Skipolini's Pizza - Clayton 1033 Diablo St
1033 Diablo St
Clayton, CA 94517
Soup/Salads
Traditional House
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Garbanzos, String Beets, Croutons, and Onions
Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.
BBQ Chicken salad
Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Corn, diced Red Bell Peppers, chopped Red Onions, Black Beans, and Chicken marinated in Kinder's Barbecue Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Lime.
Field Greens
Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Mixed Greens tossed in a Poppy Seed Vinaigrette Dressing.
Fresh Baby Spinach
Bacon, Mushrooms, Candied Walnuts, Red Onions, Hard-boiled Egg and Baby Spinach served with a side of our Red Wine Vinaigrette
Skip's Chop Salad
Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and Sliced Toasted Almonds
Caprese Salad
A seasonal blend of Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Buffalo Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Soup and Salad Combo
Cup of Italian Wedding Soup and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.
Italian Wedding Soup
Traditional Chicken Broth-based Soup with tiny Meatballs, Pasta Beads and sliced Vegetables, topped with freshly grated Parmesan.
Soup of the Day
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy Ranch Dressing for dipping.
Skips Dip
Founder Skip Ipsen's famous dipping sauce. An Olive Oil base prepared with Balsamic Vinegar, Italian Seasonings, fresh Garlic and Parmesan. Served with warm sliced bread.
Chicken Wings
Hot Wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served atop Parmesan Crostini.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Six Jalapeno halves stuffed with meat and cheese and topped with crispy bacon. (Very mild Spice.)
Artichoke Spinach Dip
A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Pepperjack, Parmesan, and Cream Cheese served with Toasted Crostini.
Sandwiches/Wraps
BBQ Panini
Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Diced Jalapenos, Kinder's BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese on warm Focaccia Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad
Meatball Sandwich
Our Homemade Meatballs covered with a Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted French Baguette. Served with Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad.
The Tuscan Panini
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina Cheese and Pesto sauce on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips.
The Italian Panini
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, and Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese on a warm Focaccia Bread brushed with a Balsamic Glaze. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese rolled in a Spinach Wrap and served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips. With Chicken Optional.
The Italian Wrap
Salami, Pepperoni, and Ham rolled in a Sundried Tomato Wrap with Yellow Mustard, Lettuce and Ranch Dressing. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad
Lasagna
Beer
Wine
Sangiovese Rocca Puglia
Querceto Chianti Italy
Zinfadel Old Vine Sobon
Zinfadel Frank Family Napa
Pinot Noir Meiomi Monterey/Sonoma/SB
Pinot Noir Davis Bynum
Pinot Noir Frank Family Napa
Pinot Noir Dairyman Belle Glos
Pinot Noir Merry Edwards Russian River
Pinot Noir En Route Russian River
Blend The Prisoner Napa Valley
Cabernet Sauvignon Vista Point
Cabernet Sauvignon Daou Paso Robles
Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Post and Beam
Cabernet Sauvignon Frank Family
Kim Crawford 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
Merry Edwards 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, CA
Vista Point White Zinfandel, CA
Vista Point Chardonnay, CA
Daou Chardonnay 2019, Paso Robles, CA
La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma County
Post and Beam Chardonnay 2019, Napa
Frank Family Chardonnay, Napa
Rombauer Chardonnay, Napa, Carneros
Far Niente 2017, Napa Valley
Vueve Cliquot Yellow Lable Sparkling Wine
Hahn Rose' 2019
Soft Drinks
Specialty Pizzas*
The Prego Pizza
All Meat
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.
BBQ Chicken
Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.
Bettega
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.
Black and White
Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!
Chicken Pepperonado
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.
Combination
Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.
Creamy Pesto
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.
Greek Pizza
No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.
Margherita
Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Martinelli
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.
Olgiasca
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.
Palermo
Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.
Pesto Primavera
Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes
Cheese Only
Almost a Pound of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!
Build Your Own Pizza*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1033 Diablo St, Clayton, CA 94517