Restaurant header imageView gallery

SkinnyFATS @ Dean Martin

review star

No reviews yet

6261 Dean Martin Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

More Cow Bowl*
Buff Chix
Naked Chix

Shareables

Bite, bite, pass.
CauliFIRE

CauliFIRE

$7.00

#LiveHealthy - Cauliflower w/ buffalo sauce, garlic, pico, and cilantro lime yo | Gluten-free & Vegetarian | 135 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk

FATS' Pickles

FATS' Pickles

$7.00

#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs

Balls

Balls

$8.00

#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk

Tu-Nuts

Tu-Nuts

$10.00

#Live Healthy - Ahi poke, cucumber boat, spicy slaw, almonds, spicy yo, avocado Allergens - Dairy, Tree Nuts, Wheat , Fin Fish *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Things In Bowls

Rice bowls, salads, noodles. It's all unBOWLievable.
Spud McCurry

Spud McCurry

$10.00

#LiveHealthy - Slow roasted sweet potato, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, mint creme fraiche. **Plant-based (VG), gluten-sensitive, spicy. Allergens - Soybeans

Curry Be Happy

Curry Be Happy

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Slow braised short rib, house-made yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, mint creme fraiche. Spicy. **Allergens: soybeans, wheat.

Smoke In A Bowl

Smoke In A Bowl

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk **Allergens: Cow’s Milk

More Cow Bowl*

More Cow Bowl*

$14.00

#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice **Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Naked Chix

Naked Chix

$12.00

📷Photo by @seema.eats #LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk

Buff Chix

Buff Chix

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Bleu Balsamic

Bleu Balsamic

$13.00

#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak, spinach salad, cherry tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic. Gluten-sensitive | 460 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk

Hot Chix

Hot Chix

$14.00

#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Hail César

Hail César

$10.00

#LiveHappy - Chopped romaine, kale, pepitas, avocado, VG parmesan, tajin croutons, chipotle VG caesar dressing **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat

Skinny Caesar

Skinny Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Vegan Caesar, Apple, Vegan Parm (VG) ***Allergens: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Wheat, Soy

Between The Buns

Our signature burgers and sandwiches. We've got something for everyone.
AvocaToast*

AvocaToast*

$10.00

#LiveHealthy - Avocado, 9 grain toast, pesto, feta cheese, roasted tomato, sunny side egg* w/side of choice | Vegetarian | 540 Calories (Vegan version available on the Secret Menu) **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, tree nuts *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Wake N Bacon*

Wake N Bacon*

$13.00

#LiveHappy - Applewood bacon, egg* frittata, pepper jack, avocado, Sriracha scallion cream cheese on a Hawaiian Roll w/choice of side **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

T.A.T.S.

T.A.T.S.

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato and spinach w/ spicy yogurt on 9 grain toast | 489 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk

Meltdown

Meltdown

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk **Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Cranburkey

Cranburkey

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Turkey patty with arugula, tomato, onion & cranberry yo on a wheat bun | 470 Calories **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

Beyond Classic

Beyond Classic

$14.00

#Healthy - Beyond Meat (plant based patty) lettuce, tomato, onion, VG SF sauce, pickles, wheat bun | 585 cal **Allergens - Wheat, Sesame, Onion

The Classic*

The Classic*

$12.00

#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Mean Bean

Mean Bean

$13.00

#LiveHealthy - Housemade black bean patty, spinach, onion, tomato, avocado and spicy hummus on a wheat bun | Vegan **Allergens: wheat

Cherry Popper*

Cherry Popper*

$14.00

#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, pepper marmalade, spicy slaw, pepper jack & fried egg* on a Hawaiian roll **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

STEAKation

STEAKation

$15.00

#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Sweet Cheese Us

Sweet Cheese Us

$17.00

#LiveHappy - shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Caes' the Day

Caes' the Day

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap | 516 calories **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat

Blazewich

Blazewich

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, Hawaiian bun **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk

TeriyAHI*

TeriyAHI*

$15.00

#LiveHealthy - Seared teriyaki ahi*, slaw mix, & tomato on sesame crusted 9 grain toast | 431 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, seafood *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Chix On Broadway

Chix On Broadway

$16.00

#LiveHappy - Breaded chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion & lemon herb aioli on brioche **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

