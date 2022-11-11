SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie
221 N. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89074
Popular Items
Shareables
CauliFIRE
#LiveHealthy - Cauliflower w/ buffalo sauce, garlic, pico, and cilantro lime yo | Gluten-free & Vegetarian | 135 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk
FATS' Pickles
#LiveHappy - Fried pickle chips, cajun seasoning, chipotle aioli | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs
Balls
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Tu-Nuts
#Live Healthy - Ahi poke, cucumber boat, spicy slaw, almonds, spicy yo, avocado Allergens - Dairy, Tree Nuts, Wheat , Fin Fish *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Things In Bowls
Spud McCurry
#LiveHealthy - Slow roasted sweet potato, yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, mint creme fraiche. **Plant-based (VG), gluten-sensitive, spicy. Allergens - Soybeans
Curry Be Happy
#LiveHappy - Slow braised short rib, house-made yellow Thai coconut curry, golden raisins, jasmine rice, mint creme fraiche. Spicy. **Allergens: soybeans, wheat.
Smoke In A Bowl
#LiveHealthy - Agave BBQ chicken, hawaiian mix, over jasmine rice w/black bean salsa & cilantro yo | Gluten-free | 513 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk **Allergens: Cow’s Milk
More Cow Bowl*
#LiveHappy - Teriyaki filet mignon*, portobello, cauliflower, peppers & green onions over egg fried rice **Allergens: wheat, soy, eggs *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Naked Chix
📷Photo by @seema.eats #LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk
Buff Chix
#LiveHappy - Fried buffalo chicken tenders over truffle fries w/ ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Bleu Balsamic
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak, spinach salad, cherry tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic. Gluten-sensitive | 460 Calories **Allergens: cow's milk
Hot Chix
#LiveHappy - Buffalo chicken, romaine salad, fried jalapeno, bleu cheese, pico, avocado, jalapeno ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Hail César
#LiveHappy - Chopped romaine, kale, pepitas, avocado, VG parmesan, tajin croutons, chipotle VG caesar dressing **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat
Skinny Caesar
Romaine, Baby Kale, Vegan Caesar, Apple, Vegan Parm (VG) ***Allergens: Tree nuts, Peanuts, Wheat, Soy
Between The Buns
AvocaToast*
#LiveHealthy - Avocado, 9 grain toast, pesto, feta cheese, roasted tomato, sunny side egg* w/side of choice | Vegetarian | 540 Calories (Vegan version available on the Secret Menu) **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk, tree nuts *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Wake N Bacon*
#LiveHappy - Applewood bacon, egg* frittata, pepper jack, avocado, Sriracha scallion cream cheese on a Hawaiian Roll w/choice of side **Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
T.A.T.S.
#LiveHealthy - Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato and spinach w/ spicy yogurt on 9 grain toast | 489 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk
Meltdown
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk **Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Cranburkey
#LiveHealthy - Turkey patty with arugula, tomato, onion & cranberry yo on a wheat bun | 470 Calories **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
Beyond Classic
#Healthy - Beyond Meat (plant based patty) lettuce, tomato, onion, VG SF sauce, pickles, wheat bun | 585 cal **Allergens - Wheat, Sesame, Onion
The Classic*
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Mean Bean
#LiveHealthy - Housemade black bean patty, spinach, onion, tomato, avocado and spicy hummus on a wheat bun | Vegan **Allergens: wheat
Cherry Popper*
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, pepper marmalade, spicy slaw, pepper jack & fried egg* on a Hawaiian roll **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
STEAKation
#LiveHealthy - Shaved steak w/arugula, tomato, onion & horseradish yogurt on a wheat bun | 453 Calories **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Sweet Cheese Us
#LiveHappy - shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Caes' the Day
#LiveHealthy - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap | 516 calories **Allergens: Tree-nuts, Peanuts, Soy and Wheat
Blazewich
#LiveHappy - Crispy Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, pickles, Hawaiian bun **Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
TeriyAHI*
#LiveHealthy - Seared teriyaki ahi*, slaw mix, & tomato on sesame crusted 9 grain toast | 431 Calories **Allergens: wheat, soy, seafood *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Chix On Broadway
#LiveHappy - Breaded chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, onion & lemon herb aioli on brioche **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
Big Parm
#LiveHappy - Garlic toasted hoagie, breaded chicken, provolone, parmesan cheese, spicy marinara sauce, Pesto Aioli & basil. **Allergens: Wheat, Cow’s Milk, Garlic, Onion, Tree Nuts, Egg
Tacos
Turnip Taco
#LiveHealthy - Filet mignon, pico, jicama, cilantro, habanero lime crema, and wheat tortilla | 220 Calories per taco **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
Ahi Taco-San
#LiveHappy - Tempura ahi, spicy slaw, mango pico, teriyaki, sriracha aioli in a puffed shell **Allergens: wheat, egg, seafood
Ahi Srirachi
#LiveHealthy - Seared ahi, asian slaw, mango-pico, & spicy yo in a wheat tortilla. **Allergens: wheat, soy, cow's milk, Fin Fish
Mix & Match 2 Tacos
Can't decided? Try our mix and match option!
