popeye

Popeye

$9.00

Baby spinach and Cabot cheddar cheese

The Vegan

The Vegan

$12.00

Seitan (contains gluten), basil-sunflower seed pesto, spinach, roasted squash, and caramelized onions

Veggie Monster

Veggie Monster

$12.00

Roasted squash, baby spinach, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and basil-sunflower seed pesto

Sides and Shares

Beets and Sweets

Beets and Sweets

$5.00

Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chevre and honey

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Sliced local cabbage with carrots & red onions and tossed with a creamy dressing

Poutine

Poutine

$11.50

Fries topped with VT cheese curds and Screamin' Ridge Farm Chicken Gravy or housemade mushroom gravy

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Hand-cut sweet potatoes served with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$6.50

Crispy hand-cut potatoes with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo

Side Frumple

$2.00

Side Seiten

$4.00

Buns and Breads

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two Highland Hollow Farm beef patties, Cabot cheddar cheese, maple-onion jam, and our SP sauce on a toasted roll served with your choice of hand-cut fries or dressed greens

The Good Juju

The Good Juju

$14.00

Housemade black bean burger, Cabot cheddar, local root slaw, and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun with a side of greens or fries

Pulled Pork Sammy

Pulled Pork Sammy

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, local root veggie slaw, and Cabot cheddar on a toasted bun with your choice of hand-cut fries or dressed greens

All Day Burrito

All Day Burrito

$14.00

Your choice of protein with cheddar cheese, black bean mix and slaw rolled in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and chipotle sour cream

Salads

Eat Your Greens

Eat Your Greens

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, NY apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and VT chevre tossed with our maple pesto vinaigrette

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00

Organic mixed greens, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Mini Eat Your Greens

$5.00

Organic mixed greens, NY apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and VT chevre tossed with our maple pesto vinaigrette

Mini Garden Salad

$5.00

Organic mixed greens, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Beef burger or bean patty on a toasted bun with a side of fries. Add cheese for $1.00

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Three chicken tenders with a basket of fries, dipping sauce and a pickle

Grilled Cheese Crepe

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.00

Melted Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe

Green Mountain Crepe

Green Mountain Crepe

$8.00

Local apples and Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00
Side Eggs (2)

Side Eggs (2)

$4.00

Side Maple

$1.50

Side Of Toast

$3.50
Homefries

Homefries

$6.00

Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices

Side Ham

$3.50

Hash Purples

$7.00

Shredded Beets and Carrots patties, fried, and served with a side of Ranch.

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.00

COFFEE & TEA

AMERICANO

$4.75

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.75

CHAI LATTE

$4.25

CORTADO

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with an equal part of your choice of steamed milk

DIRTY CHAI

$5.75

ESPRESSO

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

LATTE

$4.75

LONDON FOG

$4.00

MACCHIATO

$3.30

A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of milk foam

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00

RED EYE

$4.00

STEAMER

$3.00

TEA

$2.00

TO GO COFFEE

$2.00+

N/A Beverages

AL'S SODA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

CBD SELTZER

$5.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.25

COLD CIDER

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

MILK

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

SARANAC GINGER BEER

$3.00

SARATOGA WATER

$2.50

STEAMED CIDER

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Drink Specials

Cinnamon Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Peppermint Fog

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Draft Beer

Nine Pin Signature Cider

$8.00

Chatham Brewery - Czech'rd Past Lager

$8.00

Rare Form - Confetti Mexican Lager

$8.00

Ommegang Rare Vos

$8.00

Singlecut - Hop Sounds Ale

$9.00

Frog Alley - Skull Frog DIPA

$9.00

Wolf Hollow - Lock 9 Porter

$8.00Out of stock

Canned & Bottled Beer

Indian Ladder Farms- Ciderdelic

$8.00

ALB on the Go - Knickerbocker Half & Half Canned Cocktail

$7.00

ALB on the Go - Firewolves Blueberry Lemonade Canned Cocktail

$7.00

Singlecut - Plaint Top Pilsner

$8.00

Singlecut - Kim Sour

$8.00

Lake Placid - Ubu Brown Ale

$7.00

Industrial Arts - Wrench IPA

$8.00

Saranac - Hoppy Hour Hero IPA

$7.00

Singlecut - Big in Japan DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Chatham Brewery - Nor' Eastah IPA

$9.00

Singlecut - Soflty Spoken Magic Spells IIPA

$8.00

Singlecut - Eric, More Cowbell! Milk Stout

$8.00

Chatham Brewery - Spike Devil Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Chatham Brewery - Bombo Psyclone DIPA

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Location

1 Steuben Street, Albany, NY 12207

Directions

The Skinny Pancake - Albany image
The Skinny Pancake - Albany image