Big Parm

Big Parm

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Garlic toasted hoagie, breaded chicken, provolone, parmesan cheese, spicy marinara sauce, Pesto Aioli & basil. **Allergens: Wheat, Cow’s Milk, Garlic, Onion, Tree Nuts, Egg

Tacos

Our signature tacos. Mix & match or order one as a side, or doubles for a meal!
Turnip Taco

Turnip Taco

#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Shrimp Tacodilla

Shrimp Tacodilla

#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish

Ahi Taco-San

Ahi Taco-San

#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood

Ahi Srirachi

Ahi Srirachi

#LiveHealthy - Seared ahi, asian slaw, mango-pico, & spicy yo in a wheat tortilla. **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, Fin Fish

Mix & Match 2 Tacos

Mix & Match 2 Tacos

$10.00

Can't decided? Try our mix and match option!

Secret Menu

Our most delicious secrets, including our famous #420Menu.
BBQrrito

BBQrrito

$8.00

#SecretMenu - Fried bbq chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Buffurrito

Buffurrito

$8.00

#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Chickawaffadopolis

Chickawaffadopolis

$15.00

#SecretMenu - Fried chicken tenders over a buttermilk waffle w/ syrup & powdered sugar. **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

Filet O Fire®

Filet O Fire®

$17.00

#SecretMenu - Filet mignon, fried jalapeño, avo pico & jalapeño ranch, on cajun garlic sourdough toast **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Grilled Cheese Supreme

Grilled Cheese Supreme

$6.00

#SecretMenu- Pepper jack Cheese and Cheddar Cheese on a hoagie toasted w/ Chipotle lime butter. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

POKECHOS*

POKECHOS*

$12.00

Ahi Poke Salad w/mangos, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, spicy Aioli over fried wonton chips. ***Allergens - Wheat, Dairy, Sesame, Soy *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Spicy Latina

Spicy Latina

$5.00

#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Vegan AvocaToast

Vegan AvocaToast

$10.00

#SecretMenu - 9 grain bread, vegan pesto, avocado, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions **Allergens: wheat, tree nuts

Nugz

Nugz

$8.00

#SECRET MENU - 8 hand breaded all natural chicken bites, tossed in choice of: bbq , Buffalo, or Nashville Hot, side of ranch ***Allergens - Cow’s Milk, Wheat, Onion, Garlic

Hot Shrimpies

Hot Shrimpies

$9.00

#SECRETMENU - 8 Crispy fried shrimp, Nashville hot spice, chipotle aioli ***Allergen - Shellfish, Soy, Egg, Wheat

Beets Me

Beets Me

$14.00

#SecretMenu - Roasted red and gold beets, avocado, feta mousse, tomato, pickled onion, pistachios, red wine dressing, pomegranate ***Allergens: Cow’s Milk, Tree Nuts, Onion, Garlic

Joe Burrata

Joe Burrata

$12.00

#SecretMenu - Fresh burrata, roasted tomato, Cherry tomatoes, arugula, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, red wine dressing ***Allergens: Cow’s Milk

Zerts

We got the Zerts! Satisfy that sweet tooth... you KNOW you want to!
Celebration Cookie

Celebration Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels. **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

S'Mores Cookie

S'Mores Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

'nuff said **topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

Kids Menu

Menu items made special for your mini-you! Recommended for ages 10 and under.
Chicky Toast

Chicky Toast

$4.00

2 eggs, 1 slice of toast, choice of berries or bacon (image: #LiveHealthy) **Allergens: wheat, egg

Grilled Cheezy

Grilled Cheezy

$5.00

Sourdough toast w/melted cheddar cheese and fries. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Kidsadilla

Kidsadilla

$4.00

Cheese quesadilla w/cheese sauce for dipping **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Kids Nugz

Kids Nugz

$6.00

4 hand breaded all natural chicken thigh bites w/fries **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Mini Moo

Mini Moo

$6.00

3oz Smashed burger on Hawaiian bun w/fries **Allergens: wheat

Sides

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Cauliflower w/ capers, golden raisins, & almonds | Vegan. Gluten-free. **Allergens: tree nuts

Grapefruit Brulee

Grapefruit Brulee

$4.00

Grapefruit, caramelized brown sugar

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$4.00

Romaine, Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette **:Allergens: N/A

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

hot, fluffy, sticky jasmine rice

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$5.00

lightly salted

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Lightly salted.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley. **Allergens: cow's milk

