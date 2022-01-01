  • Home
Skinny's Off Track Bar 1806 E 12th Street

No reviews yet

1806 E 12th Street

Austin, TX 78702

Popular Items

Mini Corndogs
Cheese Curds
Pigs in a Blanket

Small Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$4.00Out of stock

Salsa Verde, Basil-Chili Aioli

Mini Corndogs

$4.00

Spicy Ketchup

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Spring Onion Ranch

Pigs in a Blanket

$5.00

Horseradish Dijonaise

Tater Tots

$8.00

Chive & Cheddar

Wings (6 per order)

$12.00

Choice of Honey Lime Chili, Fresno Buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Comes with Ranch.

French Fries

$5.00

Large Bites

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sweet Peppers, Horseradish-Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Smash Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1806 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702

