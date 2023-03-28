Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skip Stone Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

10678 N Bay Shore Dr

Sister Bay, WI 54234

Popular Items

Cafe Mocha
Pecan Latte
Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

Drinks

House Coffee

Regular Coffee- 12 oz

Regular Coffee- 12 oz

$2.50

Skip Stone Blend- Medium Roast

Regular Coffee- 16 oz

Regular Coffee- 16 oz

$3.50

Skip Stone Blend- Medium Roast

Decaf Coffee- 12 oz

Decaf Coffee- 12 oz

$2.50

Dark Roast

Decaf Coffee- 16 oz

Decaf Coffee- 16 oz

$3.50

Dark Roast

Specials

Pecan Latte

Pecan Latte

$4.50

House-made pecan syrup, espresso, steamed milk, dot of foam

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$4.75

House-made pistachio syrup, espresso, steamed milk, dot of foam. Roasted pistachio & sea salt garnish.

Iced Pistachio Latte

Iced Pistachio Latte

$5.00

Espresso, house-made pistachio syrup, choice of milk over ice. Roasted pistachio + sea salt garnish

Barista Drinks

Latte

Latte

$3.50

Espresso, steamed milk, dot of foam

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25

Espresso, milk, over ice

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Nitro infused House Cold Brew

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Doppio Shot

Ristretto

$2.75

Concentrated espresso

Cafe Lungo

$2.75

Less concentrated espresso

Pour Over Coffee

Pour Over Coffee

$3.50

Dark roast- Chiapas, Mexico

Cafe Ole

$2.75

House coffee, steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

Doppio shot, dot of foamed milk

Cortado (4oz)

Cortado (4oz)

$3.25

Doppio shot, steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

Flat White

$3.75

Espresso, steamed milk

Breve

$3.75

Espresso, steamed half & half

Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.50

House-made chocolate, espresso, steamed milk, dot of foam

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25

House-made chocolate, espresso, milk, over ice

Cafe Americano

$3.00

Hot water, espresso

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

Steamed milk + chai concentrate

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Milk, chai concentrate, over ice

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey tea, vanilla, steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha, steamed milk

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha, milk, over ice

Irish Cream Coffee (alcoholic)

$4.50

House coffee, shot of O'Reilly's Irish Cream (alcoholic)

Iced Irish Cream Cold Brew (alcocholic)

Iced Irish Cream Cold Brew (alcocholic)

$6.50

House cold brew, shot of O'Reilly's Irish Cream (alcoholic)

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

House-made chocolate, steamed milk

Steamer

$2.25

Choice of house-made syrup, steamed milk

Rishi Tea

$3.00

Choice of tea, hot water

Iced tea

$3.00Out of stock

Black iced tea

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75

House-made cold brewed coffee

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco, juice (pineapple or cherry)

Cooler Beverages

Juiced- Lean & Clean

$5.00

Cold pressed juice

Juiced- Eternal Life

$5.00

Cold pressed juice

Orange juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Rishi Tea Sparkling Botanicals

$5.00

Kalo Seltzer

$5.00

Hemp infused sparkling water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Joe's Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino- Orange

$2.50

Food

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Egg, cheddar cheese, on an English muffin and cup of fruit

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese on an english muffin and cup of fruit

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Ham, egg, cheddar cheese on an english muffin and cup of fruit

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese on an english muffin and cup of fruit

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted Bagel with cream cheese

Fruit Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Bakery

Day Old Bakery

$0.94Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Coffeecake

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00Out of stock
Raspberry Cheese Danish

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Yogurt Muffin- Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock

Yogurt Muffin- Cranberry

$4.00Out of stock

Yogurt Muffin- Cinnamon

$4.00Out of stock

Yogurt Muffin- Double Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock
Granola cake

Granola cake

$3.00

Gluten Free- Kick Ash artisan granola

Lemon Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon muffin w/ lemon curd filling

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Retail & Merchandise

Retail

Retail Coffee 1lb

Retail Coffee 1lb

$18.00

Skip Stone Blend- Medium Roast - Fragrant, crisp, and smooth. Roasted in small batches, our blend makes for a fresh cup of coffee full of flavor while perfectly balanced.

Retail Coffee 8 oz

Retail Coffee 8 oz

$10.00

Skip Stone Blend- Medium Roast - Fragrant, crisp and smooth. Roasted in small batches, our blend makes for a fresh cup of coffee full of flavor while perfectly balanced.

Retail Milk Alternative 32oz

$5.00

Soy, Almond, Oat, Coconut, Hemp

Single Serve Cups- 12ct

Single Serve Cups- 12ct

$11.99

Our Skip Stone Blend now available in single serve cups- Medium Roast

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Year-round coffee shop in the heart of Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin.

Website

Location

10678 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234

Directions

