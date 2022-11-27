Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Breakfast & Brunch

Skinny Pancake - Burlington, Lake St.

review star

No reviews yet

60 Lake St

Suite 1A

Burlington, VT 05401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Choco Monkey
Johnny Crepe
Noah's Ark

Sweet Crepes

SugarShack

$6.49

VT maple sugar and melted Cabot butter served with a side of local maple syrup

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Chocolate hazelnut spread served with a side of whipped cream

Choco Monkey

$9.89

Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana served with a side of whipped cream

PBB & Bee

PBB & Bee

$10.49

Peanut butter and organic banana topped with a drizzle of VT honey and served with a side of whipped cream

Matchmaker

$11.49

Seasonal fruit and chocolate hazelnut spread served with a side of whipped cream

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.89

VT apple compote and toasted streusel served with a side of local ice cream and whipped cream

Blueberry Pie

$11.89

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote and toasted streusel, served with a side of local ice cream

Savory Crepes

Popeye

$8.89

Baby spinach and cheddar cheese

Lumberjack

$11.89

Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese

Apples and Brie

$11.89

Local apples, creamy brie and VT blueberry compote

Veggie Monster

$12.49

Cheddar cheese, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil sunflower seed pesto

THE VEGAN

$12.89

House-made seitan (contains gluten), vegan pesto mayo, roasted squash, caramelized onions and spinach served on a vegan/ gluten free buckwheat shell

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$13.89

Roasted chicken, pesto, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$14.29

Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, housemade ranch and cheddar cheese

Johnny Crepe

$14.49

VT maple BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese in a cornmeal crepe. Served with a side of coleslaw and BBQ sauce

The K-Pop

$14.49

VT braised beef, local kimchi, and creamy Korean style BBQ sauce in a scallion crepe with a side of cilantro soy dipping sauce

Buns and Breads

Your choice of chicken or seitan, cheddar cheese, black bean mix, and slaw rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

SP Smash Burger

$13.89

Beef Patty, cheddar cheese, maple onion jam, pickles and our SP sauce on a local bun. Comes with a choice of fries of dressed greens and pickle chips.

Good Juju

$14.49

Housemade black bean burger patty, cheddar cheese, slaw and chipotle mayo on a local bun. Comes with a choice of fries or dressed greens and pickle chips. Sub sweet potato fries for $1.29

All Day Burrito

$14.89

Black bean medley, Cabot cheddar, slaw, and your choice of roasted chicken, house made seitan, or pulled pork rolled in a scallion crepe and served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

Kids

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.49

Melted cheddar cheese

Green Mountain Crepe

$8.29

Local apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.89

3 chicken tenders with a basket of fries, dipping sauce, and a pickle

Kid's Burger

$10.29

Your choice of beef or black bean burger with a side of fries. Add cheese for $1.29

Breakfast All Day

Blueberry Frumple Cake

$6.89

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote

Breakfast Sammy

$10.49

Egg, cheddar cheese, and pesto mayo on a local bun with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or spinach

Early Riser

$8.49

Two eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe

Breakfast Monster

$13.29

Egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, caramelized onion, roasted squash and basil sunflower seed pesto in a crepe

Noah's Ark

$13.49

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes with a side of VT maple syrup. Sub homefries for frumple cakes for $1.49

Breakfast Burrito

$13.49

VT black bean medley, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese rolled in a scallion crepe. Served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

Deja Vu

$13.29

Crumbled breakfast sausage, egg, VT apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe. Served with a side of local maple syrup

Side Homefries

$6.29

Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Sausage (Pork)

$4.49

Side Sausage (Chicken)

$4.49Out of stock

Side Eggs

$4.29

Side Toast

$3.89

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Sides & Salads

*** Disclaimer. Fried food may not travel perfectly to-go!***

Beets & Sweets

$5.89

Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chèvre and a local honey drizzle

Hash Purples

$6.89

Shredded local beet and carrot patties, fried and served as a pair with a side of housemade ranch

Skinny Fries

$6.89

Hand-cut potatoes served with your choice of condiment

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.29

Sweet potatoes served with your choice of condiment

Poutine

$12.29

Fries topped with VT cheese curds and Screamin’ Ridge Farm chicken gravy

Vegan Poutine

$12.89

Fries topped with vegan vegetable gravy and vegan cheese

Dirty Poutine

$12.89

Fries, local kimchi, cheddar cheese curds, creamy Korean BBQ, and Hot Crispy Oil

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.89

VT cheddar cheese curds breaded, fried, and served with a side of marinara sauce

Garden Salad

$9.89

Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch

Side Garden Salad

$5.89

Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch

Eat Your Greens

$12.29

Organic mixed greens, VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Side Eat Your Greens

$5.89

Organic mixed greens, VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Thai Beef Salad

$12.89

Organic mixed greens, braised local beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and sesame seeds tossed with a thai style dressing and cilantro

Sides

Side Ketchup

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

$2.25

Side Jam

$2.10

Side Honey

$1.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$0.65

Side Pesto

$1.65

Side Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Side Vegan Pesto Mayo

$0.85

Side Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Maple Pesto Vinaigrette

$0.65

Cocktails To Go

Single Serving Cocktails To Go! ***Vermont state law will not permit us to sell alcohol without food. Please call us with any questions about this policy.***

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka with housemade Bloody mix

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Tequila with housemade Bloody mix

Mimosa

$8.00

Your choice of OJ, Cranberry Juice, Grapefruit Juice, or VT Cider

Canned Beer and Cider

***Vermont state law will not permit us to sell alcohol without food. Please call us with any questions about this policy.***

Zero Gravity Conehead

$5.00

IPA, 5% abv, 12oz can

Alchemist Heady Topper

$8.00

Double IPA, 8.0% abv, 16oz can

Alchemist Focal Banger

$8.00

IPA, 7.0% abv, 16oz can

Narraganset

$3.00

Lager, 5.0% abv, 16oz can

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$7.00

Semi-Dry Cider, 5.2% abv, 16oz can

Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor

$7.00

Semi-Dry Cider w/ Ginger, 5.2% abv, 16oz can

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$1.50+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+Out of stock

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Latte

$4.47

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Red-eye

$5.50

Smoothie

$6.00

Cider, banana, mixed berries and yogurt

Rookie's Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.00+

Tea

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.75

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+Out of stock

Latte

$4.47

Chai Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Red Eye

$5.50

Steamed Cider

$4.50

London Fog

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Website

Location

60 Lake St, Suite 1A, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
The Skinny Pancake image
The Skinny Pancake image
The Skinny Pancake image

Similar restaurants in your area

August First
orange star4.6 • 1,014
149 S. Champlain St. Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
The Café HOT.
orange starNo Reviews
198 Main Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Penny Cluse/Lucky Next Door
orange starNo Reviews
169 Cherry Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Radio Bean
orange star4.0 • 83
8 N. Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Café Mamajuana
orange starNo Reviews
88 Oak Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
ATHENS DINER
orange starNo Reviews
46 Highpoint Center Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burlington

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Pascolo Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,261
83 Church Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Kebab House
orange star4.6 • 2,142
175 Church Street Burlington, NY 05401
View restaurantnext
A Single Pebble
orange star4.3 • 1,905
133 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
orange star4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Citizen Cider
orange star4.6 • 1,240
316 Pine Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston