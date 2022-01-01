Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Skinny Pancake - Quechee

review star

No reviews yet

7161 Woodstock Rd

White River Junction, VT 05001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SP Smash Burger
Breakfast Sammy
Breakfast Burrito

Specials

Basil Crepe stuffed with local ricotta, spinach & Italian sausage topped with housemade marinara and local mozzarella

Corn Chowder

$7.50

Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup

$7.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.29

Organic black bean medley, scrambled eggs, and Cabot cheddar rolled in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro Cabot sour cream.

Breakfast Monster Crepe

$13.29

Egg, Cabot cheddar, baby spinach, caramelized onions, roasted squash, and basil-sunflower seed pesto rolled in a savory crepe

Breakfast Sammy

$10.29

Egg, Cabot cheddar, and pesto mayo on a toasted roll with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or spinach

Early Riser Crepe

$8.49

Cabot cheddar and two eggs wrapped in a savory crepe

Noah’s Ark

$13.29

Two eggs any style, two slices of North Country Smokehouse bacon or local sausage, and 2 frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes served with a side of VT maple syrup

Deja Vu

$13.29

Breakfast sausage, 1 egg, VT apples, Cabot cheddar, and a side of maple syrup.

Blueberry Frumple Cake

$6.49

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Sausage

$4.49
Side Eggs

Side Eggs

$4.29

Side Maple

$2.00

Side Of Toast

$3.89
Homefries

Homefries

$6.29

Crispy potatoes tossed in house spices

Side Ham

$4.49

Sweet Crepes

Choco Monkey

$9.89

Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread, and bananas in a sweet crepe

Choco Nutty

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Palm-oil free chocolate hazelnut spread in a sweet crepe

SugarShack

SugarShack

$6.49

Cabot butter and local maple sugar in a sweet crepe

PBB & Bee

$10.49

Peanut butter and banana in a sweet crepe topped with a drizzle of local honey.

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.89

Local apple compote and toasted streusel wrapped in a crepe and served with a side of ice cream and whipped cream. (Cannot be done dairy free. Streusel has gluten/flour/dairy)

Blueberry Pie

$11.89

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with toasted streusel, VT blueberry compote and local ice cream.

Side Ice Cream

$3.29

Matchmaker

$11.49

Fresh pears and chocolate hazelnut spread in a crepe with a side of whipped cream

Single Frump

$4.00

Savory Crepes

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$13.89

roosted chicken, basil sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onions, Vermont mozzarella and cheddar on a crepe.

Chicken Bacon Rancher

$14.29

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, VT Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese

The VEGAN

$12.89

House-made seitan (contains gluten), basil-sunflower seed pesto, spinach, roasted squash, and caramelized onions

Popeye

$8.89

Baby spinach and Cabot cheddar cheese

Lumberjack

$11.89

North County Smokehouse ham and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe

Johnny Crepe

$14.49

Braised VT pulled pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local root slaw

Apples and Brie

$11.49

Local apples, creamy brie, and VT blueberry compote

Veggie Monster

$12.29

Roasted squash, baby spinach, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and basil-sunflower seed pesto in a savory crepe

The K-Pop

$14.49

Braised Beef, VT kimchi, and a house made Korean BBQ sauce, in a scallion crepe.

Sides and Shares

Beets & Sweets

$5.89

Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chevre and honey

Poutine

Poutine

$12.29

The quintessential Quebecois comfort food done Skinny style with VT farmstead cheese curds & Chicken Gravy.

Dirty Poutine

$12.89

Fries Topped with VT Kimshi, Cheddar Cheese Kurds, Creamy Korean BBQ Sauce, and Hot Crispy Oil

Vegan Poutine

$12.89
Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$6.89

Crispy hand-cut potatoes with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.89

Hand-cut sweet potatoes served with a side of ketchup or pesto mayo

Hash Purples

$6.89

Buns and Breads

The Good Juju

$14.49

Housemade black bean burger, Cabot cheddar, local root slaw, and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun with a side of greens or fries

SP Smash Burger

$14.29

One Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Maple Onion Jam, Pickles, and Our SP Sauce on a Local Bun Served with Fries or Greens

All Day Burrito

$14.49

Black Bean Medley, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, and slaw rolled in a scallion crepe.

Salads

Eat Your Greens

Eat Your Greens

$12.29

Organic field greens, VT apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chevre tossed with our maple basil vinaigrette

Mini Eat Your Greens

$5.89

Organic field greens, VT apples, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds and local chevre tossed with our maple basil vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$10.29

Organic field greens, carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato tossed with our lemon maple vinaigrette

Mini Garden Salad

$5.89

Organic field greens, carrots, red onion, cucumber and tomato tossed with our lemon maple vinaigrette

Mini Thai beef

$5.89

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.29

Beef burger or bean patty on a toasted bun with a side of fries. Add cheese for $1.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.89

Classic chicken fingers and fries

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.29

Melted Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe

Green Mountain Crepe

$8.29

Local apples and Cabot cheddar wrapped in a savory crepe

Milkshakes!

Made with VT Dairy Any Milkshake can be made vegan with oat milk and oat milk ice cream

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.49

Chocolate-Hazelnut Milkshake

$6.49

Maple Milkshake

$6.49

*Vegan Vanilla Milkshake

$6.89

*Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Milkshake

$6.89

*Vegan Maple Milkshake

$6.89

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.75+

Vermont Artisan roasted coffee, available in light roast or dark. All coffee is self-service for dine-in and take out. If you have ordered online, your coffee will be prepared for you with sweetener on the side.

Latte

$4.00+

Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Vermont Artisan espresso roast with expertly foamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Americano

$3.00+

Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steaming hot water. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Vermont Artisan chai blend, brewed in-house and lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Served steamed with a milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Hot Tea

$2.00

Vermont Artisan tea available in seven varieties. English Breakfast, Earl Grey and Green Cloud each contains caffeine. All other varieties are herbal and naturally caffeine free

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Vermont Artisan chai blend, brewed in-house and lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Served steamed with a double shot of Vermont Artisan espresso roast and milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of Vermont Artisan espresso roast.

Red Eye

$5.50

Vermont Artisan coffee served with a double shot of Vermont Artisan espresso roast. Perfect for those mornings when you need a little pick me up.

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey, steamed milk and honey.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

House made chocolate syrup steamed with milk. Syrups, whipped cream and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Café Au Lait

$2.50+

Vermont Artisan coffee, light roast or dark, with steamed milk of choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Steamed Cider

$3.00

Champlain orchard cider, steamed and served hot.

Milk Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk, served hot. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Breve

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$3.30

A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of milk foam

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.25

Vermont Artisan tea, brewed in house and served chilled over ice.

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Local sodas served by the bottle.

Milk

$2.50

McNamara Farms milk, whole or skim.

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

A blend of light and dark Vermont Artisan coffees, served chilled over ice. Cream and sugar free to use in dining room. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Iced Chai

$5.25

Vermont Artisan chai blend, brewed in-house and lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Served poured over ice with a milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

Lemonade

$3.25

House made lemonade. Made fresh and lightly sweetened

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

McNamara Farms milk, whole or skim, with house made chocolate syrup.

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

A classic mocktail. Equal parts of our house brewed tea and fresh lemonade poured over ice.

Americano iced

$3.00+

Cider

$4.50

Champlain orchards cider, served chilled.

ICED LATTE

$4.75

Vermont Artisan espresso roast with steamed milk of your choice. Syrups and non dairy milks are available at additional charge.

OJ

$5.00

Fresh orange juice, not from concentrate. Served chilled.

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Mango Orange Spindrift

$3.25

Big Lemon Spindrift

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade Spindrift

$3.25

Big Pineapple Spindrift

$4.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$4.25

Drink Specials

Mulled Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Champlain orchard cider steamed with a blend of spices. Served hot with a slice of orange.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet and Savory.

Website

Location

7161 Woodstock Rd, White River Junction, VT 05001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Skinny Pancake image

Similar restaurants in your area

PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE
orange starNo Reviews
5813 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059
View restaurantnext
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
orange star4.0 • 225
129 S. Main Street White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Dr Coburns Tonic
orange star4.0 • 96
3 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091
View restaurantnext
Jasper Murdock's Alehouse at The Norwich Inn
orange starNo Reviews
325 Main St Norwich, VT 05055
View restaurantnext
Molly's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
43 South Main Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Still North Books & Bar
orange star4.9 • 61
3 Allen St. Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in White River Junction

Tuckerbox
orange star4.5 • 1,857
1 S. Main Street White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Wicked Awesome BBQ
orange star4.5 • 672
93 Beswick Drive White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
orange star4.0 • 225
129 S. Main Street White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White River Junction
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston