Skipolini's Pizza - Clayton 1033 Diablo St

1033 Diablo St

Clayton, CA 94517

Soup/Salads

Traditional House

$8.75+

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Garbanzos, String Beets, Croutons, and Onions

Caesar Salad

$8.75+

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99+

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese.

BBQ Chicken salad

BBQ Chicken salad

$17.50

Hand-tossed Hearts of Romaine with Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Corn, diced Red Bell Peppers, chopped Red Onions, Black Beans, and Chicken marinated in Kinder's Barbecue Sauce. Garnished with Cilantro and Lime.

Field Greens

$13.99

Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Mixed Greens tossed in a Poppy Seed Vinaigrette Dressing.

Fresh Baby Spinach

$16.75

Bacon, Mushrooms, Candied Walnuts, Red Onions, Hard-boiled Egg and Baby Spinach served with a side of our Red Wine Vinaigrette

Skip's Chop Salad

$17.25

Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine tossed with Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese and Sliced Toasted Almonds

Caprese Salad

$14.99

A seasonal blend of Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Buffalo Mozzarella drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.99

Cup of Italian Wedding Soup and your choice of Caesar or House Salad.

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.50

Traditional Chicken Broth-based Soup with tiny Meatballs, Pasta Beads and sliced Vegetables, topped with freshly grated Parmesan.

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$10.25

Made with fresh garlic and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy Ranch Dressing for dipping.

Skips Dip

$11.25

Founder Skip Ipsen's famous dipping sauce. An Olive Oil base prepared with Balsamic Vinegar, Italian Seasonings, fresh Garlic and Parmesan. Served with warm sliced bread.

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Hot Wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.

Caprese Bruschetta

$14.25

Fresh Plum Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Glaze served atop Parmesan Crostini.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$13.99

Six Jalapeno halves stuffed with meat and cheese and topped with crispy bacon. (Very mild Spice.)

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.99

A blend of Artichokes, Spinach, Green Onions, Pepperjack, Parmesan, and Cream Cheese served with Toasted Crostini.

Sandwiches/Wraps

BBQ Panini

$15.50

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Diced Jalapenos, Kinder's BBQ Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese on warm Focaccia Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad

Meatball Sandwich

$16.50

Our Homemade Meatballs covered with a Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted French Baguette. Served with Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad.

The Tuscan Panini

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fontina Cheese and Pesto sauce on Toasted Focaccia Bread. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips.

The Italian Panini

$15.50

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, and Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese on a warm Focaccia Bread brushed with a Balsamic Glaze. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad.

Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese rolled in a Spinach Wrap and served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips. With Chicken Optional.

The Italian Wrap

$14.25

Salami, Pepperoni, and Ham rolled in a Sundried Tomato Wrap with Yellow Mustard, Lettuce and Ranch Dressing. Served with a side of Kettle Style Potato Chips and Caesar Salad

Lasagna

Lasagna Bolognese

$20.99

Layers of house made meat and Sausage Bolognese, Fontina, Mozzarella, and Parmesan Cheese blended with Bechamel, then topped with a creamy Bolognese and Mozzarella Cheese.

Misc

Extra Dressing

$0.50+

Cheese, Peppers & Napkins

Utensils

Add Chicken

$2.00

Doughballs

$3.95+

Kids Pizza

$9.99

Junior Chef

$9.99

Beer

Skips DD Blonde

$7.99+

Hop Skip IPA

$7.99+

Bud Light

$7.99+

805

$7.99+

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.99+

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.99+

Modelo Especial

$7.99+

Pacifico Clara

$7.99+Out of stock

Estrella Jalisco

$7.99+

Trumer Pils

$7.99+

Altamont Maui Waui

$8.99+

Odouls Non-Alcoholic Beer

$7.25

Wine

Sangiovese Rocca Puglia

$8.99+

Querceto Chianti Italy

$9.25+

Zinfadel Old Vine Sobon

$9.99+

Zinfadel Frank Family Napa

$68.99

Pinot Noir Meiomi Monterey/Sonoma/SB

$13.25+

Pinot Noir Davis Bynum

$16.50+

Pinot Noir Frank Family Napa

$68.99

Pinot Noir Dairyman Belle Glos

$59.99

Pinot Noir Merry Edwards Russian River

$89.99

Pinot Noir En Route Russian River

$93.99

Blend The Prisoner Napa Valley

$73.99

Cabernet Sauvignon Vista Point

$8.99+

Cabernet Sauvignon Daou Paso Robles

$14.75+

Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Post and Beam

$17.99+

Cabernet Sauvignon Frank Family

$83.99

Kim Crawford 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$10.99+

Merry Edwards 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, CA

$65.99

Vista Point White Zinfandel, CA

$8.99+

Vista Point Chardonnay, CA

$8.99+

Daou Chardonnay 2019, Paso Robles, CA

$11.99+

La Crema Chardonnay, Sonoma County

$16.25+

Post and Beam Chardonnay 2019, Napa

$16.25+

Frank Family Chardonnay, Napa

$76.99

Rombauer Chardonnay, Napa, Carneros

$64.99

Far Niente 2017, Napa Valley

$76.99

Vueve Cliquot Yellow Lable Sparkling Wine

$75.50

Hahn Rose' 2019

$12.99+

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.99+

Ice Tea

$3.75+

Pellegrino

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Coffee/Decaf

$3.75

Wine Coolers

Red Sangria

$10.50+

Pink Wine Cooler

$10.50+

White Wine Cooler

$10.50+

Specialty Pizzas*

The Prego Pizza

$21.75+

All Meat

$20.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Linguisa, Sausage and Ground Beef.

BBQ Chicken

$20.75+

Kinder's Barbecue Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon, and Mild Green Chilies.

Bettega

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Fresh Spinach, Light Mushrooms, Light Ham, Light Bacon, and Diced Tomatoes.

Black and White

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, mushrooms, sausage, fresh grated parmesan cheese, and extra black pepper!!

Chicken Pepperonado

$20.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers.

Combination

$20.75+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Sausage and Ground Beef.

Creamy Pesto

$20.75+

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts and Bacon.

Greek Pizza

$20.75+

No Mozzarella Cheese) Creamy Pesto, Olives, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Chicken and Feta Cheese.

Margherita

$20.75+

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Martinelli

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Cayenne Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Freshly Grated Parmesan cheese.

Olgiasca

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Basil, Red Onions, Roasted Garlic, Feta Cheese.

Palermo

$20.75+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Green Onions, and Sun Dried Tomatoes.

Pesto Primavera

$20.75+

Pesto Sauce, Zucchini, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Oregano, and Parmesan.

Vegetarian

$20.75+

Mushrooms, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, and Fresh Tomatoes

Cheese Only

$14.50+

Almost a Pound of Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!

Build Your Own Pizza*

Small Pizza

$14.50

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Medium Pizza

$23.99

14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Family Pizza

$28.50

16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Calzone

$14.50

Half & Half Pizzas*

Small

$20.75

10 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Medium

$32.99

14 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

Family

$40.75

16 inch Hand-Tossed Pizza Made Fresh to Order

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1033 Diablo St, Clayton, CA 94517

Directions

