Skinny's Food Truck @ Our Current Mobile Spot

No reviews yet

160 Kensington Drive

OR CURRENT LOCATION

Sharpsburg, GA 30277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Sandwiches

Steak Philly

$9.99

Our #1 seller! Our great Philly steak with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Our great chicken Philly with our special seasonings. Comes with peppers, onions, mushrooms and white American cheese. Served on our yummy Brioche hoagie.

Hot Dogs/Corn Dogs

Plain Dog

$4.59

Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served on our special Brioche bun.

Chili Dog

$4.99

Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and chili served on our special Brioche bun.

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.59

Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.

Chili Slaw Dog

$5.59

Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili and slaw on our special Brioche bun.

Slaw Dog

$4.99

Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and served with slaw on our special Brioche bun.

Suicide Dog

$5.99

Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef. Served with chili, cheese and slaw on our special Brioche bun.

Corn Dog

$3.99

Can't have a food truck event without awesome corn dogs!

Burgers

Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger pattie. Served on a Brioche bun.
Hamburger

$8.49

Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger Pattie. Served on a Brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Our special seasonings on a 3/8 lb. sirloin burger pattie. Served with cheese on a Brioche bun.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties and cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.

Double Hamburger

$10.49

Our special seasonings on two 3/8 lb. sirloin burger patties. Served on a Brioche bun.

Wings

10 Wings

$10.99

Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

15 Wings

$14.99

Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

20 Wings

$19.99

Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

30 Wings

$29.99

Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

50 Wings

$46.99

Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

100 Wings

$85.99

Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Specialty

Steak Philly Fries

$10.99

Have our #1 selling Philly beef on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.

Chicken Philly Fries

$10.99

Have our chicken Philly on fries instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.

Steak Philly Tots

$10.99

Have our #1 selling Philly beef on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.

Chicken Philly Tots

$10.99

Have our chicken Philly on tots instead. A twisted take on our Philly Cheesesteak. Served with peppers, onions and mushrooms or any way you choose.

Drinks

Can Coke

$2.99
Can Coke Zero

$2.99
Can Sprite

$2.99
Can Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Can Mountain Dew

$2.99

Can Diet Coke

$2.99
Peach Crush

$3.99

Our special recipe peach drink. Refreshing!

Lemonade Crush

$3.99

Our special recipe lemonade.

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea.

Strawberry Lemonade Twist

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99
Bottled Water

$1.99

Sides

Fries (Regular)

$3.99

Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.

Fries (Large)

$5.99

Our awesome crinkle cut fries. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.

Onion Rings (Regular)

$3.99

Golden fried onions rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!

Onion Rings (Large)

$5.99

Golden onion rings. Grab a ranch dressing to dip!

Tots (Regular)

$3.99

Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.

Tots (Large)

$5.99

Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.

Chips

$1.99

Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.99

A generous amount of our fried rice with carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99

A generous amount of our fried rice with chicken, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.

Beef Fried Rice

$9.99

A generous amount of our fried rice with beef, carrots, egg and broccoli. Pictures shown for reference only. Not possible to order without veggies. They are precooked with the rice we stock on the Food Truck.

Sauces

Yum Yum Cup

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.75

Desserts

Sara Lee Pound Cake

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
160 Kensington Drive, OR CURRENT LOCATION, Sharpsburg, GA 30277