Yummus w/Cucumber

Yummus w/Cucumber

$4.00

Housemade hummus w/cucumber chips

Yummus w/Pita

Yummus w/Pita

$4.00

Housemade hummus with pita chips **Allergens: wheat

Fixin's

All of our delicious sauces and salsas. Most of our sauces and all of our salsa's are prepped and made in house from scratch.
CHILLPOTLE

CHILLPOTLE

$5.00

12.3 oz bottle of our famous CHILLPOTLE Catchup! (Chipotle Catchup) - all natural, gluten-free, no GMOs

JALATCHA

JALATCHA

$5.00

12.3 oz bottle of our famous JALATCHA Catchup! (Jalapeno Catchup) - all natural, gluten free, no GMOs

PORKY PINEAPPLE

PORKY PINEAPPLE

$5.00

12.3 oz bottle of our famous PORKY PINEAPPLE Catchup! (Pineapple Catchup) - all natural, gluten-free, no GMOs

TURMERICA

TURMERICA

$5.00

12.3 oz bottle of our famous TURMERICA Mustard! (Hot mustard) - all natural, gluten free, no GMOs

UNIPEPPERCORN

UNIPEPPERCORN

$5.00

12.3 oz bottle of our famous UNIPEPPERCORN Catchup! (Black pepper catchup) - all natural, gluten-free, no GMOs

CATCHUP

$5.00

Agave

$0.50

2oz.

Agave BBQ

$0.50

2oz.

Avo Pico

$0.50

2oz.

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

2oz.

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

2oz.

BBQ

$0.50

2oz.

Black Bean Salsa

$1.00

2oz.

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Cheddar Sauce

$1.50

2oz.

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2oz.

Cilantro Yo

$0.50

2oz.

Cranberry Yo

$0.50

2oz.

Curry Yellow Thai

$1.00

2oz

Habanero Lime Crema

$0.50

2oz.

Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz.

Horseradish Yo

$0.50

2oz.

Hummus

$1.00

2oz.

Hummus - Spicy

$1.00

2oz.

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

2oz. **NOTE: this is a dressing and has a watery consistency due to the jalapeños. It is not recommended as a dip.

Lemon Herb Aioli

$0.50

2oz.

Mango Basil Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Mayo

$0.50

2oz.

More Cow Bowl Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Pepper Marmalade

$0.50

2oz.

Pico

$0.50

2oz.

Ranch

$0.25

2oz.

SF Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

2oz.

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.50

2oz.

Spicy Yo

$0.50

2oz.

Sriracha Cream Cheese

$1.00

2oz.

Syrup

$0.50

2oz.

Teriyaki

$0.50

2oz.

VG Caesar Dressing

$0.50

2oz.

Spicy Marinara

$1.50

Cold Drinks

Fill up your cup with our premium sodas, teas, and house-made strawberry limeade! Our logo cups are reusable and top-rack dishwasher safe! What's your flavor of choice?

12 oz. Kids Cold Drink

$1.00

21oz Cold Drink

$3.00
32 oz. Cold Drink

32 oz. Cold Drink

$4.00

Fill 'er up with 32oz of thirst-quenching deliciousness *Photo by IG fan @g00deatzzzz

Green Mile 12oz.

Green Mile 12oz.

$7.00

Apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, and celery. 12oz.

Sweet Ginger 12oz.

Sweet Ginger 12oz.

$7.00

Apple, beet, carrot, lemon, and ginger. 12 oz.

Liquid Defense 12oz.

Liquid Defense 12oz.

$7.00

Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, lime, basil. 12 oz.

SkinnyFATS Punch

SkinnyFATS Punch

$7.00+

Apple, orange, strawberries, banana, lemon, agave, and blended with ice. (175 Calories for 21oz serving) - Slush/Smoothie

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

housemade strawberry lemonade | 21 oz or 32oz size choice

GT's Kombucha Bottled

$7.00Out of stock

Oat Of This World

$4.20

SkinnyFATS Water Bottle

$4.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Juice Box

$1.00

Coffee

We proudly serve Mothership Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee 21oz

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Coffee 32oz

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

Black Currant

$3.00

Chai

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Premium Green

$3.00

Pure Mint

$3.00

Sweet Orange Spice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

Website

Location

6261 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Directions

Gallery
SkinnyFATS @ Dean Martin image
SkinnyFATS @ Dean Martin image
SkinnyFATS @ Dean Martin image
SkinnyFATS @ Dean Martin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext