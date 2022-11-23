HallPass SkinnyFATS

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

STEAKation
Beyond Classic
Truffle Fries

Shareables

Bite, bite, pass.
CauliFIRE

CauliFIRE

$7.00Out of stock

#LiveHealthy - Cauliflower w/ buffalo sauce, garlic, pico, and cilantro lime yo | Gluten-free & Vegetarian | 135 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk

FATS' Pickles

FATS' Pickles

$7.00

#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs

Balls

Balls

$8.00

#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk

Tu-Nuts

Tu-Nuts

$10.00

#Live Healthy - Ahi poke, cucumber boat, spicy slaw, almonds, spicy yo, avocado Allergens - Dairy, Tree Nuts, Wheat , Fin Fish *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Things In Bowls

Rice bowls, salads, noodles. It's all unBOWLievable.
Spud McCurry

Spud McCurry

$10.00

#LiveHealthy - Slow roasted sweet potato, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, mint creme fraiche. **Plant-based (VG), gluten-sensitive, spicy. Allergens - Soybeans

Curry Be Happy

Curry Be Happy

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Slow braised short rib, house-made yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, mint creme fraiche. Spicy. **Allergens: soybeans, wheat.

Smoke In A Bowl

Smoke In A Bowl

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk **Allergens: Cow's Milk

More Cow Bowl*

More Cow Bowl*

$14.00Out of stock

#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice **Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Naked Chix

Naked Chix

$12.00

📷Photo by @seema.eats #LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk

Buff Chix

Buff Chix

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Bleu Balsamic

Bleu Balsamic

$13.00

#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak, spinach salad, cherry tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic. Gluten-sensitive | 460 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk

Hot Chix

Hot Chix

$14.00

#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Between The Buns

Our signature burgers and sandwiches. We've got something for everyone.
T.A.T.S.

T.A.T.S.

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato and spinach w/ spicy yogurt on 9 grain toast | 489 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk

Meltdown

Meltdown

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk **Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Beyond Classic

Beyond Classic

$12.00

#Healthy - Beyond Meat (plant based patty) lettuce, tomato, onion, VG SF sauce, pickles, wheat bun | 585 cal **Allergens - Wheat, Sesame, Onion

The Classic*

The Classic*

$12.00

#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Cherry Popper*

Cherry Popper*

$14.00

#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, pepper marmalade, spicy slaw, pepper jack & fried egg* on a Hawaiian roll **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

STEAKation

STEAKation

$15.00

#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Sweet Cheese Us

Sweet Cheese Us

$17.00

#LiveHappy - shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Caes' the Day

Caes' the Day

$12.00

#LiveHealthy - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap | 516 calories **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat

TeriyAHI*

TeriyAHI*

$15.00

#LiveHealthy - Seared teriyaki ahi*, slaw mix, & tomato on sesame crusted 9 grain toast | 431 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, seafood *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."

Chix On Broadway

Chix On Broadway

$16.00

#LiveHappy - Breaded chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion & lemon herb aioli on brioche **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

Big Parm

Big Parm

$15.00

#LiveHappy - Garlic toasted hoagie, breaded chicken, provolone, parmesan cheese, spicy marinara sauce, Pesto Aioli & basil. **Allergens: Wheat, Cow's Milk, Garlic, Onion, Tree Nuts, Egg

Tacos

Our signature tacos. Mix & match or order one as a side, or doubles for a meal!
Turnip Taco

Turnip Taco

#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Shrimp Tacodilla

Shrimp Tacodilla

#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish

Ahi Taco-San

Ahi Taco-San

#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood

Ahi Srirachi

Ahi Srirachi

#LiveHealthy - Seared ahi, asian slaw, mango-pico, & spicy yo in a wheat tortilla. **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, Fin Fish

Mix & Match 2 Tacos

Mix & Match 2 Tacos

$10.00

Can't decided? Try our mix and match option!

Secret Menu

Our most delicious secrets, including our famous #420Menu.
BBQrrito

BBQrrito

$8.00

#SecretMenu - Fried bbq chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Buffurrito

Buffurrito

$8.00

#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Nugz

Nugz

$8.00

#SECRET MENU - 8 hand breaded all natural chicken bites, tossed in choice of: bbq , Buffalo, or Nashville Hot, side of ranch ***Allergens - Cow's Milk, Wheat, Onion, Garlic

Hot Shrimpies

Hot Shrimpies

$9.00

#SECRETMENU - 8 Crispy fried shrimp, Nashville hot spice, chipotle aioli ***Allergen - Shellfish, Soy, Egg, Wheat

Cowboy Candy

Cowboy Candy

$14.00

#SecretMenu - 6oz smashed onion burger, pickled onions, candied jalapeño, pickles, mustard, jack and American cheese, pineapple catch up, Potato Bun ***Allergens:Cow's Milk, Wheat, Onions, Soy, Egg

Beets Me

Beets Me

$14.00

#SecretMenu - Roasted red and gold beets, avocado, feta mousse, tomato, pickled onion, pistachios, red wine dressing, pomegranate ***Allergens: Cow's Milk, Tree Nuts, Onion, Garlic

Joe Burrata

Joe Burrata

$12.00

#SecretMenu - Fresh burrata, roasted tomato, Cherry tomatoes, arugula, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, red wine dressing ***Allergens: Cow's Milk

Zerts

We got the Zerts! Satisfy that sweet tooth... you KNOW you want to!
Celebration Cookie

Celebration Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels. **Allergens: wheat, egg,

S'Mores Cookie

S'Mores Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

'nuff said **topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$4.00

**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk

Kids Menu

Menu items made special for your mini-you! Recommended for ages 10 and under.
Grilled Cheezy

Grilled Cheezy

$5.00

Sourdough toast w/melted cheddar cheese and fries. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Kidsadilla

Kidsadilla

$4.00

Cheese quesadilla w/cheese sauce for dipping **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Kids Nugz

Kids Nugz

$6.00

4 hand breaded all natural chicken thigh bites w/fries **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk

Mini Moo

Mini Moo

$6.00

3oz Smashed burger on Hawaiian bun w/fries **Allergens: wheat

Sides

Grapefruit Brulee

Grapefruit Brulee

$4.00

Grapefruit, caramelized brown sugar

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$4.00

Romaine, Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette **:Allergens: N/A

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

hot, fluffy, sticky jasmine rice

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$5.00

lightly salted

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Lightly salted.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley. **Allergens: cow's milk

Fixin's

All of our delicious sauces and salsas. Most of our sauces and all of our salsa's are prepped and made in house from scratch.

Agave BBQ

$0.50

2oz.

Avo Pico

$0.50

2oz.

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

2oz.

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

2oz.

BBQ

$0.50

2oz.

Black Bean Salsa

$1.00

2oz.

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2oz.

Cilantro Yo

$0.50

2oz.

Curry Yellow Thai

$1.00

2oz

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

2oz.

Horseradish Yo

$0.50

2oz.

Hummus

$1.00Out of stock

2oz.

Hummus - Spicy

$1.00Out of stock

2oz.

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

2oz. **NOTE: this is a dressing and has a watery consistency due to the jalapeños. It is not recommended as a dip.

Mango Basil Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Mayo

$0.50

2oz.

More Cow Bowl Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

2oz.

Poke Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

2oz.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

SF Sauce

$0.50

2oz.

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

2oz.

Spicy Marinara

$1.50

Syrup

$0.50

2oz.

Tu-Nuts Sauce

$0.50

VG Chipotle Caesar

$0.50

VG Caesar Dressing

$0.50

2oz.

Cold Drinks

Fill up your cup with our premium sodas, teas, and house-made strawberry limeade! Our logo cups are reusable and top-rack dishwasher safe! What's your flavor of choice?

12 oz. Kids Cold Drink

$1.50

21oz Cold Drink

$3.00
32 oz. Cold Drink

32 oz. Cold Drink

$4.00

Fill 'er up with 32oz of thirst-quenching deliciousness *Photo by IG fan @g00deatzzzz

Green Mile 12oz.

Green Mile 12oz.

$7.00

Apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, and celery. 12oz.

Sweet Ginger 12oz.

Sweet Ginger 12oz.

$7.00

Apple, beet, carrot, lemon, and ginger. 12 oz.

Liquid Defense 12oz.

Liquid Defense 12oz.

$7.00

Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, lime, basil. 12 oz.

SkinnyFATS Punch

SkinnyFATS Punch

$7.00+

Apple, orange, strawberries, banana, lemon, agave, and blended with ice. (175 Calories for 21oz serving) - Slush/Smoothie

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

housemade strawberry lemonade | 21 oz or 32oz size choice

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.20

Rowdy Mermaid Lions Root Kombucha

$7.00

Rowdy Mermaid Savory Peach Kombucha

$7.00

SkinnyFATS Water Bottle

$4.00
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

12 oz. Kids Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

Black Currant

$3.00Out of stock

Chai

$3.00Out of stock

Chamomile

$3.00Out of stock

Earl Grey

$3.00Out of stock

English Breakfast

$3.00Out of stock

Jasmine Green

$3.00Out of stock

Premium Green

$3.00Out of stock

Pure Mint

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Orange Spice

$3.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Utah's first food hall is now offering take-out and curbside pickup on many of your favorite items!