Secret Menu
BBQrrito
#SecretMenu - Fried bbq chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Buffurrito
#SecretMenu - Fried buffalo chicken & truffle fries wrapped in a flour tortilla w/side of ranch **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Chickawaffadopolis
#SecretMenu - Fried chicken tenders over a buttermilk waffle w/ syrup & powdered sugar. **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
Filet O Fire®
#SecretMenu - Filet mignon, fried jalapeño, avo pico & jalapeño ranch, on cajun garlic sourdough toast **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Grilled Cheese Supreme
#SecretMenu- Pepper jack Cheese and Cheddar Cheese on a hoagie toasted w/ Chipotle lime butter. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
POKECHOS*
Ahi Poke Salad w/mangos, jalapeños, scallions, cilantro, spicy Aioli over fried wonton chips. ***Allergens - Wheat, Dairy, Sesame, Soy *"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Spicy Latina
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Vegan AvocaToast
#SecretMenu - 9 grain bread, vegan pesto, avocado, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions **Allergens: wheat, tree nuts
Nugz
#SECRET MENU - 8 hand breaded all natural chicken bites, tossed in choice of: bbq , Buffalo, or Nashville Hot, side of ranch ***Allergens - Cow’s Milk, Wheat, Onion, Garlic
Hot Shrimpies
#SECRETMENU - 8 Crispy fried shrimp, Nashville hot spice, chipotle aioli ***Allergen - Shellfish, Soy, Egg, Wheat
Beets Me
#SecretMenu - Roasted red and gold beets, avocado, feta mousse, tomato, pickled onion, pistachios, red wine dressing, pomegranate ***Allergens: Cow’s Milk, Tree Nuts, Onion, Garlic
Joe Burrata
#SecretMenu - Fresh burrata, roasted tomato, Cherry tomatoes, arugula, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, red wine dressing ***Allergens: Cow’s Milk
Zerts
Celebration Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels. **Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
S'Mores Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Salted Caramel Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk **Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Banana Pudding
'nuff said **topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
Pumpkin Spice Cookie
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
Kids Menu
Chicky Toast
2 eggs, 1 slice of toast, choice of berries or bacon (image: #LiveHealthy) **Allergens: wheat, egg
Grilled Cheezy
Sourdough toast w/melted cheddar cheese and fries. **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Kidsadilla
Cheese quesadilla w/cheese sauce for dipping **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Kids Nugz
4 hand breaded all natural chicken thigh bites w/fries **Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Mini Moo
3oz Smashed burger on Hawaiian bun w/fries **Allergens: wheat
Sides
Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower w/ capers, golden raisins, & almonds | Vegan. Gluten-free. **Allergens: tree nuts
Grapefruit Brulee
Grapefruit, caramelized brown sugar
Mixed Greens
Romaine, Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mustard Vinaigrette **:Allergens: N/A
Jasmine Rice
hot, fluffy, sticky jasmine rice
Plain Fries
lightly salted
Sweet Potato Fries
Lightly salted.
Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley. **Allergens: cow's milk
Yummus w/Cucumber
Housemade hummus w/cucumber chips
Yummus w/Pita
Housemade hummus with pita chips **Allergens: wheat
Fixin's
CHILLPOTLE
12.3 oz bottle of our famous CHILLPOTLE Catchup! (Chipotle Catchup) - all natural, gluten-free, no GMOs
JALATCHA
12.3 oz bottle of our famous JALATCHA Catchup! (Jalapeno Catchup) - all natural, gluten free, no GMOs
PORKY PINEAPPLE
12.3 oz bottle of our famous PORKY PINEAPPLE Catchup! (Pineapple Catchup) - all natural, gluten-free, no GMOs
TURMERICA
12.3 oz bottle of our famous TURMERICA Mustard! (Hot mustard) - all natural, gluten free, no GMOs
UNIPEPPERCORN
12.3 oz bottle of our famous UNIPEPPERCORN Catchup! (Black pepper catchup) - all natural, gluten-free, no GMOs
CATCHUP
Agave
2oz.
Agave BBQ
2oz.
Avo Pico
2oz.
Balsamic Glaze
2oz.
Balsamic Vin
2oz.
BBQ
2oz.
Black Bean Salsa
2oz.
Buffalo Sauce
2oz.
Cheddar Sauce
2oz.
Chipotle Aioli
2oz.
Cilantro Yo
2oz.
Cranberry Yo
2oz.
Curry Yellow Thai
2oz
Habanero Lime Crema
2oz.
Honey Mustard
2oz.
Horseradish Yo
2oz.
Hummus
2oz.
Hummus - Spicy
2oz.
Jalapeno Ranch
2oz. **NOTE: this is a dressing and has a watery consistency due to the jalapeños. It is not recommended as a dip.
Lemon Herb Aioli
2oz.
Mango Basil Sauce
2oz.
Mayo
2oz.
More Cow Bowl Sauce
2oz.
Pepper Marmalade
2oz.
Pico
2oz.
Ranch
2oz.
SF Sauce
2oz.
Spicy Aioli
2oz.
Spicy Teriyaki
2oz.
Spicy Yo
2oz.
Sriracha Cream Cheese
2oz.
Syrup
2oz.
Teriyaki
2oz.
VG Caesar Dressing
2oz.
Spicy Marinara
Cold Drinks
12 oz. Kids Cold Drink
21oz Cold Drink
32 oz. Cold Drink
Fill 'er up with 32oz of thirst-quenching deliciousness *Photo by IG fan @g00deatzzzz
Green Mile 12oz.
Apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, and celery. 12oz.
Sweet Ginger 12oz.
Apple, beet, carrot, lemon, and ginger. 12 oz.
Liquid Defense 12oz.
Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, lime, basil. 12 oz.
SkinnyFATS Punch
Apple, orange, strawberries, banana, lemon, agave, and blended with ice. (175 Calories for 21oz serving) - Slush/Smoothie
Strawberry Lemonade
housemade strawberry lemonade | 21 oz or 32oz size choice
GT's Kombucha Bottled
Oat Of This World
SkinnyFATS Water Bottle
Kids Milk
Juice Box
Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.
221 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89074