Skinny Pancake - Quechee
7161 Woodstock Rd
White River Junction, VT 05001
Popular Items
Specials
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Organic black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro Cabot sour cream.
Breakfast Monster Crepe
Egg, Cabot cheddar, baby spinach, caramelized onions, roasted squash, and basil-sunflower seed pesto rolled in a savory crepe
Breakfast Sammy
Egg, Cabot cheddar, and pesto mayo on a toasted roll with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or spinach
Early Riser Crepe
Cabot cheddar and two eggs wrapped in a savory crepe
Noah’s Ark
Two eggs any style, two slices of North Country Smokehouse bacon or local sausage, and 2 frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes served with a side of VT maple syrup
Deja Vu
Breakfast sausage, 1 egg, VT apples, Cabot cheddar, and a side of maple syrup.
Blueberry Frumple Cake
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
Breakfast Sides
Sweet Crepes
Choco Monkey
Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread, and bananas in a sweet crepe
Choco Nutty
Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe
SugarShack
Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe
PBB & Bee
Peanut butter and banana in a sweet crepe topped with a drizzle of local honey.
Hot Apple Crumble
Local apple compote and toasted streusel wrapped in a crepe and served with a side of ice cream and whipped cream. (Cannot be done dairy free. Streusel has gluten/flour/dairy)
Blueberry Pie
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with toasted streusel, VT blueberry compote and local ice cream.
Side Ice Cream
Matchmaker
Fresh pears and chocolate hazelnut spread in a crepe with a side of whipped cream
Single Frump
Savory Crepes
Cheesy Chicken Pesto
roosted chicken, basil sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onions, Vermont mozzarella and cheddar on a crepe.
Chicken Bacon Rancher
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, VT Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese
The VEGAN
House-made seitan (contains gluten), basil-sunflower seed pesto, spinach, roasted squash, and caramelized onions
Popeye
Baby spinach and Cabot cheddar cheese
Lumberjack
North County Smokehouse ham and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe
Johnny Crepe
Braised VT pulled pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local root slaw
Apples and Brie
Local apples, creamy brie, and VT blueberry compote
Veggie Monster
Roasted squash, baby spinach, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and basil-sunflower seed pesto in a savory crepe
The K-Pop
Braised Beef, VT kimchi, and a house made Korean BBQ sauce, in a scallion crepe.
Sides and Shares
Beets & Sweets
Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chevre and honey
Poutine
The quintessential Quebecois comfort food done Skinny style with VT farmstead cheese curds & Chicken Gravy.
Dirty Poutine
Fries Topped with VT Kimshi, Cheddar Cheese Kurds, Creamy Korean BBQ Sauce, and Hot Crispy Oil
Vegan Poutine
Skinny Fries
Crispy hand-cut potatoes with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo
Sweet Potato Fries
Hand-cut sweet potatoes served with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo
Hash Purples
Buns and Breads
The Good Juju
Housemade black bean burger, Cabot cheddar, local root slaw, and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun with a side of greens or fries
SP Smash Burger
One Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Maple Onion Jam, Pickles, and Our SP Sauce on a Local Bun Served with Fries or Greens
All Day Burrito
Black Bean Medley, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, and slaw rolled in a scallion crepe.
Salads
Eat Your Greens
Organic field greens, VT apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chevre tossed with our maple basil vinaigrette
Mini Eat Your Greens
Organic field greens, VT apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chevre tossed with our maple basil vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Organic field greens, carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato tossed with our lemon maple vinaigrette
Mini Garden Salad
Organic field greens, carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato tossed with our lemon maple vinaigrette
Mini Thai beef
Kids Menu
Kids Burger
Beef burger or bean patty on a toasted bun with a side of fries. Add cheese for $1.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Classic chicken fingers and fries
Grilled Cheese Crepe
Melted Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe
Green Mountain Crepe
Local apples and Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe
Milkshakes!
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Vermont Artisan roasted coffee, available in light roast or dark. All coffee is self-service for dine-in and take out. If you have ordered online, your coffee will be prepared for you with sweetener on the side.
Latte
Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Cappuccino
Vermont Artisan espresso roast with expertly foamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Americano
Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steaming hot water. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Chai Latte
Vermont Artisan chai blend, brewed in-house and lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Served steamed with a milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Hot Tea
Vermont Artisan tea available in seven varieties. English Breakfast, Earl Grey and Green Cloud each contains caffeine. All other varieties are herbal and naturally caffeine free
Dirty Chai
Vermont Artisan chai blend, brewed in-house and lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Served steamed with a double shot of Vermont Artisan espresso roast and milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Espresso
Double shot of Vermont Artisan espresso roast.
Red Eye
Vermont Artisan coffee served with a double shot of Vermont Artisan espresso roast. Perfect for those mornings when you need a little pick me up.
London Fog
Earl Grey, steamed milk and honey.
Hot Chocolate
House made chocolate syrup steamed with milk. Syrups, whipped cream and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Café Au Lait
Vermont Artisan coffee, light roast or dark, with steamed milk of choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Steamed Cider
Champlain orchard cider, steamed and served hot.
Milk Steamer
Steamed milk, served hot. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Breve
MACCHIATO
A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of milk foam
Cold Drinks
Iced Tea
Vermont Artisan tea, brewed in house and served chilled over ice.
Maine Root Soda
Local sodas served by the bottle.
Milk
McNamara Farms milk, whole or skim.
ICED COFFEE
A blend of light and dark Vermont Artisan coffees, served chilled over ice. Cream and sugar free to use in dining room. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Iced Chai
Vermont Artisan chai blend, brewed in-house and lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Served poured over ice with a milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
Lemonade
House made lemonade. Made fresh and lightly sweetened
Chocolate Milk
McNamara Farms milk, whole or skim, with house made chocolate syrup.
Arnold Palmer
A classic mocktail. Equal parts of our house brewed tea and fresh lemonade poured over ice.
Americano iced
Cider
Champlain orchards cider, served chilled.
ICED LATTE
Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.
OJ
Fresh orange juice, not from concentrate. Served chilled.
Virgin Mary
Mango Orange Spindrift
Big Lemon Spindrift
Cranberry Juice
Strawberry Lemonade Spindrift
Big Pineapple Spindrift
Raspberry Lime Spindrift
Shirly Temple
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sweet and Savory.
7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction, VT 05001