Skinny's BBQ!

1320 North Zaragoza Road

STE 105

El Paso, TX 79936

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Two Step
PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO
Texas Trinity

HANK WILLIAMS PACKAGE

The Hank Williams Package! It comes stacked with 2lbs of fresh smoked Prime Brisket, 2lbs of sausage, 2 full slabs of St. Louis Style Ribs! It also includes 2 family size orders of Mac N Cheese and Chorizo Beans! It also Includes one 16-oz Jar of Skinny's BBQ Sauce.
HANK WILLIAMS-PRE ORDER ONLY

HANK WILLIAMS-PRE ORDER ONLY

$180.00

***Our Party Platter is built for MVP's!*** It comes stacked with 2lbs of fresh smoked Prime Brisket, 2lbs of sausage, 2 full slabs of ribs! It also includes 2 family orders of Mac N Cheese and Chorizo Beans! It also Includes one 16-oz Jar of Skinny's BBQ Sauce.

HANK WILLIAMS JR-PRE ORDER ONLY

$90.00

The Hank Williams JR Package! It comes stacked with 1lb of fresh smoked Angus Brisket, 1 lb of sausage, 1 full slabs of spare ribs! It also includes 2 family size orders of Mac N Cheese and Chorizo Beans! It also Includes one 8 oz of our famous Skinny's Sauce!

COMBO MEALS

Single Shot

$15.00

Your choice of 1 meat and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!

Texas Two Step

$18.00

Your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!

Texas Trinity

$21.00

Your choice of 3 meats and 2 sides. Includes bread, pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce and a drink!

Buck Shot

$85.00

Perfect for the family! Includes 4 meats, 3 sides. pickles, onions, Skinny's Sauce, Bread and 4 Drinks! Feeds 4-6 People!

SANDWICHES

BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.00

Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns

BRISKET SANDWICH COMBO

$15.00

Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style and covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with Pickles, Onions. Served between our fresh made sesame buns! Includes 1 side and Drink!

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!

PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO

PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO

$13.00

Our perfectly seasoned pulled pork covered in Skinny's Sauce and topped with our pineapple infused Cole Slaw, pickles and onions. Served between our fresh made sesame seed buns!

EL FLACO SANDWICH

EL FLACO SANDWICH

$16.00

Our most popular sandwich! Comes stacked with the holy trinity of meat! Brisket, Pulled Pork and Sausage drenched in Skinny's Sauce and drizzled with queso. It comes topped with pickles and onions and served between our fresh made sesame seed buns! This sandwich will leave you "Skinny Fat!"

EL FLACO SANDWICH COMBO

EL FLACO SANDWICH COMBO

$18.00

Comes stacked with the trinity's of meat! Brisket, Pulled Pork and Sausage drenched in Skinny's Sauce and drizzled with queso. It comes topped with pickles and onions and served between our fresh made sesame seed buns! Includes 1 side and a drink.

EL BRAVO

$16.00

Malo Flaco

$70.00

EL BRAVO SANDWICH COMBO

$18.00

SKINNY'S MAC ATTACK

MAC N CHEESE COVERED IN FRESH SMOKED BRISKET AND DRIZZED WITH SKINNY'S FAMOUS BBQ SAUCE!!
SKINNY'S MAC ATTACK

SKINNY'S MAC ATTACK

$9.00

MAC N CHEESE COVERED IN FRESH SMOKED BRISKET AND DRIZZED WITH SKINNY'S FAMOUS BBQ SAUCE!!

LOADED BAKED POTATO

SMOKED BAKED POTATO SMOTHERED IN BUTTER, CHORIZO BEANS, MAC N CHEESE AND TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, CHIVES AND COVERED WITH BRISKET OR PULLED PORK AND SHREDDED CHEESE! FINALLY, TO FINISH IT OFF…IT’S DRIZZLED WITH OUR FAMOUS SKINNY’S SAUCE!
LADY MAY

LADY MAY

$13.50Out of stock

SMOKED BAKED POTATO SMOTHERED IN BUTTER, CHORIZO BEANS, MAC N CHEESE AND TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, CHIVES AND COVERED WITH BRISKET OR PULLED PORK AND SHREDDED CHEESE! FINALLY, TO FINISH IT OFF…IT’S DRIZZLED WITH OUR FAMOUS SKINNY’S SAUCE!

BY THE POUND

1/2 LB BRISKET

1/2 LB BRISKET

$13.50

1/2 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!

1 LB BRISKET

1 LB BRISKET

$27.00

1 LB Angus Brisket smoked Central Texas Style to perfection!

By The Quarter

$5.00

1/2 LB of our perfectly brined and seasoned chicken quarters!

1/2 LB PULLED PORK

$9.50

1/2 LB of our central Texas style pulled pork!

1 LB PULLED PORK

$19.00

1 LB of our central Texas style pulled pork!

1/2 LB SAUSAGE

$7.50

1/2 LB of our smoked sausage! Our sausage has a slight spice to it that compliments perfectly with our Skinny's Sauce!

1 LB SAUSAGE

$15.00

1 LB of our smoked sausage! Our sausage has a slight spice to it that compliments perfectly with our Skinny's Sauce!

In Store Scaled Item

PORK SPARE RIBS

Pork Spare Ribs seasoned with Skinny's Rub and basted with our famous Skinny's Sauce!
1/2 SLAB

1/2 SLAB

$19.50

1/2 Rack of Pork Spare Ribs seasoned with Skinny's Rub and basted with our famous Skinny's Sauce!

1 FULL SLAB

1 FULL SLAB

$39.00

1 Full Rack of Pork Spare Ribs seasoned with Skinny's Rub and basted with our famous Skinny's Sauce!

Side Ribs-2 RIBS.

$7.60

2 Ribs

LOADED FRENCH FRIES

LOADED BRISKET FRIES

$11.00

LOADED PULLED PORK FRIES

$10.00

SIDES

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

CHORIZO BEANS

$3.00

COLE SLAW

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

FRIES

$3.00

LOADED PULLED PORK FRIES

$4.00

LOADED BRISKET FRIES

$5.00

DESERTS

Fried Twinkies

$6.00

DRINKS

Coke Zero

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

WATER

$2.00

No Drink

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$2.50

Aguas Fresca-Can

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Powerade

$3.50Out of stock

Monster

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.15

SKINNY'S SAUCE

Skinnys Sauce Jar

Skinnys Sauce Jar

$11.00

Our Famous 7-Pepper Blend BBQ Sauce! It has a tangy, sweet heat that will leave your tastebuds in Heaven!

Extra Sauce

$0.30

SKINNY'S MERCH

Skinny's T-Shirt

Skinny's T-Shirt

Rib Rub

$6.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
El Paso’s newest authentic Texas BBQ spot! Serving low n’slow smoked BBQ cooked to perfection!

1320 North Zaragoza Road, STE 105, El Paso, TX 79936

Directions

Skinny's BBQ image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

